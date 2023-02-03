Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) investors are becoming antsy as the prices of both cryptocurrencies are trending downwards. Both currencies had relatively smooth debuts, but things started going downhill after the crash in the crypto market post-2021. Concerns over the currencies’ long-term viability have helped a relative newcomer get the attention of the cryptocurrency industry. Flasko, a new and upcoming NFT platform, is superior to Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), as stated by experts.

8 HOURS AGO