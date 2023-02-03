ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

NU students heading to the Super Bowl

By Hannah Buehler
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjs4p_0kbDx56E00

Nine students from Niagara University are getting ready for an experience of a lifetime.

The students, part of NU’s hospitality management program are heading to Arizona to work the Super Bowl.

“As soon as I saw this one present itself I jumped on it, especially because where else can you get better hospitality experience than the Super Bowl,” said NU senior Kristen Williams.

Seniors Ryan McNair and Williams were selected through an application process. The program teams the students with the Fan First Organization, running all the behind-the-scenes and off-camera operations of the big game.

“They have been training us for the last couple weeks via Zoom, and I know we have a lot of in-person trainings,” said Williams.

The NU students, many of whom want to go into the sports management field, will receive an unparalleled game day experience. Working with fans the week leading up to the Super Bowl and working in the suites on game day.

“They’re really big on safety and having a great experience for their fans,” said McNair.

For these students, this is truly an experience you can’t get anywhere else.

“I feel very grateful that I get this opportunity. Not a lot of people get to ever go to the Super Bowl, let alone work it. To get to say I’m working it at the age of 21 is pretty awesome.”

The students will leave for Arizona on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

National media outlet names the free agent the Bills should target

CBS Sports recently pointed out one free agent that each NFL team should target this offseason and they think the Buffalo Bills should try to sign a legitimate superstar. Jordan Dajani, an NFL writer for CBS Sports, listed New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley as the free agent that Buffalo should target this offseason.
BUFFALO, NY
chatsports.com

Buffs Bury Stanford With Strong Second Half

BOULDER — Colorado's Tristan da Silva scored 25 points, KJ Simpson added 21 and the Buffaloes used a strong second half Sunday to collect an 84-62 win over Stanford at the CU Events Center. Tad Boyle's Buffs improved to 14-11 overall and 6-8 in Pac-12 play with their second...
BOULDER, CO
chatsports.com

Divers Close Out Regular Season at Lumberjack Invitational, Faith Qualifies for NCAA Zone Diving Championships

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- The Idaho dive team competed at the Lumberjack Invite hosted by Northern Arizona University over the weekend for a three-day event (Feb. 3-5). Senior Hailey Faith led the way for Idaho in the 1-meter dive. She took 13th overall in finals with a score of 501.80, punching her ticket to the NCAA Zone Diving Championships in Federal Way, WA (Mar. 6-8). She finished prelims 15th with a score of 236.50.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
chatsports.com

Ducks Look to Bounce Back at ASU

TEMPE, Ariz. – Ducks look to bounce back at ASU. Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM. Oregon is 47-47 all-time vs. ASU. » The Ducks are 16-8 against ASU under Coach Altman. » ASU has won the last three in a row. »...
TEMPE, AZ
atozsports.com

Who the Bills are selecting in the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts

The Buffalo Bills have a lot of directions to go in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Their offensive line needs help immediately. Buffalo also needs more depth at pass catcher on offense. On defense, their secondary could use a another cornerback or safety early in the draft....
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy