The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Citrus County Chronicle

For Super Bowl ads this year, crypto is out, booze is in

NEW YORK (AP) — The hottest ticket in town for advertisers is officially sold out. Fox said Monday that in-game ads for Super Bowl LVII have all been sold. The big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles takes place on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Citrus County Chronicle

Super Bowl draws epic air show of private planes to Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Former NFL player Jim Bob Morris is heading to the Super Bowl in Phoenix from Bloomington, Illinois, in a newly refurbished set of wheels. His ride has new paint, new seating and even a new bathroom. Morris, who played for the Green Bay Packers, Houston Oilers...
PHOENIX, AZ
Citrus County Chronicle

Panthers hire Evero as new defensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with Ejiro Evero on Sunday to be their new defensive coordinator. The 42-year-old Evero was the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator last season and was one of nine candidates to interview for the Panthers head coaching position before owner David Tepper hired Frank Reich.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Citrus County Chronicle

Jazz owner aims to showcase Utah with NBA All-Star Game

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — When the NBA All-Star Game returns to Salt Lake City for the first time in three decades, Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith anticipates the event will help build Utah into a destination for other major sporting events. “All the lights will be on us,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

