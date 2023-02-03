ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Child Tax Credit 2023, what is the new news?

The Child Tax Credit for the 2023 tax season can be claimed as long as the parents meet the established requirements. It is necessary to clarify that the payments will not be as large as in 2021, when the benefits were up to $3600.00 USD per dependent.
The state is sending out one-time payments up to $1,200 in 2023

There is a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit brought to you by the state of Washington. In this program, recipients will get payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements for number of children, your income level and more. For the most part, this program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source)
Did you get your $600 one-time payment from the state?

Do you know if you have already received a payment of $600 from the state of Oregon? If you're not totally certain, please keep reading. One-Time Assistance Payments were sent out by the Oregon Department of Revenue to over 230,000 individuals in Oregon. The key is that you had to meet some specific guidelines to receive this payment. This went into effect under House Bill 4157​.
