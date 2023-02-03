ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Carr Shines in Pro Bowl Precision Passing Competition

By Aidan Champion
 3 days ago

Quarterback Derek Carr led the AFC to a win in the precision passing competition, the first of the Pro Bowl skills competitions.

Long-time Raiders quarterback Derek Carr lit up the precision passing competition to open up Thursday night's slate of Pro Bowl skill competitions in Las Vegas.

Carr was the anchor of the contest, tasked with lifting the AFC to victory as he needed only nine points to seal the deal. He certainly answered, recording 31 points as the competition's leading scorer.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence notched 19, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins finished with 14, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley brought in 21, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had 20, and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff totaled 15.

Carr put on quite the spectacle in a facility he's been all too familiar with.

But the four-time Pro Bowler's show for the camera did not stop there.

Following Carr's performance, he was asked by ESPN's Ryan Clark the following question:

"Derek, you've thrown touchdown passes in Vegas before. You've been on fire. Have you ever been that hot in Las Vegas?"

Carr responded, "Not that hot. That's probably why I'm going somewhere else."

After what has probably been a very trying time in his life, given his fallout with an NFL organization he's called home for nine years, Carr took the opportunity to lighten the situation with some humor.

Carr will play at Allegiant Stadium as a member of the Silver and Black one last time when he participates in Sunday's Pro Bowl. He will be joined by teammates Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, and AJ Cole.

The 2023 NFL Draft will go from April 27-29 and be held at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. Starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15 . The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

