Magic Starting 5: Prospective Trades Orlando Can Make Before Deadline

By Jeremy Brener
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XrH5z_0kbDwcGj00

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. FOUR MAGIC TRADES

"Sitting with the fifth-worst record in the league and 13th in the Eastern Conference standings, the Magic isn't expected to be a major player in this year's trade deadline. However, according to Marc Stein, the team is fielding calls on four players in particular ... Mo Bamba, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris and Terrence Ross."

2. PAOLO BANCHERO SNUBBED FROM ALL-STAR TEAM?

" Banchero had potential to be an All-Star after finishing seventh in the Eastern Conference voting for the frontcourt, but he was likely one of the last players left off the list."

3. FS1'S 'UNDISPUTED' PRAISES MAGIC

" While discussing the Boston Celtics and whether they are the team to beat in the Eastern Conference, FS1's Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless brought up the fact that the Magic had beaten the team with the NBA's best record three times this season, including last Monday in Orlando."

4. LATEST MOCK DRAFT

"In Bleacher Report's latest two-round mock draft , the Magic is projected to take Villanova small forward Cam Whitmore at No. 5 and Baylor shooting guard Keyonte George at No. 9. However, the biggest name in the draft haul may come at pick No. 35, where the Magic takes Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates."

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic will return to the court tonight on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

