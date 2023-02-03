The Gainesville Farmers Market has ended its run following the 2022 decision to relocate the market to Roosevelt Square for its 2023 season. “Sadly, the Gainesville Farmers Market is no more. The City Council voted us off the Historic Downtown Square and the alternate site chosen for us is not conducive to running a successful market. Thanks to all our customers and to the farmers and vendors that supported the market for 14 (mostly) wonderful years,” the market shared in a Facebook post Thursday.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO