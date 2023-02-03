Review: Can feelings be rekindled? Coincidence brings two people together to find out in ‘She Is Love’

Read full article on original website
Wife on mother-in-law: "She invited my husband and kids to a family dinner; she told me not to come"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting along with your spouse's parents will need plenty of patience and time, and many partners decide to simply avoid them because they can't find a way to have everyone friendly and nice, even though they're a part of the same family.
A man didn't take his girlfriend to his boss's wedding because of the way she was dressed
We live in modern times. Women have the right to do whatever they want, including how to dress. But, where do you compromise and give a little?. A man was put in an unfair situation by his girlfriend. He took his story to the internet. His girlfriend loves dressing up and wearing short dresses which he has no problem with. His boss and his wife are the total opposite of his girlfriend. They are extremely conservative people. (source)
Tristan Thompson Breaks Silence on Mom Andrea’s Death, Apologizes to Her for the ‘Wrong Decisions I’ve Made in My Life’
Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram Tristan Thompson honored his late mom, Andrea Thompson, in an emotional tribute — reflecting on his mistakes and the man he hopes to become. “Dearest mommy in heaven, It has been one month since you’ve been gone. I’m in disbelief. I’m in the deepest part of sorrow & grief,” the NBA […]
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Grandfather uses visits to granddaughter as an excuse to cheat on wife with a woman almost half his age
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. You never know what goes on in a family behind closed doors, do you? It can look from the outsider’s perspective that a couple is happily married and has been for years. That’s the way it was with my friend Thea’s grandparents. They raised good children, retired in a nice house, and have taken a lot of lavish vacations all while spoiling their kids and grandkids.
A drastically underrated horror sequel isn’t hallucinating its murderous moment in the spotlight
It didn’t take too long for New Line Cinema’s marquee franchise to dive headlong into the utterly insane, and while taking a trip to the more outlandish end of the spectrum can often be a sign of desperation for a horror property, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors still ranks as one of the Freddy Krueger’s best-ever outings.
The worst-reviewed superhero movie in the history of cinema heads once more into the breach on Netflix
Taste and personal preference is entirely subjective, but it’s hard to argue with facts. As the most popular genre in cinema, superhero stories continue to divide opinion and ignite discussion, but not a single one of them has fared worse in terms of reviews than 2006’s Zoom. A...
‘The Exorcist’ sequel casts ‘Matilda’ star, giving us the crossover we never knew we needed
One of the biggest talks exploding within the shadows of the horror community has to do with filmmaker David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist sequel — which is already slated for an October release later this year. So far, the much-anticipated sequel has enlisted the acting prowess of Glass Onion star Leslie Odom Jr. and the directing expertise of Green, who recently helmed the rebooted Halloween trilogy. And now, the upcoming horror extravaganza has recruited another unexpected star to join the fearful fun — and that would be actress Olivia Marcum.
Paul Rudd claims ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ set is made entirely from a disgusting ingredient
Sometimes, we all have to deal with some shit when we go to work, and that’s never been more true for Paul Rudd than when he was filming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In the Quantum Realm, as Scott, Cassie, and Kang are experiencing this entirely weird new world, Rudd talks about it like it was totally realistic. Buildings and dirt and a whole new atmosphere to explore were exploring, until someone realized why the set designer got such a good deal on the ground they bought for filming. It wasn’t exactly dirt at all, but the plops of horrendous grossness that spews from a cow’s ass. Everyone had to change their boots and of course, the “dirt” had to be swapped out for the rest of the filming.
It’s time to shut up and just look at Lizzo serving glam queen vibes at Grammys 2023
Lizzo continues to serve some of the strongest looks at every awards ceremony she goes to, and the 2023 Grammys are no exception. The artist has made a knack for dressing up for every occasion, as well as sporting some truly unreal looks for Halloween as well. Currently halfway to the elusive EGOT, she can afford to relax at this year’s Grammys after already copping several wins in the last few years. She’s more than just kept up appearances this year, with her giving an astonishing look that you’ve probably never anything like before.
Review: ‘Knock at the Cabin’ proves that even at the world’s end, M. Night Shyamalan is capable of disappointing
In M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, we first meet nine year-old Wen (played with an adult insouciance by Kristen Cui in her first film) collecting grasshoppers in a glass jar. Shyamalan clearly wants these grasshoppers to serve as a central metaphor for the action to come as Wen and her fathers Eric and Andrew (capably played by Jonathan Groff and Fleabag’s Ben Aldridge) are kept captive in the titular cabin by four doomsday cultists who have apparently been led to the family by a vision.
A deranged R-rated martial arts fantasy epic survives a deadly betrayal on Disney Plus
Thanks to Disney’s increased stake in Hulu and acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the Mouse House’s streaming service is becoming a hotbed of R-rated content from Hollywood’s past and present, but it’s Chinese fantasy epic True Legend that’s become the latest unexpected breakout success on the most family-friendly platform of them all.
The remake of a classic that led to sequels, spinoffs, and prequels rolls the dice to win big on streaming
When the Rat Pack first gathered together for the star-studded original all the way back in 1960, they couldn’t have imagined that the brand would still be widely-recognized and hugely popular to this day, with Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven the catalyst. Even though it’s been over 20...
Like clockwork, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ gets admitted to the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ school of criticism
One of the most predictable developments that comes attached to any popular movie is that in the aftermath of its theatrical release, the tide will begin to turn. Just like clockwork, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been getting reappraised as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest disappointments ever since it came to Disney Plus.
Jonathan Majors reveals the true meaning of ‘Quantumania’ in new ‘Ant-Man 3’ featurette
The clock is counting down to the fifth Phase of the MCU and the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania next week, and it’s easy to grasp the stakes. For the first time, we’ll see the smallest Avenger face off with one of the biggest threats the comic book team ever faced, the time-traveling world conqueror from Earth’s distant future: Kang.
James Gunn officially confirms the first comic book storyline that definitely won’t inspire ‘Superman: Legacy’
Ever since James Gunn first confirmed the existence and lineup of the DCU’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters and Superman: Legacy in particular, fans have been desperate to know which comic book storylines would be influencing the franchise’s revamped first wave of projects. Of course, some...
The best films and TV shows based on Image Comics, ranked
While Marvel and DC Comics are household names, and their adaptations are easily linked to the original source material, Image Comics is a bit of a different bag. The publishing company has gained a reputation for its exciting and out-of-the-box independent comics, and while their adaptations have gained mainstream success, many are still shocked to find out the stories were originally comic books.
A haunting new horror movie that’s severely split opinion heads deep into the woods on streaming
No offense to anyone who loves their offspring dearly, but few things in the horror genre are as creepy as children. If anything, the ones that can’t act are even scarier, because their dead-eyed stares, expressionless faces, and monotone line delivery becomes even more chilling. With that in mind, it’s easy to see why There’s Something Wrong with the Children has been proving so polarizing.
8 ‘Doctor Who’ spin-offs that need to arrive on Disney Plus yesterday
Doctor Who may be the longest-running science-fiction TV show in the world, but it doesn’t have too many spin-offs to show for it. Look at Star Trek, which arrived three years later and has become famous for offshoots scattered across its timeline. As streaming options have exploded, so have more and more starships — you can hardly move for new adventures on the final frontier.
‘Lord of the Rings’ fan refuses to let unpopular opinion about the series pass
In the late 1990s, filmmaker Peter Jackson convinced New Line Cinema to engage in a filmmaking experiment that was as bold as it was unprecedented. The studio spent almost three hundred million dollars to back the director’s vision of an adaptation of The Lord of the Rings, J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy trilogy. The result was a worldwide blockbuster that brought in almost three billion dollars at the box office and won Academy Awards for the final installment, The Return of the King, for Best Picture, Director, and Adapted Screenplay.
