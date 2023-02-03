ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Here’s where the jobs are for January 2023 — in one chart

The U.S. economy added far more jobs than expected in January, boosted by a jump in leisure and hospitality employment. That one service sector saw an increase of 128,000 jobs in the month, led by 99,000 positions at restaurants and bars alone, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said in a report released Friday. Employment at hotels continued to rise, edging up 15,000 for the month. Still, employment in leisure and hospitality remained well below pre-Covid pandemic levels.
hbsdealer.com

Home Depot will now pay its hourly employees to the minute

The Home Depot will change its pay policy for its hourly workers and pay to the nearest minute on the clock. “Our policy has been to round total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes, which has been a common industry practice for many years,” said Sara Gorman, spokesperson for The Home Depot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

US Adds 517,000 Jobs In January, Unemployment at 3.4%

The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, beating estimates of 187,000 jobs. This number represents a dip from December, which saw an increase of 260,000 jobs and November, which saw an increase of 290,000 jobs, according to a newly revised figure from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. As inflation soars, the job market has stayed tight as wages increase across various industries — even as layoffs in tech and other sectors continue to increase — as the Federal Reserve looks to curb demand and inflation. The unemployment rate in December was little changed from November at 3.4%, with 5.7 milllion people...
CBS News

U.S. added 517,000 jobs in January, blowing away forecasts

Employers added a stunning 517,000 jobs in January, indicating the job market remains red-hot despite rising layoffs in the technology industry and the Federal Reserve's concerted push to slow economic growth.The figure, released on Friday by the Department of Labor, far outpaced economists' expectations of about 185,000 jobs to be added in January. The nation's unemployment rate ticked down to 3.4%, its lowest level since 1969. "The robust 517,000 gain in non-farm payrolls in January means that, despite most leading indicators of recession flashing red, the economy is clearly not as close to recession as...
Industrial Distribution

Rivian, FedEx Shed Jobs

FedEx and Rivian Automotive have joined a growing list of U.S. corporations announcing job cuts. FedEx sent an announcement to employees Wednesday informing them that the package delivery company is reducing the size of its officer and director team by more than 10% and consolidating some teams and functions. "Unfortunately,...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS News

Some employers are still adding jobs. Here's who is hiring.

The economy may be showing signs of weakness, with consumer spending wobbling and home purchases sinking on higher borrowing costs, but there's one economic pillar that isn't slowing down yet: the job market.Friday's jobs report "crushed" expectations with 517,000 new jobs created in January, as Josh Jamner, investment strategy analyst at ClearBridge Investments, put it. That's more than double what economists had forecast for the monthly report, which serves as a barometer for the health of the U.S. labor market. And the unemployment rate sank to 3.4% last month — the lowest since 1969.The jobs report may have taken some economic...
The Hill

Workday cuts hundreds of jobs

The cloud software company Workday plans to cut hundreds of jobs as it lays off about 3 percent of its global workforce.  The company told employees in a message on Tuesday that it decided to restructure and realign some teams across the company, leading to the layoffs, the majority of which will be those working…
Reuters

Is blowout jobs a headache for the Fed, or a back-to-2019 gift?

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A blowout January employment report and continued record numbers of job openings have left the U.S. Federal Reserve with a growing dilemma of whether to take its cue about future inflation from a labor market that seems to remain on fire or take solace in the fact that, at the same time, wage growth continues to cool.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

Walmart to raise average hourly wage to more than $17.50 an hour

Walmart said Tuesday it would raise the average hourly wage of its associates to more than $17.50 an hour — up from about $17 an hour. In a note to employees published on Walmart's website, John Furner, the president and CEO of Walmart U.S., said the move is part of an effort to strengthen the retail giant's jobs and invest in its people.
Albany Herald

Bank of America CEO: We're preparing for possible US debt default

Congress is once again bickering about raising the debt ceiling, the amount of money the US government can borrow to pay its bills on time. And that means that Corporate America has to be ready for the worst. The CEO of Bank of America, America's second-largest bank, told CNN he...

