Derek Carr Shines in Pro Bowl Precision Passing Competition

Long-time Raiders quarterback Derek Carr lit up the precision passing competition to open up Thursday night's slate of Pro Bowl skill competitions in Las Vegas.

Carr was the anchor of the contest, tasked with lifting the AFC to victory as he needed only nine points to seal the deal. He certainly answered, recording 31 points as the competition's leading scorer.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence notched 19, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins finished with 14, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley brought in 21, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had 20, and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff totaled 15.

Carr put on quite the spectacle in a facility he's been all too familiar with.

But the four-time Pro Bowler's show for the camera did not stop there.

Following Carr's performance, he was asked by ESPN's Ryan Clark the following question:

"Derek, you've thrown touchdown passes in Vegas before. You've been on fire. Have you ever been that hot in Las Vegas?"

Carr responded, "Not that hot. That's probably why I'm going somewhere else."

After what has probably been a very trying time in his life, given his fallout with an NFL organization he's called home for nine years, Carr took the opportunity to lighten the situation with some humor.

Carr will play at Allegiant Stadium as a member of the Silver and Black one last time when he participates in Sunday's Pro Bowl. He will be joined by teammates Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, and AJ Cole.

