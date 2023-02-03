Read full article on original website
scoopcharlotte.com
The Inside Scoop From One of The QC’s Top Realtors
Becky McGrath knows North Carolina. A legit ‘townie’ she was born and raised in Chapel Hill, her Dad, a Gastonia native, graduated at UNC Chapel Hill where he later returned to the university to work. “I spent all my winters going to watch Carolina basketball with my dad. After college, I visited Charlotte and fell in love with the place and moved here soon after,” said Becky.
qcnerve.com
City Launches Homeownership Assistance Pilot on Corridors of Opportunity
The city of Charlotte on Thursday announced the launch of a new homeownership assistance pilot program that will provide up to $80,000 in funding for eligible residents looking to purchase a home in certain “areas of influence” within the Corridors of Opportunity. House Charlotte Plus will supplement the...
Meal kit business opening in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A husband and wife team is opening a new healthy meal kit business in south Charlotte.
WBTV
Changes coming to CATS routes, LYNX Blue Line schedule
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Area Transit System buses and the LYNX Blue Line are seeing some major changes Monday morning in an effort to improve on-time performance. These CATS routes will be adjusted to improve on-time performance:. 24 – Nations Ford Road. 56 – Arrowood. 40x –...
WCNC
Thrift Pony store opens in east Charlotte
Today was the grand opening of a new thrift store, Thrift Pony. It's located just off Commonwealth Avenue near Independence Boulevard.
sanatogapost.com
North Charlotte Substation Gets Security Upgrades
NEW HANOVER TOWNSHIP PA – A construction crew working on behalf of electricity supplier Metropolitan Edison is expected to be back on the job Monday (Feb. 6, 2023) to remove and replace a decaying masonry enclosure at the utility’s Ringing Rocks substation at 2511 N. Charlotte St. near Anthony Drive.
Minority and female owned vet clinic opens in southeast Charlotte
A new state-of-the-art vet clinic is providing services in the Queen City.
Charlotte among the biggest US winners for job growth in 2022
Cities in the South and the Midwest were the big winners in 2022 job growth, while the West Coast is falling behind
Statesville, Iredell County consider incentives for $10.8M industrial facility
Statesville appears to be in the running for a new industrial project.
Developer in early stages of mixed-use project in Elizabeth
Fresh off the announcement of a multifamily project in South End, Chicago-based Centrum Realty & Development is turning its attention toward new mixed-use plans in Elizabeth.
WBTV
Kannapolis home damaged by fire
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Kannapolis were busy on Sunday night and early Monday dealing with a house fire. According to the Kannapolis Fire Department social media page, firefighters were called to a house off West C St. in the 800 block of Sellers St. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames from the attic of the house.
Family opens their first standalone Latino bakery in east Charlotte
A local family has achieved a life-long dream as they opened their first stand alone bakery in east Charlotte.
Health Goals: Grand opening for gym in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A personal trainer and owner of a new gym in north Charlotte says it’s never too late into the New Year to get those health resolutions in.
Layoffs hit NC: Aerospace, textile firms cutting hundreds of jobs
RALEIGH – The first significant mass layoffs in North Carolina are taking place – two sites in Winston-Salem and another in Rutherford County – according to notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Collins Aerospace says it is shuttering two offices in Forsyth County, affecting...
qcnews.com
Shoe store shooting dispute by Northlake Mall: PD
Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Chinese spy balloon shot down by F-22 fighter off …. Chinese spy balloon shot...
carolinajournal.com
Charlotte to vote on proposed I-77 toll-lane expansion study
The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization (CRTPO) will be voting Feb. 15 on a proposed study which will utilize managed lanes on Interstate 77. The study conceptualizes several methods to improve highway transportation on I-77 running from Charlotte into South Carolina, one of which includes additional tolls. CRTPO’s upcoming vote...
Atrium Health and Supportive Housing Communities unveil new housing program
Atrium Health and Supportive Housing Communities launched a new housing and health program on Feb. 1.
WBTV
‘All the support in one place’: CMS International Center helping students with more than just English
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools may be the second largest district in the state, but when it comes to English learning students, CMS takes the cake. For immigrant families, it can be hard to navigate the public school system. And that’s where CMS International Center steps in. The...
WBTV
Chinese spy balloon seen floating over the Charlotte area on Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you haven’t heard yet, what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon has been hovering over the United States since the early part of this week. It was expected to float into the Carolinas on Saturday, and sure enough, what appeared to be the balloon could be spotted above Charlotte shortly after 10 a.m.
West Charlotte coffee shop hopes to inspire new Black business owners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we celebrate Black History Month, one west Charlotte business is celebrating Black culture through coffee, books and more. Just off Beatties Ford Road sits Archive CLT, a business rooted in remembering the past. Underneath the sound of grinding coffee, you'll see images displayed that serve as a reminder of what's possible.
