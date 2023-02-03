The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, beating estimates of 187,000 jobs. This number represents a dip from December, which saw an increase of 260,000 jobs and November, which saw an increase of 290,000 jobs, according to a newly revised figure from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. As inflation soars, the job market has stayed tight as wages increase across various industries — even as layoffs in tech and other sectors continue to increase — as the Federal Reserve looks to curb demand and inflation. The unemployment rate in December was little changed from November at 3.4%, with 5.7 milllion people...

3 DAYS AGO