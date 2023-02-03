ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zillow Just Predicted the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023—and They Might Shock You

New year, new you, and new city, to boot? According to Zillow, the answer is yes. The real-estate platform just released its list of the 10 hottest markets in 2023—and the results might surprise you. Shooting to the very top of the list is Charlotte, North Carolina, which Zillow ranked based on its home value growth and increase in owner-occupied residences. Meanwhile, Cleveland and Pittsburgh received the coveted second and third spots, respectively, because both are high in projections for time on market and new jobs per new home built.
When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
Home Values Are Falling the Most in These 7 Cities: Zillow

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. After two years of double digit growth, home values in the United States are falling. Much of that decline is attributable to a steep rise in mortgage rates, which have more than doubled over the past...
Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
These 4 cities will suffer a 2008 crash in home values: Goldman Sachs

As interest rates continue to skyrocket, home prices across the country have continued to plummet — and Goldman Sachs says the declines will only worsen and extend through 2023. In a note to clients earlier this month, Goldman Sachs forecasted that four American cities in particular should gear up for a seismic decline compared to that of the 2008 housing crash. San Jose, California; Austin, Texas; Phoenix, Arizona; and San Diego, California will likely see boom and bust declines of more than 25%. Such declines would rival those seen around 15 years ago during the Great Recession. Home prices across the United...
5 Cities Where Buying a House Is Still Cheaper Than Renting

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. While renting a house is cheaper than buying one in most of the United States right now, there are a few exceptions. Of the 50 largest cities in the country, a new report from Realtor.com identifies...
How much debt does an average American have?

The national debt today in US is $13 trillion and rising. For a single American, the debt is $94,283. Some of the most common types of debt in America include credit cards, student loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and mortgages.
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...

