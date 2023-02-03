Read full article on original website
Related
First Alert Weather: Turning much colder by late week
BALTIMORE - Colder weather is expected overnight as skies go from mostly clear to mostly cloudy after midnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s for most areas.Thursday will be mostly cloudy as a wave of low pressure passes our are to the south. Precipitation is not expected to make it this far north, so we will remain dry as it bypasses the area. Highs Thursday will reach the mid 40s. An arctic cold front will move into the region Friday. Winds will increase behind the front, gusting 20-30 mph at times through the afternoon and evening. Highs will only reach...
wtaj.com
Arctic front moves in tonight, bitter cold and windy for Friday
Tonight the arctic front moves into Central PA and will bring a few snow showers mainly across our northern tiers. Temperatures will fall into teens overnight as winds pick up out of the northwest at 15-20 mph. Flurries will then linger into Friday morning. Friday will be a blustery day....
msn.com
D.C.-area forecast: Seasonably chilly today before Friday’s Arctic blast
A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 6/10: Morning clouds keep sun dim, chances for six more weeks of winter look grim. Today: Clouds gradually break up. Highs: 41 to 45. Tonight: Mainly cloudy, gusty winds build. Lows: 26 to 32.
First Alert Forecast: Colder weather arrives Tuesday
BALTIMORE - The mild temperatures of late will be leaving for a few days as a cold front brings falling temperatures to the area on Tuesday. Overnight, we will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s. Highs on Tuesday will mainly be in the 30s to near 40 under mostly cloudy skies. A very weak upper level disturbance will move through the region during the day bringing the chance for a light wintry mix to the area. Temperatures will be above freezing and travel issues are not expected. Any accumulations that occur will be very light. Another disturbance will swing through the area...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix throughout Monday
Alerts: Red Alert until this afternoon for morning showers/rain, then a little leftover snow across the northern half of our area midday into the afternoon.Forecast: Showers/rain push through this morning with potentially some wet snow mixing in midday into the afternoon, especially across the northern half of the area. Additional snow accumulations will generally be a trace-2". For the commute home there will be a little leftover light rain/snow, but mainly N&E, so conditions will be improving. Tonight we'll see some clearing with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy, but...
First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather returns this week
BALTIMORE -- Warmer weather is on the way this week. Temperatures tonight under mostly cloudy skies will drop into the mid to upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will reach the low 50s. It only gets warmer from there. By Wednesday, many areas will see high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will stay mild through Thursday with temperatures again reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. The next chance for rain will arrive later this week with an approaching storm system on Thursday into Friday. Cooler weather will return to the area for the weekend, but temperatures will remain at or above average through next Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to plunge
Forecast: Rain/snow showers push S&E after the AM commute and exit early this afternoon. It will be a much colder day with highs only in the 30s. Tonight will be even colder with a few flurries and snow showers around overnight. Wind chills will fall into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect clearing skies with highs only in the 30s again.Looking Ahead: Thursday (Groundhog Day) will be mostly to partly sunny and a touch milder with highs around 40. On Friday, arctic air pushes in with temperatures likely falling through the day... feels like the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out this weekend with widespread sub-zero wind chills by Saturday morning.
WETM
Winter Weather Advisory in effect today, Wintry Mix turns to Rain
Winter weather returns this morning as we deal with multiple types of precipitation. We have a wide range in temperature this morning which is resulting in the multiple types of precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area until the early afternoon. As we see temperatures increase throughout the day, we transition to just a cold rain.
KIMT
Snow moves out tonight, but we're tracking more for Friday and Saturday.
Snow showers continue this evening, but will taper off later on tonight. A cold front passing through will usher in colder air for Thursday as highs will only be in the teens. We'll see clouds through the morning, but sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Friday features another chance for snow showers as a cold front passes through, which will bring about some BIG changes as arctic air settles in. Another chance for more quick snow showers comes Saturday as temps rapidly cool. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week. It's possible that even colder air may arrive for the end of next week.
wtaj.com
Frigid with strong winds today but temperatures rebound this weekend
This morning will be windy and cold. Temperatures will be in the teens to lower 20s. Today will be a blustery day. Winds will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. This will usher in arctic air. High temperatures will be in the teens and lower 20s. With the wind, it will feel more like we are below zero or in the single digits. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with some flurries. Tonight will be quite cold. Temperatures will dip into the single digits. Make sure to prepare your home for the cold, and keep your pets warm and safe.
Red Alert: Bracing for bitter cold to end the week
Advisories: Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories N&W tomorrow into Saturday morning for feels like temps of -20 to -40 degrees.Forecast: Today (Groundhog Day) will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy and a touch milder with highs in the low 40s. We'll see a passing snow shower N&W late tonight as our arctic front pushes through. Wind chills will fall into the teens near daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be very cold and windy with wind chills in the teens, single digits... below zero later in the afternoon and at night. As for Saturday, it won't be quite as windy, but feels like temps will only get into the single digits and teens.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be a bit milder with highs in the 40s. Temperatures will likely remain above normal (40s, 50s possible) into the start of next week.
AccuWeather: 2023 US Spring Weather Forecast
Reprinted from AccuWeather.com Meteorological spring is right around the corner with the season kicking off on the first day of March, but for some areas of the country, the new season will bring more of the same with cold air, chances of snow and far-reaching winter storms. About one month before the start of spring is the most well-known meteorological holiday of the year: Groundhog Day. ...
Seasonally cold, snow showers tonight, light rain Sunday
Another cold front and weak low pressure will result in increasing clouds, followed by showers that will end with a snowing at night.
27 First News
Winter storm: Snow mixing to sleet and rain
A large storm system is impacting much of the United States causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Bringing snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Valley. See all of the Current Weather Alerts here.
Bitter wind chills as low as -109 degrees recorded in Northeast as cold blast continues
Bitter wind chills as low as more than 100 below zero are being recorded in the Northeastern United States this weekend as cold continues to blast the region. The combination of low temperatures and strong winds caused what was likely the U.S.’s lowest-ever reported wind chill of negative 109 degrees Fahrenheit at Mount Washington in…
natureworldnews.com
Arctic Cold Front Update: Dangerous Travel Conditions Expected Across US by Early Week [NWS]
An Arctic cold front is set to envelop a large swathe of the Continental United States this week, according to weather forecasts. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the combination of air coming from the Arctic region and existing moisture across the sub-continent could pave the way for a widespread area of dangerous travel conditions from Monday, January 30.
wtaj.com
Arctic air arrives tomorrow and then we quickly rebound next week
Happy Groundhog Day! This morning temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. We will have a patchy clouds. Today there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Today winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tonight we will become cloudy with a few flurries and snow showers.
natureworldnews.com
UK Weather Forecast: Chances of Rain, Colder Temperatures to Unfold Until Next Week
The latest weather forecast in the United Kingdom said that wintry weather conditions are expected to unfold on Monday, with chances of snow and freezing outlook. The blast of arctic air and polar vortex recently helped unleash a colder weather outlook in the U.K., including Canada and the Northeast. The...
wtaj.com
Clouds move in overnight, Sunday will be mild with stray shower
Sitting mostly clear heading into the evening as high pressure is with the region. Low temperatures tonight will briefly fall into the low to mid 20s before clouds increase into Sunday morning. Once the clouds increase and winds pick up out of the south temperatures will quickly start to rebound Sunday morning.
natureworldnews.com
Latest Weather Forecast: Rapid, Intense Blast of Arctic Air to Unleash in Northeast This Later Week; Forecast Warns of Extreme Cold
The intense and rapid blast of arctic air in the Northeast is expected to unleash colder weather, and temperatures will drop from Friday until the late weekend. Recent reports showed that portions of the Northeast suffered from heavy snow and freezing rain due to relentless winter storms. In the South,...
