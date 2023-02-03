ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcbx.org

FEMA encourages Central Coast residents to apply for post-storm federal aid

Almost a month after the worst of the winter storms, federal representatives are still in the Central Coast counties to facilitate applications for federal aid. Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have been touring the Central Coast since the worst of the storms last month. Their job is to make sure people affected by the storm are utilizing their recovery centers and applying for the assistance they need.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Woods Humane Society Reduces Adoption Fees to $14 Through Valentine’s Day

ATASCADERO — In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Woods Humane Society hopes to encourage locals to find their pet soulmate with the “Love is in the Air” adoption event running from February 1-14. The promotion reduces standard adoption fees to just $14 for adult pets (5 months or older), down from the typical range of $65 for senior cats to $150 for adult dogs.
ATASCADERO, CA
New Times

Feature: Long-time Orcutt resident Kathy Brodie opened up her 43-acre property to the community

Kathy Brodie’s legacy lies in the Orcutt Hills. Throughout her life, she’s seen Orcutt shift from a small oil town in the ’60s to the expanding community it’s become. “This is my history, I went up into those foothills to visit my relatives in little oil field houses. No one had electricity,” Brodie said. “We had gas that came right out of the ground, but nobody had electricity. My grandma never had a refrigerator until she moved to Old Town Orcutt.”
ORCUTT, CA
Noozhawk

2 People Critically Injured in Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria

Two people suffered major injuries Sunday afternoon in a collision on Highway 101 in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. The crash involving a car and a motorcycle occurred at about 4:40 p.m. in the northbound freeway lanes at the Donovan Road exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SANTA MARIA, CA
aghseagletimes.com

Central Coast Cough

Across the nation, there has been a noticeable increase in respiratory illnesses. The “tripledemic” has impacted public health on a State level, and among medical professionals here on the Central Coast. Arroyo Grande High School is not immune to this situation. Staff members in the health and attendance offices have seen increased workloads as a result.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 01/23 – 01/29/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 23, 2023. 05:00 —...
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy