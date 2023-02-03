ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Brookfield Agrees To Sell Florida Resort For $835M: Report

By Shivani Kumaresan
 3 days ago
  • Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM reportedly plans to sell the Diplomat Beach Resort in south Florida for $835 million.
  • Trinity Investments, the Honolulu-based real estate investment firm, and Credit Suisse Asset Management, have agreed to buy the hotel, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • The Diplomat has about 200,000 square feet of meeting space and 1,000 rooms.
  • The oceanfront property will make renovations in addition to the $90 million renovation currently under Brookfield.
  • The property is expected to be managed by Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT under its Curio brand, the report added.
  • Price Action: BAM shares closed higher by 2.65% at $33.37 on Thursday.

