Investors in Cardano (ADA) And Solana (SOL) Are More Interested In Flasko (FLSK) Presale
Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) investors are becoming antsy as the prices of both cryptocurrencies are trending downwards. Both currencies had relatively smooth debuts, but things started going downhill after the crash in the crypto market post-2021. Concerns over the currencies’ long-term viability have helped a relative newcomer get the attention of the cryptocurrency industry. Flasko, a new and upcoming NFT platform, is superior to Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), as stated by experts.
Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) Stall While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Dominates The Crypto Market
Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP) – High Hopes But Diminishing Returns. Released in 2012, XRP (also known as Ripple) made waves in the financial markets as it came carrying the high hopes and promises of something the traditional banking system was woefully unprepared for: fast – near-instant – cross-border payments.
Cardano Whales, Sharks Have Accumulated 406M ADA In 2023: Santiment
Data from Santiment shows Cardano whales and sharks have been busy accumulating this year as they have added almost 406 million ADA to their holdings. Cardano Whales And Sharks Have Been Accumulating Since The Start Of 2023. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, whale transaction activity has...
Crypto Sees Increased Fund Flow Due To Investor Sentiment, Report Shows
The crypto industry has seen a significant increase in fund flows since the beginning of 2023. This has been reflected in the recent price action, which has led the market to what appears to be the beginning of a new bull cycle. According to a report from investment firm CoinShares,...
Bitcoin Golden Cross Versus Death Cross: Why The Outcome Is Critical
Bitcoin price is barely clinging on above $23,000, with the outcome over the next several days being extraordinarily critical for the fate of the crypto market. On daily timeframe, BTCUSD ticks ever closer toward a golden cross. Meanwhile, the weekly timeframe is just inches away from a death cross. Will bulls or bears ultimately win?
Solana Can Depreciate Further If It Doesn’t Breach Its Immediate Target
Solana had significantly recovered from the lows it touched in November and December. Currently, the SOL price is stuck below the $26 mark, which has caused the altcoin to lose further value. Over the last 24 hours, Solana fell by 0.7%, which indicated that the coin was range-bound on its...
