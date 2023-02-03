ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Jurassic Quest roaring into Dayton for one weekend only

By Katie Shatsby
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Jurassic Quest has returned to the Gem City with its photorealistic dinosaur experience!

From Feb. 3 to Feb. 5 at the Dayton Convention Center, the whole family can enjoy fun, educational and hands-on activities and see life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs.

Life-Sized Dinosaurs and More at Jurassic Quest!

Children can enjoy themed rides and attractions and there will even be a live dinosaur show! They can also try their hand at paleontology with a giant fossil dig.

This dinosaur experience is in Dayton for one weekend only, so get your tickets before they go extinct! Use promo code “raptor” for 10 percent off!

For more information or tickets, click here .

