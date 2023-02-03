Read full article on original website
thedigitalfix.com
Who is Kathleen in The Last of Us?
Who is Kathleen in The Last of Us? We all know the dangers the infected in The Last of Us present to Ellie and Joel, but the undead aren’t the only threats hiding in the wasteland of America. There are hunters, survivors who prey on other weaker groups, who...
thedigitalfix.com
The Last of Us episode 5 is coming earlier because of the Super Bowl
The Last of Us TV series has had a slight change to its release schedule. Thanks to the Super Bowl, you can watch The Last of Us episode 5 two days earlier, moving from Sunday February 12 to Friday February 10, as revealed on Twitter. The good news is that...
thedigitalfix.com
Bella Ramsey is excited for The Last Of Us season 2 love story
This article contains spoilers for events within The Last of Us 2. Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie in The Last of Us cast has shared her thoughts on the upcoming story within The Last of Us season 2. Alongside Pedro Pascal who plays Joel, Ramsey is responsible for bringing one of the main The Last of Us characters to life.
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Melissa Rivers Shares Her Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards
No need to call the Fashion Police because Melissa Rivers weighed in on the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. Music’s biggest night took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, and artists of every genre — from country to pop —...
Dan Blocker Knew the Network Would Drop ‘Bonanza’ by Its 15th Year
Some TV shows feel like they exist out of time. Regardless of when they first aired, they always seem to be in rotation and, often, in syndication in multiple places. Such is the case with the long-running Western series Bonanza. Still, despite the show’s longevity, star Dan Blocker could tell its days were numbered by a certain point into its 14-year run.
thedigitalfix.com
David Harbour’s closet has a Hellboy photo and you won’t guess why
Deep inside his closet David Harbour keeps a photo of himself as Hellboy and it’s for a pretty hilarious reason. David Harbour was shot to international attention back in 2016 thanks to his role in Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things. In the TV series, he plays Jim Hopper who...
thedigitalfix.com
Don’t forget 1923 episode 5 is on tonight
Good news, Yellowstone fans: 1923 is back on screens tonight, returning from its short break. 1923 is the latest in a long (and growing) line of spinoffs from the main Yellowstone drama series. Acting as both a sequel to 1883 and a prequel to Yellowstone, 1923 continues to explore the...
thedigitalfix.com
Bradley Cooper started his career on this HBO series
Every big star has to start somewhere, and it turns out that in the case of Bradley Cooper – known for drama movies such as A Star is Born and American Sniper – a big break came thanks to one ‘90s TV Show , Sex and the City.
thedigitalfix.com
Charlton Heston has a second Ten Commandments role you probably missed
Charlton Heston is best known for two sword-and-sandal Biblical epics that he made in the 1950s. He played the titular role in Ben-Hur, and took on the role of Moses in The Ten Commandments. What’s less well-known is the fact that he actually had two roles in drama movie The Ten Commandments.
thedigitalfix.com
Ashton Kutcher found Triangle of Sadness “terrifying”, here’s why
Ashton Kutcher is back in action, and as you may have guessed, he’s doing a rom-com again with his new movie Your Place or Mine. But it turns out one of the most relatable and unsettling scenes in a film he’s seen of late is in the 2022 movie Triangle of Sadness.
thedigitalfix.com
Giancarlo Esposito explains how his Breaking Bad villain was so scary
Giancarlo Esposito has been breaking down his most iconic characters with GQ. His career has spanned four decades, and he has nearly 200 credits to his name, including over 80 movies. Esposito had early roles in Spike Lee movies, as well as 80s classics such as Taps, Trading Places, The Cotton Club, and Desperately Seeking Susan. He is of course now best known for his roles in TV series including Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Boys, and The Mandalorian.
thedigitalfix.com
Yellowstone 1923 star explains her character’s life-changing choices
Audiences just can’t get enough of the Yellowstone universe, with multiple spin-offs of the hit TV series hitting our screens now. One actor from the latest section of the Yellowstone timeline, Julia Schlaepfer, has been speaking about her character’s journey in 1923. While viewers wait for Yellowstone season...
thedigitalfix.com
The Mandalorian season 3 has an “epic battle,” teases Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal is riding a career high right now – starring in The Last of Us and hosting SNL – to name just some of his achievements. And that’s not to mention a certain mostly-silent bounty hunter and his smol green companion returning to our screens in March. Jimmy Fallon recently asked Pascal if he can reveal anything about The Mandalorian season 3.
thedigitalfix.com
The Witcher author gives short and sweet Netflix series review
When it comes to hit fantasy series, there are no ifs, buts or maybes about it – The Witcher is easily one of the hottest TV series in the world. But, like all adaptations, fans have strong opinions about the hit Netflix series approach to Geralt’s story – including the author of The Witcher novel that started it all, Andrzej Sapkowski.
thedigitalfix.com
Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t want to do Titanic because it was “boring”
The best movies don’t always translate in concept or on the page. Today, we know James Cameron movie Titanic as an incredible blockbuster that became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. Before it was made, though? Leonard DiCaprio thought it seemed a bit naff. That’s according to...
thedigitalfix.com
M Night Shyamalan just beat Avatar 2 at the box office
Step back James Cameron because there is a new box-office contender in town. After spending seven weeks at number one, the hit 2022 science fiction movie Avatar 2 – titled Avatar: The Way of Water – has been dethroned by the new movie Knock At The Cabin. Knock...
thedigitalfix.com
Kate Winslet turned down one of the best Lord of the Rings characters
Kate Winslet was Peter Jackson’s first choice to play Lord of the Rings character Eowyn, however Winslet turned the role down. The Lord of the Rings movies are now two decades old, but their influence and popularity remains as strong as ever. Based on the seminal novels by JRR...
thedigitalfix.com
The best Channing Tatum movies of all time
What are the best Channing Tatum movies? There was a point in the mid-2010s where it looked as if Channing Tatum was on the path to total world domination. He starred in plenty of great movies within the comedy movie, action movie, and romance movie genres, showing off his talent for performance. In the 2020s, Tatum has slowed things down a bit, but with the return of the Magic Mike franchise with his new movie, Tatum will soon be back firmly in the spotlight.
