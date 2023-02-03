Read full article on original website
Corydon Times-Republican
Reese Witherspoon: Jennifer Coolidge deserves every bit of her success
Reese Witherspoon: Jennifer Coolidge deserves every bit of her success. Reese Witherspoon says Jennifer Coolidge deserves "every bit" of her newfound success as she teases that her 'Legally Blonde' co-star will be returning for the upcoming sequel.
Richard E. Grant recalls epic Pret-a-Porter cast fight
Richard E. Grant recalls epic Pret-a-Porter cast fight. Richard E. Grant has revealed the set of Robert Altman's 1994 fashion satire Pret-a-Porter exploded into a massive argument between the cast.
Guillermo del Toro says Pinocchio child star now sounds like 'Barry White'
Guillermo del Toro says Pinocchio child star now sounds like 'Barry White'. Gregory Mann brought to life the title role in Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio but his voice broke shortly after filming ended.
Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger deny split
Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger have denied a split, after Nicole recently raised concerns when she shared a video of herself running along a sandy beach at sunset, with the cryptic caption: "Fresh start. New beginnings".
Kylie Minogue SPLITS from boyfriend Paul Solomons
Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons have split up after five years of dating after she moved back to her native Austrlia and the time difference became "too much" to handle.
Alexander Skarsgard insists hallucinatory scenes in Infinity Pool were more technical than fun
Alexander Skarsgard insists hallucinatory scenes in Infinity Pool were more technical than fun. Alexander Skarsgard found filming his cloning sequence in 'Infinity Pool' "kind of boring" because they were so technical.
