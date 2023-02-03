Read full article on original website
Police identify homicide suspect after woman shot dead over the weekend in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department identified a homicide suspect after a woman was shot dead at a hotel over the weekend. 29-year-old Trey Phillip Greenleaf was arrested for the murder of 31-year-old Kendra Vela that happened on Sunday. Vela was found dead with gunshot wounds in a hotel...
Police investigating after woman found shot to death in Amarillo hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a morning homicide in east Amarillo. Amarillo police say they were called to a hotel near the 4600 block of East I-40 on a report of a possible homicide around 7:30 a.m. this morning. Officers found 31-year-old Kendra...
UPDATE: 1 arrested after woman found dead in Amarillo hotel
UPDATE: (Feb. 6, 7:30 a.m.) The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit identified the suspect that was taken into custody in the wake of the death of 31-year-old Kendra Vela, who was found dead on Sunday. Police said that 29-year-old Trey Phillip Greenleaf was taken into custody and booked into the Potter County Detention Center related […]
Texas Panhandle Girls Have Their Time to Easily Shine and Excel
I was one of those girls in school that really enjoyed science class. I remember some of the school projects that I did. Learning about the weather was one of my favorites. Then when I got to high school my love for it continued. I don't know why it seemed...
Happy To Be Here! The Smiling Mugshots of Gray County
I don't know what it is about mugshots. I would assume that when you get arrested that you will feel a bit of shame. I have never been arrested so maybe I am totally wrong here. Maybe, depending on the charge there is some sense of pride. I don't get...
Teen dead after wreck near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one teen dead near Hereford. According to a TxDOT press release, on Feb. 5, Jayden Villanueva,18, of Horton, Alabama was driving westbound on US 60 in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when it veered into the center […]
Amarillo man facing 5 counts of intoxicated manslaughter charges from crash that killed 5
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Court papers filed this week will allow prosecutors to combine five drunk driving manslaughter cases and ask for harsher punishments. State District Judge Douglas Woodburn granted the motions in the case of Larry Rolen who prosecutors say killed five family members in a wreck two years ago.
Amarillo Police Helps Family With Missing Son Eight Years Later
Family is interesting. Some members you are really close to. Some you don't want to even admit you are related to. Every family has their troubles. They have stories we don't want everyone to know about. We have heated arguments. We say things we don't mean. We say things we...
Woman Arrested After Assaulting Brother With Broom In Borger
Okay so if you've had siblings around you, it's almost guaranteed that you've had a disagreement with them that has turned physical at some point. Of course, that was when we were toddlers and not full-grown adults. As we grow older into our teenage and adult years, hopefully, we have...
Amarillo police searching for suspect after assault leaves elderly man with life-threatening injuries
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a man yesterday, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries. Amarillo Crime Stoppers said on Thursday 6:32 p.m., police were called to Amarillo Boulevard and Wilson Street on an assault. A 79-year-old man was assaulted by an unknown...
The Desperate Search For A Woman’s Missing Son From Amarillo
A woman's missing son has been reported and Amarillo Police Department's Special Victims Unit is working to find him. According to what little information could be given out by the APD's Facebook page. On January 26th Gregory Francis Pratillo, born March 7th, 1967 was reported missing by his mother. According to Pratillo's mother, the last time she had been in contact with him was around 8-9 years ago.
TxDPS: 18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash eight miles east of Hereford. According to DPS, around 6:50 a.m. a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west on US-60 when for unknown reasons, the driver veered into the center median. The driver overcorrected...
Stolen Mercedes chased by police flies past ABC 7 reporter on I-27, crashes in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — A high speed police chase from Amarillo to Canyon ended when the suspects crashed a stolen Mercedes. ABC 7's Mitchell Downing was on I-27 at Western Street when a 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-23 went flying past him, followed by two police officers. Downing said the driver...
Constable Idella Jackson Interviewed on Hey Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Another great episode of the Hey Amarillo podcast with guest Constable Idella Jackson. A conversation with Idella Jackson, who serves as the Constable Precinct 4 for Potter County. Jackson arrived in Amarillo as a young single mother—and a high school dropout—determined to provide for her children and build a career. She spent more than a decade at the William P. Clements Unit with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, then nearly eight years with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office before being elected Constable in 2013. In this conversation with host Jason Boyett, Jackson explains what her law enforcement job entails, the hurdles she overcame in her career, and why its so valuable for young children see a Black woman in uniform. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative.
One Person Injured in Amarillo Hotel Robbery
The Amarillo crime spree continues with an early morning robbery. The Amarillo Police Department was called to the Extend A Suites Hotel located at 3411 I-40 West on Wednesday, February 1st. The call came in at 7:05 AM. An employee of Extend a Suites was assaulted by the suspect. The...
For The Love Of God, Repeat After Me. The Litter Box At Amarillo Schools Is A Lie.
This is so blatantly idiotic, so profoundly stupid, that when I heard about this it made my blood boil. I've been able to avoid these rumors, apparently, because I don't involve myself with the disgraceful moron-a-thon that is modern U.S. politics. There are really people who believe this?. For the...
Live The Upscale Life In This Beautiful Home For Sale In The Greenways!
The Greenways are one of the more recently developed residential areas in Amarillo but they've certainly gained a snug foothold as an upper class, sensibly posh neighborhood that can be the perfect place for a family to settle in and level up!. Not sure what I mean? Don't worry, I've...
[Audio] Michael Freeman Is A Free Man; Speaks On Dismissed Charge
I recently wrote about the update regarding the case against Michael Freeman. He was the person behind the infamous, and outright famous, parody Borger PD Facebook page. The charge against him was dismissed. We recently got a chance to speak with him, and finally hear him tell his own story.
Violent crime operation in Texas Panhandle ends with arrests, drugs and weapons seized
Officials from numerous local law enforcement agencies came together on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 to conduct a two-day joint operation aimed at cracking down on local violent crime, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Two Doors, One Store, Two Jails At Kohl’s In Amarillo
County lines are a strange thing. Potter and Randall County lines are no exception. See, for a while I wanted to move over to Randall County. For one, my taxes cost more living in Potter County. Secondly, I know that I will inevitably get called to jury duty a lot more.
