LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, is seeking applicants to serve on the St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ Ethics Panel. The Ethics Panel is a five-member body whose primary responsibility is to provide advisory opinions, conduct hearings on ethics complaints, and make recommendations to the Board of Education on matters relating to conflict of interest, financial disclosure, and lobbying disclosure. Members must be residents of St. Mary’s County and may not be a member of the Board of Education, subject to the Board’s control, an employee of the Board, an employee of a business entity subject to the authority of the Board, or the spouse/partner of such individuals. Members should have a genuine interest in the public school system and all children, indicate a willingness to devote the necessary time to function effectively on the Ethics Panel and be able to work effectively as team members, and reflect an ability to think and act objectively and independently and demonstrate an understanding of the responsibilities of the panel.

SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO