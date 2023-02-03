ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Balloon over Latin America belongs to China, Beijing says

A balloon spotted over the skies of Latin America belongs to China and was used for flight tests, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday in response to CNN’s queries. This is the first time Beijing has admitted the balloon spotted over two Latin American countries belongs to China.
MONTANA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Yet Another Mega Donor Pulls Back From Trump’s 2024 Bid.

Elections are won by spending money. In the 2020 Presidential election Trump raised $785 million and Joe Biden raised $1.06 billion. Biden’s campaign became the first to raise over $1 billion from donors. Biden’s cash advantage over Trump helped him pepper swing states with far more campaign ads.
KEYT

China accuses US of indiscriminate use of force over balloon

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday accused the United States of indiscriminate use of force in shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, saying it “seriously impacted and damaged both sides’ efforts and progress in stabilizing Sino-U.S. relations.”. The U.S. shot down the balloon off the Carolina...
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Bolsonaro ponders election defeat, as crowd chants ‘fraud’

MIAMI (AP) — Only a few weeks after his supporters stormed the seat of his country’s government, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday expressed bafflement at how he could have lost October’s election, then smiled silently as a crowd of supporters cried, “Fraud!”. He did...
FLORIDA STATE
KEYT

A look at China’s history of spying in the US

The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that violated American airspace this week has fueled a diplomatic crisis with the postponement of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned trip to Beijing. But the two countries have a long history of spying on each other. The US has sought to collect its...
HAWAII STATE
KEYT

Haiti appoints council amid push to hold general elections

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s prime minister has formally appointed a transition council charged with ensuring that long-awaited general elections are held in a country with no democratically elected institutions. Many doubt the creation of the council will help the government hold elections this year as envisioned. But Prime Minister Ariel Henry said Monday that it was a significant step toward that goal and that it marked the beginning of the end of the dysfunction of Haiti’s democratic institutions. Haiti has failed to hold elections since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Henry assumed power shortly afterward and promised that his administration would do so.
KEYT

Customs officials confiscate 120 cockfighting spurs sent to Illinois

Customs officers intercepted 120 cockfighting spurs sent from Mexico City to Illinois, officials say. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Louisville Port of Entry discovered the package on January 17, according to a news release from the agency. It contained 120 cockfighting spurs, which are traditionally affixed to the natural spurs on the birds’ legs. The shipment also included two leg attachment sheaths.
RANTOUL, IL
KEYT

Iraqi currency crash halts after meeting with U.S. official

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s currency has halted its nosedive after a meeting between the Iraqi Central Bank head and a top U.S. Treasury official. Under Secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence Brian E. Nelson said in a statement Saturday that he had met with Central Bank of Iraq Governor Ali al-Allaq in Istanbul the day before “to discuss banking sector reforms and a mutual commitment to anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism.” Measures taken by the United States in recent months to stamp out money laundering and the channeling of dollars to Iran and Syria from Iraq have severely restricted Iraq’s access to hard currency.
KEYT

Sudan demands United Nations immediately lift arms embargo

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Sudan is demanding that the U.N. Security Council immediately lift an arms embargo and other sanctions imposed during violence in the western Darfur region in 2005. It says the embargo was imposed without setting any conditions or requiring the military government to meet U.N. benchmarks. Sudan’s U.N. Ambassador says in a letter to the council circulated Friday that the sanctions “are no longer relevant to the magnificent reality on the ground in Darfur today compared to the situation in 2005.” The letter contends that “Darfur has, for the most part, overcome the state of war, as well as previous security and political challenges.” In October 2021, Sudan was plunged into turmoil following a coup that derailed the country’s short-run democratic transition.
KEYT

What to know about the suspected Chinese spy balloon

A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon in the skies over the continental United States has sparked national security and diplomatic concerns, adding to already tense Washington-Beijing relations. The incident prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone his highly anticipated trip to China, saying Friday that the high-altitude Chinese balloon entering...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy