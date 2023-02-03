ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Daughter Is Photobombed by Woody Harrelson at Her Birthday Party: Photo

Happy birthday, dude! Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves threw a party to celebrate daughter Vida turning 13 — and got photobombed by a surprise guest. “Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂,” Alves, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 23, alongside a photo of Vida blowing out candles while Woody […]
Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed

Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
Matthew McConaughey Says Fortune Teller’s Prophecy Led Him to Accept ‘How to Lose a Guy’ Offer: ‘Did the Studio Hire This Guy?’

Matthew McConaughey was a king of the romantic-comedy genre in the early 2000s, and it turns out it’s all thanks to a fortune teller. The Oscar winner already had one rom-com hit under his belt with 2001’s “The Wedding Planner” when the offer to star opposite Kate Hudson in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” came along. Did McConaughey really want to dive right into another rom-com? “I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Blvd.,” McConaughey told Vanity Fair as part of a new “How to...
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline

Sam Greisman, Field's youngest son, writes in an exclusive essay for PEOPLE about what he's learned from his Oscar-winning mother — and how some of his own life played out on television Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him. I've...
Kevin Costner Reveals Why He’s Not at the 2023 Golden Globes: I ‘Had to Pull the Kids Out of School’ Due to Devastating California Floods

A somber message. Kevin Costner shared a heartfelt video with fans just minutes before the 2023 Golden Globes began. “Hi everyone, look … I’m so sorry to everyone who might have been turning into watch the Golden Globes,” Costner, 67 — whose role as John Dutton on Yellowstone earned him a best actor nomination — […]
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”

Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
Dakota Johnson Jokes That Armie Hammer Would Have Eaten Her If She Had Taken Role With Him

Dakota Johnson, 33, threw shade at Armie Hammer, 36, in her speech on the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival. Dakota was presenting an award to Italian director Luca Guadagnino, 51, when she mentioned his coming-of-age 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which starred Armie and Timothee Chalamet. The actress joked that she was almost cast in the film as the peach that Timothee’s character performs a sexual act on, which Armie’s character later discovers.
Harrison Ford's Children: Where Are His 5 Kids Today?

While he was too busy saving the world and rescuing damsels in distress to play many fatherly roles on-screen, actor Harrison Ford is a real-life proud papa to five grown kids and four grandkids. He's had four of his biological children with two different wives -- Benjamin, 56, and Williard, 53, are from his first marriage with illustrator Mary Marquardt, and Malcolm, 35, and Georgia, 32, he had with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. In 2000, he adopted his now-wife Calista Flockhart's son, Liam, 21.
Julia Roberts reacts to shocking revelation that she’s actually ‘not a Roberts’

Julia Roberts was stunned to discover that she’s not actually a “Roberts” after looking into her family’s history and learning about her great-great grandmother’s, Rhoda Suttle Roberts, previous relationships.The 55-year-old actor had her mother and father’s family tree examined using DNA analysis and genealogical detective work in a recent episode of the PBS documentary series Finding Your Roots. While exploring the family history of her father, Walter Grady Roberts, Dr Henry Louis Gates Jr discussed her great grandfather, John Roberts, who grew up on a farm with his mother, Rhoda Suttle.After Julia noted that she’d never heard of this...
