Charlotte, NC

scoopcharlotte.com

The Inside Scoop From One of The QC’s Top Realtors

Becky McGrath knows North Carolina. A legit ‘townie’ she was born and raised in Chapel Hill, her Dad, a Gastonia native, graduated at UNC Chapel Hill where he later returned to the university to work. “I spent all my winters going to watch Carolina basketball with my dad. After college, I visited Charlotte and fell in love with the place and moved here soon after,” said Becky.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnerve.com

City Launches Homeownership Assistance Pilot on Corridors of Opportunity

The city of Charlotte on Thursday announced the launch of a new homeownership assistance pilot program that will provide up to $80,000 in funding for eligible residents looking to purchase a home in certain “areas of influence” within the Corridors of Opportunity. House Charlotte Plus will supplement the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Changes coming to CATS routes, LYNX Blue Line schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Area Transit System buses and the LYNX Blue Line are seeing some major changes Monday morning in an effort to improve on-time performance. These CATS routes will be adjusted to improve on-time performance:. 24 – Nations Ford Road. 56 – Arrowood. 40x –...
CHARLOTTE, NC
sanatogapost.com

North Charlotte Substation Gets Security Upgrades

NEW HANOVER TOWNSHIP PA – A construction crew working on behalf of electricity supplier Metropolitan Edison is expected to be back on the job Monday (Feb. 6, 2023) to remove and replace a decaying masonry enclosure at the utility’s Ringing Rocks substation at 2511 N. Charlotte St. near Anthony Drive.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis home damaged by fire

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Kannapolis were busy on Sunday night and early Monday dealing with a house fire. According to the Kannapolis Fire Department social media page, firefighters were called to a house off West C St. in the 800 block of Sellers St. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames from the attic of the house.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
qcnews.com

Shoe store shooting dispute by Northlake Mall: PD

Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Chinese spy balloon shot down by F-22 fighter off …. Chinese spy balloon shot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Charlotte to vote on proposed I-77 toll-lane expansion study

The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization (CRTPO) will be voting Feb. 15 on a proposed study which will utilize managed lanes on Interstate 77. The study conceptualizes several methods to improve highway transportation on I-77 running from Charlotte into South Carolina, one of which includes additional tolls. CRTPO’s upcoming vote...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Chinese spy balloon seen floating over the Charlotte area on Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you haven’t heard yet, what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon has been hovering over the United States since the early part of this week. It was expected to float into the Carolinas on Saturday, and sure enough, what appeared to be the balloon could be spotted above Charlotte shortly after 10 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

West Charlotte coffee shop hopes to inspire new Black business owners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we celebrate Black History Month, one west Charlotte business is celebrating Black culture through coffee, books and more. Just off Beatties Ford Road sits Archive CLT, a business rooted in remembering the past. Underneath the sound of grinding coffee, you'll see images displayed that serve as a reminder of what's possible.
CHARLOTTE, NC

