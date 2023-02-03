Read full article on original website
Related
northgwinnettvoice.com
Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection
During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Farmers Market permanently closed following relocation
The Gainesville Farmers Market has ended its run following the 2022 decision to relocate the market to Roosevelt Square for its 2023 season. “Sadly, the Gainesville Farmers Market is no more. The City Council voted us off the Historic Downtown Square and the alternate site chosen for us is not conducive to running a successful market. Thanks to all our customers and to the farmers and vendors that supported the market for 14 (mostly) wonderful years,” the market shared in a Facebook post Thursday.
WSB Radio
Several rural Georgia communities are dealing with “doctor deserts”
Families say they’re desperate and are willing to travel as far as they need for basic health care.
UGA cuts ribbon on Wormsloe facility
The new $1.8 million Experiential Learning Center will serve as a classroom, laboratory and gathering space at the Center for Research and Education.
2 teens suffer chemical burns during science lab activity at north Georgia school, 1 hospitalized
Habersham County Schools confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two students were badly burned during a science lab activity. One of the students remains in the hospital. Channel 2′s Tom Regan learned that the student was taken to the burn unit at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. The accident happened Thursday afternoon at the Habersham Ninth Grade Academy when three students were working on an activity. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Area briefs include arrest in Athens, indictments in Gainesville
A Flowery Branch woman faces charges after a shooting that began with an argument over a barking dog.
Massive home engulfed in flames at Gwinnett County country club
SUWANEE, Ga. — A massive home caught fire early Sunday morning that had Gwinnett firefighters working for hours. Crews responded around 3:35 a.m. to the 9,000 square foot home in the prominent River Club community AT 4734 Cuyahoga Cove in Suwanee. Due to the size of the house and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man with dementia, other medical issues reported missing since Wednesday
CLARKESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clarkesville police officials have asked for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man with dementia and other medical issues. Authorities say James Brian Whittum suffers from dementia with short-term memory loss and other medical issues and is believed to be disoriented.
tourcounsel.com
Lakeshore Mall | Shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia
Lakeshore Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia. It was built in 1970 and features four anchor stores. The center opened as Lakeshore Plaza in 1970, featuring Roses Stores and JCPenney. Belk-Gallant joined in 1973 as a third anchor. An expansion in 1987 added a new wing on...
Georgia county pensions are not keeping up with inflation
Many county pension plans do not provide cost of living increases.
accesswdun.com
Principal and two teachers at Banks Co. Elementary resign amid investigation
The principal of Banks County Elementary School and two teachers have resigned amid a investigation into sexual misconduct on the school's campus. Fox 5 Atlanta reported Thursday that state investigators from the Professional Standards Commission are investigating after a five-page report was released by the Banks County Board of Education detailing an alleged affair between principal Dr. Dana Simmons and a physical education teacher.
Forsyth County gearing up for Severe Weather Preparedness Week
(Forsyth County, GA) If sirens go off on Wednesday, February 8 in Forsyth County, there is no need to worry. From Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10, the county is partnering with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and the National Weather Service for Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Freight fails with 42; North End Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Our first stop on this week’s Restaurant Report Card is the old train depot in Woodstock. It is a popular kitchen and tap with an unpopular health score. Freight on East Main Street in Cherokee County failed two out of its last three...
Driver dead, multiple people injured after car crashes into Gwinnett County mobile home
It is unclear if the people injured were in the car or inside the mobile home at the time of the crash.
NE Ga police blotter: Stephens Co man dies in Franklin Co crash, woman hit by train in Gainesville
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is warning about scam telephone calls.
Gwinnett County Police helicopter takes laser strike, technology leads officers to suspect within seconds
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police released video from their aviation unit that shows the moment the cockpit of their helicopter took a laser strike on a recent night patrol operation. It happened on Saturday night as the chopper was up over Duluth near I-85. At first, the...
Scholarships open for descendants of Forsyth County racial cleansing
Applications are now being accepted for the second annual African American Descendants of Forsyth Scholarship program....
georgiarecorder.com
Banker Johnny Chastain defeats Ralston widow in special election; N.E. Georgia House seat goes to runoff
North Georgia banker Johnny Chastain will be the newest Republican state representative from north Georgia, winning Tuesday’s runoff election and ending Sheree Ralston’s bid to succeed her late husband in the House chamber. House District 7 – which encompasses Blue Ridge, Ellijay and several surrounding communities in north...
Northeastern Georgian
Deputies, family seek missing man
Habersham County Sheriff’s investigators are helping a family look for a missing man who was last known to be in the Habersham County Jail. Joel Stanley Rosenbaum, 65, of Lawrenceville was arrested on a DUI charge after running off the road on Jan. 25 and was released from jail the next day carrying only his driver’s license.
Police identify suspect that critically injured 2 people at Gainesville shopping center
Police are searching for a 42-year-old who allegedly shot two people outside a shopping center.
Comments / 0