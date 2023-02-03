Read full article on original website
Related
Avian Flu hits Lancaster County, poultry farmers should take steps to protect flocks
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has confirmed avian flu in Pennsylvania and a total of 36,000 birds are affected in this outbreak. One commercial flock and one backyard flock in Lancaster County where confirmed to have been affected by the virus on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and […]
abc27.com
Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
abc27.com
Elderly woman dead after fatal York County fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Early Monday morning, the Fairview Township Fire Department responded to a fatal fire at a home off of Thorley Road in York County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), at 1:49 a.m. PSP Fire Marshals were dispatched to a home located on 369 Thorley Road in York County for a residential structure fire.
WGAL
Fatal Fire Overnight in York County
The coroner has been called to the scene of an overnight fire in Fairview Township, York County. Firefighters responded to the scene on the 300 block of Thorley Road around 1:15 A.M.
pahomepage.com
Cumberland County motel fire displaces 30+ people
Chris Bohinski visits Home and Garden show at Mohegan …. Chris Bohinski visits Home and Garden show at Mohegan Sun Arena. POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The dangerously cold weather in our forecast can put you and your family at risk if you don't properly prepare. Luzerne County’s...
FireRescue1
Pa. county issues $47,000 in tax credits to volunteer firefighters, EMS staffers
CARLISLE, Pa. — Cumberland County announced Tuesday it has issued $47,124 in real estate tax credits to 197 volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel. County commissioners in 2022 created the credit to acknowledge the value and dedication of volunteer first responders. Volunteers who applied and qualified for the credit received...
pahomepage.com
Fire damages townhouses in Cumberland County
Chris Bohinski visits Home and Garden show at Mohegan …. Chris Bohinski visits Home and Garden show at Mohegan Sun Arena. POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The dangerously cold weather in our forecast can put you and your family at risk if you don't properly prepare. Luzerne County’s...
Woman dead after central Pa. house fire: state police
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a Monday fire that destroyed a York County home, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 92-year-old woman — whose name was not immediately available — died on the 300 block of Thorley Road in Fairview Township, inside a home that caught fire around 1:50 a.m., according to state police.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police investigating tanker truck crash in York County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a tanker truck crash that happened early Sunday morning in York County. The truck rolled over around 4 a.m. along southbound I-83 between the North George Street and Emigsville exits. The Dover Township Fire Department responded to the scene and shared photos of the crash...
pahomepage.com
Gun violence declining in the City of York
Chris Bohinski visits Home and Garden show at Mohegan …. Chris Bohinski visits Home and Garden show at Mohegan Sun Arena. POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The dangerously cold weather in our forecast can put you and your family at risk if you don't properly prepare. Luzerne County’s...
WGAL
Police: Undetonated explosive device found in Cumberland County
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — Around 9 a.m. Sunday, New Cumberland police were called to the 500 block of Brandt Avenue for an undetonated explosive device. The State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section responded and took possession of the device for further analysis. Police say several residents were displaced...
‘Smile,’ Workers With Bad Teeth Can Now Work at Sheetz
A Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Wawa rival Sheetz is abandoning a “smile” policy that kept workers from being hired who had “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth,” writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The policy also required existing...
Freezing temperatures complicate hours-long fire fight at central Pa. motel
A fire that broke out in the back of a Cumberland County Motel 6 had firefighters working for hours Friday evening in frigid cold temperatures. Although officials don’t know the cause of the fire, Upper Allen Township Fire Chief Tom Shumberger Jr. said it started in the back of the building toward a trailer that was destroyed in the firefight. The fire then rolled across the roof of the motel and went down into the building before spreading.
abc27.com
Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video
A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
abc27.com
One injured after Lancaster County fire
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire has injured one person in Lancaster County. According to an officer with the East Lampeter Township Police Department, fire crews responded to a mobile home fire Saturday night in the township around 7:50 p.m. The officer tells abc27 that units responded...
Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – The search is on for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in a McDonald's parking lot. The victim was identified as Jason Smith from Levittown.CBS News Philadelphia just got surveillance pictures from Bristol Township police showing the pick-up truck they say struck the victim Sunday afternoon. You can see the pictures in the video above.It happened in the McDonald's parking lot on the 7700 block of Bristol Pike in Levittown. Authorities say the pick-up driver stopped next to Smith's car, had an altercation with him, drove over Smith and left the scene.Police say the car is a 4-door, gray Chevy Silverado.The truck has "4 x 4" stickers on each side.It also has black rims and a vanity plate on the front.If you recognize the truck, call police.
iheart.com
No Specific Timetable For PPL Investigation
(Harrisburg, PA) -- A spokesman for the state Public Utilities Commission says its Bureau of Consumer Services is reviewing all consumers complaints about unusually high PPL bills. Nils Hagen-Frederiksen says the process of helping individual customers will be conducted at the same time as a broader investigation is staged by the Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement. However, he added in a statement late last week that's there's no specific timetable for that investigation. He only said that I and E will conduct the review in what he calls a "timely manner." Also, P-P-L has said it would waive all late fees for January and February and that power would not be shut off for non-payment through March 31st.
WGAL
Shots hit bank in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. — Someone fired shots into a bank in Lebanon County, according to police. South Lebanon Township police said two bullet holes were found Thursday morning in the front doors of the Wells Fargo in the 800 block of East Walnut Street. The bullets ended up on the...
Police: York County man beat a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man has been accused of beating a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year, according to Newberry Township Police. Stephon Colon III, 25, of Fairview Township, has been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and reckless endangerment, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators last month.
Comments / 0