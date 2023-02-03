Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Doctors were 'withdrawing suicidal Cheltenham woman's care'
Mental health staff treating a young woman who later took her own life were "gradually trying to withdraw care," a psychiatrist has told an inquest. Laura Davis, 22, from Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, died at Arbury Court in Warrington on 20 February, 2017. Prior to entering Arbury Court, Ms Davis was...
BBC
Hertfordshire council tax rise to support police agreed
An average £15 a year increase to council tax to help fund a county's police force has been agreed. Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, David Lloyd, said the rise would generate an extra £7m. The county's police and crime panel approved the increase after more than half of...
BBC
Wiltshire priority housing support for young people from care
People who have been looked after in council care will be given priority for social housing until they are aged 25, a council has said. Until now band one priority was only given until the age of 21, but Wiltshire Council has approved the change. The authority also exempts those...
BBC
Basildon family expect six weeks in Holiday Inn due to mouldy flat
The government has responded to the case of a family-of-four from Essex who are living in a hotel room because of mould in their flat. Francesca Ward's family, including her baby who has breathing problems, were placed in a Holiday Inn on 6 January. Their housing association said it would...
BBC
Call to residents to help create wildlife haven in Devon
A mission to plant 13,000 trees to create a new "haven for wildlife" will take a major step forward this month. Hundreds of people are expected to take part in a series of mass plantings at Yonder Oak Wood near Exmouth, Devon. Starting on Saturday, the planned plantings have already...
BBC
Contactless points installed in Nottingham for homeless donations
Contactless donation points are being installed across Nottingham as a way of giving money to help the homeless. The Nottingham Street Aid initiative is being rolled out over the weekend with the first contactless points being put in place at the Victoria Centre and Theatre Royal. The charity Shelter said...
BBC
Ukrainian from Bristol went home for dentist to be 'seen faster'
A Ukrainian refugee travelled back to their war-torn country for dental work because they could be seen more quickly there, a councillor has claimed. A meeting of South Gloucestershire Council was told the dental system is in a "death spiral". Councillor Sandie Davis said: "Ukrainian refugees couldn't find a dentist,...
BBC
Ireland: Urgent appeal for refugee accommodation
A government minister in the Republic of Ireland has called for more buildings to be made available for refugees coming into the country. In a letter to his colleagues, Integration Minister Roderic O'Gorman said the buildings could be located anywhere. Halls where camp beds, mattresses and sleeping bags can be...
BBC
Nurses and ambulance staff striking across region
Nurses and ambulance staff have been joining strike picket lines across the South West. It is the first time ambulance crews and nurses have walked out on the same day since NHS industrial action started in December. NHS England said it is the biggest round of strikes to have hit...
BBC
Council's two-year 150-bed hotel booking for homeless
A city council has booked 150 beds in hotels every night for the next two years in an effort to manage a rise in homelessness. Sheffield City Council has reserved the rooms at an agreed nightly rate - a move it says will save money, time and provide certainty for users.
BBC
First-time rough sleeping in London up 29% - data
The number of first-time rough sleepers on the capital's streets has grown by 29% year on year, data funded by the Greater London Authority shows. A total of 3,570 people were recorded on the streets by outreach teams between October and December with 1,700 of those first-time rough sleepers. London...
BBC
Council tenant evicted after causing months of misery
A tenant whose negligence and anti-social behaviour caused "misery" for their neighbours has been evicted. Mansfield District Council sought a possession order in 2017 against the tenant in the town's Oak Tree Estate for rent arrears. A hearing at Mansfield County Court found that between August 2021 and October 2022...
