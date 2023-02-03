Read full article on original website
These are the 25 highest-paying jobs in the US right now
Pay is usually one of the most important aspects that candidates consider when looking for a job. Here are the most lucrative jobs of 2023.
CNBC
The current job market is a 'juggernaut,' economist says. Here are 6 things to know as a job seeker
The January jobs report issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed strong job growth that handily beat expectations. Other labor market data issued this week — the Employment Cost Index and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey — also showed a hot job market defying recession fears.
CNBC
Here’s where the jobs are for January 2023 — in one chart
The U.S. economy added far more jobs than expected in January, boosted by a jump in leisure and hospitality employment. That one service sector saw an increase of 128,000 jobs in the month, led by 99,000 positions at restaurants and bars alone, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said in a report released Friday. Employment at hotels continued to rise, edging up 15,000 for the month. Still, employment in leisure and hospitality remained well below pre-Covid pandemic levels.
CNBC
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for as much as $385,000 a year after cutting hundreds of jobs just 7 months ago
Netflix is once again expanding despite a disastrous first half of 2022. Despite cutting hundreds of jobs just last year, Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on the company’s private jet with a potential annual salary of over a quarter of a million dollars. The...
5 Jobs That Are Most Vulnerable to a Recession
As the U.S. looks like it could enter a recession, one might be concerned about job loss. During the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009, unemployment rates rose as high as 9.5%, according to the Bureau...
hbsdealer.com
Home Depot will now pay its hourly employees to the minute
The Home Depot will change its pay policy for its hourly workers and pay to the nearest minute on the clock. “Our policy has been to round total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes, which has been a common industry practice for many years,” said Sara Gorman, spokesperson for The Home Depot.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
The 20 top employers to work for, according to US employees
Gainsight, Microsoft, and Fidelity Investments all fell in the top 20 this year on job site Glassdoor's ranking.
US Adds 517,000 Jobs In January, Unemployment at 3.4%
The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, beating estimates of 187,000 jobs. This number represents a dip from December, which saw an increase of 260,000 jobs and November, which saw an increase of 290,000 jobs, according to a newly revised figure from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. As inflation soars, the job market has stayed tight as wages increase across various industries — even as layoffs in tech and other sectors continue to increase — as the Federal Reserve looks to curb demand and inflation. The unemployment rate in December was little changed from November at 3.4%, with 5.7 milllion people...
U.S. added 517,000 jobs in January, blowing away forecasts
Employers added a stunning 517,000 jobs in January, indicating the job market remains red-hot despite rising layoffs in the technology industry and the Federal Reserve's concerted push to slow economic growth.The figure, released on Friday by the Department of Labor, far outpaced economists' expectations of about 185,000 jobs to be added in January. The nation's unemployment rate ticked down to 3.4%, its lowest level since 1969. "The robust 517,000 gain in non-farm payrolls in January means that, despite most leading indicators of recession flashing red, the economy is clearly not as close to recession as...
Industrial Distribution
Rivian, FedEx Shed Jobs
FedEx and Rivian Automotive have joined a growing list of U.S. corporations announcing job cuts. FedEx sent an announcement to employees Wednesday informing them that the package delivery company is reducing the size of its officer and director team by more than 10% and consolidating some teams and functions. "Unfortunately,...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Some employers are still adding jobs. Here's who is hiring.
The economy may be showing signs of weakness, with consumer spending wobbling and home purchases sinking on higher borrowing costs, but there's one economic pillar that isn't slowing down yet: the job market.Friday's jobs report "crushed" expectations with 517,000 new jobs created in January, as Josh Jamner, investment strategy analyst at ClearBridge Investments, put it. That's more than double what economists had forecast for the monthly report, which serves as a barometer for the health of the U.S. labor market. And the unemployment rate sank to 3.4% last month — the lowest since 1969.The jobs report may have taken some economic...
Workday cuts hundreds of jobs
The cloud software company Workday plans to cut hundreds of jobs as it lays off about 3 percent of its global workforce. The company told employees in a message on Tuesday that it decided to restructure and realign some teams across the company, leading to the layoffs, the majority of which will be those working…
Is blowout jobs a headache for the Fed, or a back-to-2019 gift?
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A blowout January employment report and continued record numbers of job openings have left the U.S. Federal Reserve with a growing dilemma of whether to take its cue about future inflation from a labor market that seems to remain on fire or take solace in the fact that, at the same time, wage growth continues to cool.
Walmart to raise average hourly wage to more than $17.50 an hour
Walmart said Tuesday it would raise the average hourly wage of its associates to more than $17.50 an hour — up from about $17 an hour. In a note to employees published on Walmart's website, John Furner, the president and CEO of Walmart U.S., said the move is part of an effort to strengthen the retail giant's jobs and invest in its people.
Albany Herald
Bank of America CEO: We're preparing for possible US debt default
Congress is once again bickering about raising the debt ceiling, the amount of money the US government can borrow to pay its bills on time. And that means that Corporate America has to be ready for the worst. The CEO of Bank of America, America's second-largest bank, told CNN he...
These Jobs May Be Most at Risk of Layoffs in 2023 — Should You Find a New Gig Now?
Last week's job report was a huge boost to the American economy, with 517,000 new jobs added (much more than the 187,000 projected by analysts) and unemployment at a 54-year low of just 3.4%. But,...
U.S. employers added 517,000 jobs last month. It's a surprisingly strong number
U.S. employers added 517,000 jobs in January, as the unemployment rate fell to 3.4% . The job market remains tight, despite signs of a slowing economy.
