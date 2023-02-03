Read full article on original website
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Daughter Is Photobombed by Woody Harrelson at Her Birthday Party: Photo
Happy birthday, dude! Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves threw a party to celebrate daughter Vida turning 13 — and got photobombed by a surprise guest. “Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂,” Alves, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 23, alongside a photo of Vida blowing out candles while Woody […]
thedigitalfix.com
Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed
Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
Tom Cruise Lobbied Hard for a Role That Went to an Actor Almost 20 Years Younger Than Him
Tom Cruise can't get every action role he wants. The star sought out one particular film for many years, but a younger actor got the part.
Matthew McConaughey Says Fortune Teller’s Prophecy Led Him to Accept ‘How to Lose a Guy’ Offer: ‘Did the Studio Hire This Guy?’
Matthew McConaughey was a king of the romantic-comedy genre in the early 2000s, and it turns out it’s all thanks to a fortune teller. The Oscar winner already had one rom-com hit under his belt with 2001’s “The Wedding Planner” when the offer to star opposite Kate Hudson in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” came along. Did McConaughey really want to dive right into another rom-com? “I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Blvd.,” McConaughey told Vanity Fair as part of a new “How to...
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman, Field's youngest son, writes in an exclusive essay for PEOPLE about what he's learned from his Oscar-winning mother — and how some of his own life played out on television Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him. I've...
Is It True Tom Cruise Hasn’t Seen Daughter Suri Cruise in a Decade?
Does Tom Cruise ever see his daughter Suri Cruise?. Now 16 years old, it's widely believed that Suri — the daughter of Cruise and Katie Holmes — has not been spotted publicly with her father in a decade. The A-listers' daughter's relationship with her famous father has been...
Kevin Costner Reveals Why He’s Not at the 2023 Golden Globes: I ‘Had to Pull the Kids Out of School’ Due to Devastating California Floods
A somber message. Kevin Costner shared a heartfelt video with fans just minutes before the 2023 Golden Globes began. “Hi everyone, look … I’m so sorry to everyone who might have been turning into watch the Golden Globes,” Costner, 67 — whose role as John Dutton on Yellowstone earned him a best actor nomination — […]
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
Freddie Mercury Once Said John Lennon Is the One Person, Living or Dead, He Wishes He Could Have Met
Freddie Mercury was a fan of John Lennon, but unfortunately never got the chance to meet the former Beatle before his death in 1980
‘Little House on the Prairie’s Melissa Gilbert Tributes Late ‘Eight is Enough’ Star Adam Rich
Melissa Gilbert is mourning the death of one of her fellow classic TV child actors, Adam Rich. Shortly after the news broke, Gilbert took to Instagram to share how devastated she was to hear about the 54-year-old’s passing. In a short caption, she simply wrote, “This one hurts,” and noted that he was part of her “tribe.”
Danny DeVito's daughter says her friends thought he was having a stroke after he live-tweeted 'Little Demon' quotes without context
Last year, Danny DeVito tweeted quotes from "Little Demon" without context. He explained on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" how this backfired.
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
Dakota Johnson Jokes That Armie Hammer Would Have Eaten Her If She Had Taken Role With Him
Dakota Johnson, 33, threw shade at Armie Hammer, 36, in her speech on the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival. Dakota was presenting an award to Italian director Luca Guadagnino, 51, when she mentioned his coming-of-age 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which starred Armie and Timothee Chalamet. The actress joked that she was almost cast in the film as the peach that Timothee’s character performs a sexual act on, which Armie’s character later discovers.
Emma Watson Refused to Undress or Do Drugs in Films Just to Avoid Her ‘Harry Potter’ Image
Although concerned with being typecast, there were certain roles Emma Watson wasn’t too keen on playing just for the sake of leaving ‘Harry Potter’ behind.
Harrison Ford's Children: Where Are His 5 Kids Today?
While he was too busy saving the world and rescuing damsels in distress to play many fatherly roles on-screen, actor Harrison Ford is a real-life proud papa to five grown kids and four grandkids. He's had four of his biological children with two different wives -- Benjamin, 56, and Williard, 53, are from his first marriage with illustrator Mary Marquardt, and Malcolm, 35, and Georgia, 32, he had with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. In 2000, he adopted his now-wife Calista Flockhart's son, Liam, 21.
Tom Hanks says 'no one' talks about the comic book movie he starred in with Jude Law and Daniel Craig
Tom Hanks starred in "Road to Perdition" with Jude Law and Daniel Craig, and said it was an "incredibly important movie for me to go through."
Julia Roberts reacts to shocking revelation that she’s actually ‘not a Roberts’
Julia Roberts was stunned to discover that she’s not actually a “Roberts” after looking into her family’s history and learning about her great-great grandmother’s, Rhoda Suttle Roberts, previous relationships.The 55-year-old actor had her mother and father’s family tree examined using DNA analysis and genealogical detective work in a recent episode of the PBS documentary series Finding Your Roots. While exploring the family history of her father, Walter Grady Roberts, Dr Henry Louis Gates Jr discussed her great grandfather, John Roberts, who grew up on a farm with his mother, Rhoda Suttle.After Julia noted that she’d never heard of this...
