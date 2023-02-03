ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Police investigating after woman found shot to death in Amarillo hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a morning homicide in east Amarillo. Amarillo police say they were called to a hotel near the 4600 block of East I-40 on a report of a possible homicide around 7:30 a.m. this morning. Officers found 31-year-old Kendra...
Teen dead after wreck near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one teen dead near Hereford. According to a TxDOT press release, on Feb. 5, Jayden Villanueva,18, of Horton, Alabama was driving westbound on US 60 in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when it veered into the center […]
Woman Arrested After Assaulting Brother With Broom In Borger

Okay so if you've had siblings around you, it's almost guaranteed that you've had a disagreement with them that has turned physical at some point. Of course, that was when we were toddlers and not full-grown adults. As we grow older into our teenage and adult years, hopefully, we have...
The Desperate Search For A Woman’s Missing Son From Amarillo

A woman's missing son has been reported and Amarillo Police Department's Special Victims Unit is working to find him. According to what little information could be given out by the APD's Facebook page. On January 26th Gregory Francis Pratillo, born March 7th, 1967 was reported missing by his mother. According to Pratillo's mother, the last time she had been in contact with him was around 8-9 years ago.
Constable Idella Jackson Interviewed on Hey Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Another great episode of the Hey Amarillo podcast with guest Constable Idella Jackson. A conversation with Idella Jackson, who serves as the Constable Precinct 4 for Potter County. Jackson arrived in Amarillo as a young single mother—and a high school dropout—determined to provide for her children and build a career. She spent more than a decade at the William P. Clements Unit with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, then nearly eight years with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office before being elected Constable in 2013. In this conversation with host Jason Boyett, Jackson explains what her law enforcement job entails, the hurdles she overcame in her career, and why its so valuable for young children see a Black woman in uniform. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative.
One Person Injured in Amarillo Hotel Robbery

The Amarillo crime spree continues with an early morning robbery. The Amarillo Police Department was called to the Extend A Suites Hotel located at 3411 I-40 West on Wednesday, February 1st. The call came in at 7:05 AM. An employee of Extend a Suites was assaulted by the suspect. The...
