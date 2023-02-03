Read full article on original website
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
Central Illinois Proud
Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
977wmoi.com
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs Schedules Online Auction of Unclaimed Property for February 6-10
Collectible coins, sports cards and jewelry are among the more than 400 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online from February 6 through February 10. “The online auction provides a perfect opportunity for people to explore and acquire memorable items for themselves or for others who will appreciate them as gifts,” said Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs, whose office oversees unclaimed property in Illinois. “Because the auction is online, you can participate from your home or wherever you like.”
977wmoi.com
Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Celebrates Black History Month
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) launched its annual Black History Month campaign – designed to honor and uplift the contributions of Black Illinoisians, business owners and leaders. As part of the month-long celebration, DCEO has launched a one-stop-shop webpage featuring events and resources, including a proclamation, resources to support Black-owned businesses, a social media toolkit, and more. This includes a new partnership with Urban Historian Shermann ‘Dilla’ Thomas designed to highlight the many contributions of Black Illinoisans and our history.
Central Illinois Proud
5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois
Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
1470 WMBD
Powerball jackpot increases to $747 million
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The multi-state Powerball jackpot grows again, after no one matched all winning numbers Saturday night. The winning numbers drawn are 02, 08, 15, 19, 58, and the red Powerball number of 10. That grows Monday’s jackpot to an estimated $747 million — or, $403.1 million after...
KSDK
The most popular Valentine's Day candy in Missouri, Illinois might surprise you
ST. LOUIS — People are showing their love this Valentine's Day with gifts, according to the National Retail Federation, whose survey showed Americans plan to spend $25.9 billion this Feb. 14, up from $23.9 billion in 2022. When it comes to Valentine's gifts, candy proves to be the most...
MyStateline.com
Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing
Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
westkentuckystar.com
Chinese balloon spotted drifting across southern Illinois
The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was first tracked over Montana Thursday was allowed to continue drifting over the central U.S., eventually over Missouri by midday Friday and southern Illinois before sunset. The balloon was spotted over St. Joseph, Missouri, then on to Columbia and almost directly over St. Louis....
These 7 Small Towns Are Called The Heart Of Illinois
It's a pretty big deal to be considered one of these best things in your area. I'm not sure if being the "heart" of something means it's the best, or anything... but it sure is meaningful!. When someone says Illinois many think of Chicago, but some sources like Only In...
KWQC
Iowa, Illinois extension services offer courses on raising chickens as price of eggs increase
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With inflation raising the prices of pantry staples like eggs and meat, some services are offering citizens an alternative to escape the high prices. The extension services at Iowa State University and the University of Illinois are offering eligible Quad Cities residents an opportunity to reduce their daily grocery costs by teaching them about raising chickens.
Illinois quick hits: Chicago mayoral poll shows close race; ADM workers strike
Chicago mayoral poll shows close race A voter opinion survey shows a new leader in the race for Chicago mayor. Fox 32 finds Paul Vallas and Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a virtual tie for first, with Congressman Chuy Garcia falling out of first place into third. Garcia has been the target of a television campaign by Lightfoot. ...
These Illinois cities are among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Illinois is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
siumed.edu
SIU Medicine physicians perform first transorbital skull base surgery in central Illinois
Dr. Dana Crosby, chair of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, and neurosurgeon Dr. Devin Amin recently completed the first transorbital skull base surgery in central Illinois at SIU Medicine. This minimally invasive surgical approach is unique in that it reaches conditions such as tumors behind the eyes or...
2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
tspr.org
River Bend Food Bank preparing for drop in SNAP benefits
Amid soaring food costs, area food banks and pantries are expecting even higher demand as Illinois SNAP benefits are set to drop to pre-pandemic levels. SNAP participants in Illinois will see their monthly benefits cut anywhere from $55 to $255, and the average one-person household will see their benefits go down by $86 per month in March.
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois
Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
Central Illinois Proud
IHSA cheerleading finals head to Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Cheerleaders from across the state headed to the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington to get their cheer on. The top 101 high school cheerleading teams competed in the Illinois High School Association Competitive Cheerleading state finals. On Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, all...
KFVS12
Illinois teachers could earn free school supplies for their students
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Back 2 School America is launching a campaign called, “We Appreciate Teachers,” to give back and celebrate Ill. educators. According to a release from B2SA, the campaign will reward 25 winning teachers with B2SA kits which include 30 school supplies for their entire classroom of students.
As Illinois aims to add more wind farms, concerns raised about wildlife
(The Center Square) – As Illinois forges ahead with plans to assist in the adding of more wind farms around the state, environmentalists say there is a downside. Hundreds of thousands of birds and bats perish annually in collisions with turbine blades and other equipment at renewable energy installations. The country’s solar farms have a bird problem as well. Utility companies reportedly have been finding bird carcasses littering the ground...
