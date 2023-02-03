ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Tom Brady will join Fox NFL booth in 2024

Just-retired Tom Brady will start his job as the lead analyst for Fox's NFL coverage in the fall of 2024. Brady made the announcement on Colin Cowherd's radio show, "The Herd," on Monday afternoon. Brady announced his retirement from the NFL last week, leading to speculation about when he would begin his lucrative post-career job with Fox, which will broadcast this year's Super Bowl.

Comments / 0

Community Policy