Matthew McConaughey was a king of the romantic-comedy genre in the early 2000s, and it turns out it’s all thanks to a fortune teller. The Oscar winner already had one rom-com hit under his belt with 2001’s “The Wedding Planner” when the offer to star opposite Kate Hudson in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” came along. Did McConaughey really want to dive right into another rom-com? “I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Blvd.,” McConaughey told Vanity Fair as part of a new “How to...

2 DAYS AGO