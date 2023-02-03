ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Corydon Times-Republican

Reese Witherspoon: Jennifer Coolidge deserves every bit of her success

Reese Witherspoon: Jennifer Coolidge deserves every bit of her success. Reese Witherspoon says Jennifer Coolidge deserves "every bit" of her newfound success as she teases that her 'Legally Blonde' co-star will be returning for the upcoming sequel.
Richard E. Grant recalls epic Pret-a-Porter cast fight

Richard E. Grant recalls epic Pret-a-Porter cast fight. Richard E. Grant has revealed the set of Robert Altman's 1994 fashion satire Pret-a-Porter exploded into a massive argument between the cast.
Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger deny split

Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger have denied a split, after Nicole recently raised concerns when she shared a video of herself running along a sandy beach at sunset, with the cryptic caption: "Fresh start. New beginnings".
Kylie Minogue SPLITS from boyfriend Paul Solomons

Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons have split up after five years of dating after she moved back to her native Austrlia and the time difference became "too much" to handle.

