Habersham County, GA

northgwinnettvoice.com

Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection

During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Farmers Market permanently closed following relocation

The Gainesville Farmers Market has ended its run following the 2022 decision to relocate the market to Roosevelt Square for its 2023 season. “Sadly, the Gainesville Farmers Market is no more. The City Council voted us off the Historic Downtown Square and the alternate site chosen for us is not conducive to running a successful market. Thanks to all our customers and to the farmers and vendors that supported the market for 14 (mostly) wonderful years,” the market shared in a Facebook post Thursday.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 teens suffer chemical burns during science lab activity at north Georgia school, 1 hospitalized

Habersham County Schools confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two students were badly burned during a science lab activity. One of the students remains in the hospital. Channel 2′s Tom Regan learned that the student was taken to the burn unit at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. The accident happened Thursday afternoon at the Habersham Ninth Grade Academy when three students were working on an activity. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man with dementia, other medical issues reported missing since Wednesday

CLARKESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clarkesville police officials have asked for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man with dementia and other medical issues. Authorities say James Brian Whittum suffers from dementia with short-term memory loss and other medical issues and is believed to be disoriented.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
tourcounsel.com

Lakeshore Mall | Shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia

Lakeshore Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia. It was built in 1970 and features four anchor stores. The center opened as Lakeshore Plaza in 1970, featuring Roses Stores and JCPenney. Belk-Gallant joined in 1973 as a third anchor. An expansion in 1987 added a new wing on...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Principal and two teachers at Banks Co. Elementary resign amid investigation

The principal of Banks County Elementary School and two teachers have resigned amid a investigation into sexual misconduct on the school's campus. Fox 5 Atlanta reported Thursday that state investigators from the Professional Standards Commission are investigating after a five-page report was released by the Banks County Board of Education detailing an alleged affair between principal Dr. Dana Simmons and a physical education teacher.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
Northeastern Georgian

Deputies, family seek missing man

Habersham County Sheriff’s investigators are helping a family look for a missing man who was last known to be in the Habersham County Jail. Joel Stanley Rosenbaum, 65, of Lawrenceville was arrested on a DUI charge after running off the road on Jan. 25 and was released from jail the next day carrying only his driver’s license.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA

