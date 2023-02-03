(Harrisburg, PA) -- A spokesman for the state Public Utilities Commission says its Bureau of Consumer Services is reviewing all consumers complaints about unusually high PPL bills. Nils Hagen-Frederiksen says the process of helping individual customers will be conducted at the same time as a broader investigation is staged by the Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement. However, he added in a statement late last week that's there's no specific timetable for that investigation. He only said that I and E will conduct the review in what he calls a "timely manner." Also, P-P-L has said it would waive all late fees for January and February and that power would not be shut off for non-payment through March 31st.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO