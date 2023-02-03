Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cafe in SLO helps formerly incarcerated get their lives back on track
The new café on Higuera Street in Downtown San Luis Obispo is serving up much more than just food and coffee.
kcbx.org
FEMA encourages Central Coast residents to apply for post-storm federal aid
Almost a month after the worst of the winter storms, federal representatives are still in the Central Coast counties to facilitate applications for federal aid. Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have been touring the Central Coast since the worst of the storms last month. Their job is to make sure people affected by the storm are utilizing their recovery centers and applying for the assistance they need.
Candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols held at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo
A vigil for Tyre Nichols was held in different cities across the country Saturday including here on the Central Coast.
KEYT
Santa Barbara County Fire assisting in recovering the body of a missing man in Santa Ynez River
LOMPOC, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire is assisting Lompoc Police and Santa Barbara Sheriffs in recovering a body in the Santa Ynez River near Santa Lucia Canyon Road, northwest of Lompoc. The initial call for assistance was around 12:52 p.m. on Feb. 5 when two adults in kayaks...
Officials say kayakers discover body in river
Officials said a body has been found in Lompoc Valley on Sunday afternoon. Public information officer Mike Eliason said two adults in kayaks discovered the body of a missing male in the river.
Woods Humane Society Reduces Adoption Fees to $14 Through Valentine’s Day
ATASCADERO — In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Woods Humane Society hopes to encourage locals to find their pet soulmate with the “Love is in the Air” adoption event running from February 1-14. The promotion reduces standard adoption fees to just $14 for adult pets (5 months or older), down from the typical range of $65 for senior cats to $150 for adult dogs.
Train services between San Luis Obispo and Goleta resume after repair work
Amtrak resumed their service routes for the Pacific Surfliner between San Luis Obispo and Goleta after two weeks of repair work.
Route One Farmers Market expanding food access through new mobile truck
A Lompoc nonprofit launched a new initiative aimed at expanding access to fruits and vegetables among their neighbors, while also supporting local farmers.
Lompoc family's search for missing teen enters seventh day
One Lompoc family is looking for answers as they continue searching for 14-year-old Alberto Cabrera Corona, who has been missing since last Friday.
In letters to the editor: Why not rescue the Shell Beach bench? | Opinion
Save the bench! Since the first week in January when it was first noticed, there have been a few Tribune articles about the bench in Pismo Beach that is about to fall into the ocean due to erosion from our recent storms. The most recent article was in the Jan. 30 issue of The Tribune.
SLO County farms suffer millions in losses from storms. But the real toll is unknown
“This is going to be tough to recover from,” one farmer said.
New Times
Feature: Long-time Orcutt resident Kathy Brodie opened up her 43-acre property to the community
Kathy Brodie’s legacy lies in the Orcutt Hills. Throughout her life, she’s seen Orcutt shift from a small oil town in the ’60s to the expanding community it’s become. “This is my history, I went up into those foothills to visit my relatives in little oil field houses. No one had electricity,” Brodie said. “We had gas that came right out of the ground, but nobody had electricity. My grandma never had a refrigerator until she moved to Old Town Orcutt.”
KEYT
CHP Officer Ryan Ayers awarded Medal of Valor for his off-duty actions in San Luis Obispo
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – On Aug. 6 of 2021, off-duty California Highway Patrol Officer Ryan Ayers was driving on U. S. 101 in San Luis Obispo when he saw a semi-truck involved in an accident then careen off the road. What Ayers did next was save a stranger's life.
UPDATE: Orcutt sinkhole project and road construction
Maintenance crews in Orcutt have been working on repairing the massive sinkhole on Union Valley Parkway that spewed dirt and rainwater among the houses on Hibiscus Court.
Noozhawk
2 People Critically Injured in Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria
Two people suffered major injuries Sunday afternoon in a collision on Highway 101 in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. The crash involving a car and a motorcycle occurred at about 4:40 p.m. in the northbound freeway lanes at the Donovan Road exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
aghseagletimes.com
Central Coast Cough
Across the nation, there has been a noticeable increase in respiratory illnesses. The “tripledemic” has impacted public health on a State level, and among medical professionals here on the Central Coast. Arroyo Grande High School is not immune to this situation. Staff members in the health and attendance offices have seen increased workloads as a result.
New Times
Outdoor Kitchen: SLO Based Cattaneo Brothers celebrates 75th Anniversary
Running a family business has always been about celebrating legacy and community for Katelyn Kaney. “It all comes down to staying true to who we are and dedicating ourselves to that same love and care,” Kaney said. As the owner and CEO of Cattaneo Brothers, based in San Luis...
NCIS actor holds workshop for Santa Maria area drama students
A real-life Broadway and television star took to the stage Friday afternoon in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Performing Arts Center to inspire a group of local drama students. The post NCIS actor holds workshop for Santa Maria area drama students appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Supervisors Rescind Newly Approved Paso Basin Planting Ordinance
PASO ROBLES — Nearly two months after its initial approval, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted to rescind the Paso Basin Land Use Management Area Planting Ordinance during a special meeting held on Sunday, Jan. 29. The ordinance, passed in December 2022, came as an update...
Red Light Roundup 01/23 – 01/29/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 23, 2023. 05:00 —...
Comments / 2