Jason Momoa on DC Meeting With James Gunn: ‘I’ll Always Be Aquaman’ and Might Play ‘Other Characters, Too’
“I’ll always be Aquaman,” Jason Momoa proclaimed at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance. Momoa is at the Park City festival as the narrator of the new documentary “Deep Rising,” which investigates organizations that are extracting metals from the deep seafloor. Momoa recently met new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran to talk about his future in the DC Universe, in which he’s played Aquaman in several movies. “It’s very, very wonderful,” Momoa said of the meeting. “I’m in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I’m doing. We got...
Seth Rogen throws down the gauntlet, says "no one’s made a good high school movie since" Superbad
Seth Rogen has good reason to be cocky about his place in Hollywood. He got his start on one of the most beloved high school television series of all time (Freaks And Geeks) and then co-wrote one of the most beloved high school movies of all time (Superbad). He’s got plenty of other accomplishments under his belt (including a turn in a Best Picture nominee), but it says a lot about the quality of those projects that he’s still asked about them to this day.
Paul Rudd Says He Decided to Study Acting After Watching Scorsese’s ‘After Hours’
Martin Scorsese’s distaste for comic book movies has been the subject of nearly half a decade of discourse at this point, but his impact will still be felt on the upcoming “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” In a new interview with Men’s Health, Paul Rudd revealed that Scorsese’s 1985 dark comedy “After Hours” has been one of the biggest influences on his acting career — both in and outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Griffin Dunne has been through so much,” Rudd said when asked about his first impressions of the film. “And he finally finds a safe harbor in some guy’s...
Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Had ‘Very Loaded’ Scientology Moment With Seth Rogen
Tom Cruise allegedly tried to recruit Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow into Scientology back in 2006, and Rogen credits Apatow for helping him leave the meeting unconverted. Rogen shared the uncomfortable story in 2021 while chatting on SiriusXM with Howard Stern. A clip of the conversation resurfaced thanks to a joke that Jerrod Carmichael made during this week’s Golden Globe ceremony.
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
Jennifer Grey Dishes on the ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel and How It Will Honor Patrick Swayze
“Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” And nobody puts actress Jennifer Grey in a sequel unless it pays homage to her late co-star, Patrick Swayze. In Aug. 2020, it was reported that a Dirty Dancing sequel was in the works at Lionsgate, 36 years after the original instant classic film premiered.
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man
The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
The worst-reviewed superhero movie in the history of cinema heads once more into the breach on Netflix
Taste and personal preference is entirely subjective, but it’s hard to argue with facts. As the most popular genre in cinema, superhero stories continue to divide opinion and ignite discussion, but not a single one of them has fared worse in terms of reviews than 2006’s Zoom. A...
Marvel Reportedly Casts Actor Cut From Spider-Man: Homecoming as Lead in Upcoming Disney+ Show
An actor cut from Spider-Man: Homecoming may have landed another gig in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At one point in the development process of Homecoming, it was widely reported Jona Xiao was cast in the film in an undisclosed role. Upon the feature's release, however, Xiao's role was removed from the film entirely. Now, Xiao's own resume has another Marvel project added to it.
Seth Rogen makes a very bold, very wrong claim about Superbad
In a new interview with People magazine, Seth Rogen was reflecting on two high school classics that he starred in – the TV series Freaks and Geeks, which has since become a cult favourite, and 2007’s Superbad. Freaks and Geeks was way ahead of its time, as it...
An Oscar-winning sci-fi classic that’s resisted dozens of remake attempts starts a streaming revolution
Very few movies are safe from the threat of ever being remade, but there are a select few that have simply resisted any and all attempts to make it happen, with 1976 sci-fi classic Logan’s Run one of the most notable. The adaptation of the 1967 novel of the...
Alan Cumming Says ‘Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion’ Would’ve Had Six Sequels If It Starred Men
Alan Cumming is blasting Hollywood for Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion not having a sequel. The comedy that starred Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino was released in 1997 and despite talks about filming a follow-up, nothing ever materialized. “I would love to do a sequel. I have to say, I think the fact that there hasn’t been is a really big example of the misogyny of Hollywood,” Cumming told The A.V. Club in an interview. The Traitors U.S. host has a theory as to why the comedy directed by David Mirkin never got a sequel. “You know, I think that the things...
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Starring in Sony Adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s ‘It Ends With Us’
Colleen Hoover’s bestselling romance novel “It Ends With Us” is getting a film adaptation with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni attached to star, Variety has confirmed. The film is in development at Sony Pictures, with Baldoni set to direct and executive produce under his Wayfarer Studios banner, which is co-financing. Lively is also executive producing alongside Hoover, Steve Sarowitz and Andrew Calof. Alex Saks will produce for Saks Picture Company, along with Jamey Heath who will produce on behalf of Wayfarer Studios. Christy Hall (“I Am Not Okay With This”) penned the current screenplay and is also set to produce. “It...
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ hate train crashes and burns as the cast’s next MCU crossover is all but confirmed
After an abnormally long gap between its theatrical and streaming releases (which may or may not be cause to worry), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally arrived on Disney Plus this week. Interestingly, just as we’ve seen before with other Marvel movies — most notably, Thor: Love and Thunder — this has led to an increased backlash against Ryan Coogler’s previously acclaimed sequel. Although that doesn’t mean there aren’t others out there fighting for its honor…
Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)
Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Disney Plus release is reawakening the most toxic ship in the whole MCU
Finally, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is streaming on Disney Plus. And in just days since its streaming debut, the film has reignited mournful remembrances of the first film’s star, Chadwick Boseman, and even criticism of its treatment of certain characters from the original comics. And among all the hullabaloo, the controversial ship between the films main hero and antagonist has resurfaced.
The 10 best movies coming to Netflix in February
Check out all "The Lord of the Rings" movies, "Call Me By Your Name," and the Netflix rom-com "Your Place or Mine."
