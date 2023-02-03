Read full article on original website
Jbd1
2d ago
yea they told mr to just pay mine. are you serious i dont make that much in 3 months i have other bills aswell
6
Gabriel Brubaker
2d ago
bill was $2000, filled a complaint, and magically it went down to 275 . It was an estimate error pretty bad estimate!
5
iheart.com
No Specific Timetable For PPL Investigation
(Harrisburg, PA) -- A spokesman for the state Public Utilities Commission says its Bureau of Consumer Services is reviewing all consumers complaints about unusually high PPL bills. Nils Hagen-Frederiksen says the process of helping individual customers will be conducted at the same time as a broader investigation is staged by the Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement. However, he added in a statement late last week that's there's no specific timetable for that investigation. He only said that I and E will conduct the review in what he calls a "timely manner." Also, P-P-L has said it would waive all late fees for January and February and that power would not be shut off for non-payment through March 31st.
abc27.com
Governor Shapiro orders thousands of state employees to work in-person
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a spokesperson with Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration, 2,300 state employees will soon be required to commute to the office and work in person. A large portion of state employees have been working hybrid since the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed work from home....
phl17.com
PA Auditor General Questioning Property Tax Increases For 12 School Districts
We head back to Harrisburg with a focus on property tax increase. Pennsylvania’s auditor general is questioning property tax increases for twelve school districts including some in our area. Dennis Owens has the story.
Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video
A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Shapiro administration orders 2,300 state employees to return to the office
What’s new: About 2,300 state government employees, many of whom had been working a hybrid schedule allowing them to work remotely, will now be reporting to the office at least three days a week under a new Shapiro administration policy to take effect on March 6. Who it affects:...
abc27.com
Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
WGAL
Fatal Fire Overnight in York County
The coroner has been called to the scene of an overnight fire in Fairview Township, York County. Firefighters responded to the scene on the 300 block of Thorley Road around 1:15 A.M.
theburgnews.com
Commonwealth buys Susquehanna River islands to conserve, keep public
This summer, two unique pieces of real estate splashed onto the sales market in Harrisburg—they now have a new owner. In January, the commonwealth purchased Independence and Bailey’s islands, both located in the middle of the Susquehanna River near the Harvey Taylor Bridge, with the intention of conserving the land.
Frontier Airlines flies out of 3 Pa. cities and is now offering a cheap unlimited summer pass
It is still chilly outside and summer is still a few months away, but no doubt there are plenty of folks in Pennsylvania already dreaming of taking that summer vacation. If that sounds dreamy, Frontier Airlines might have a deal that could make that goal a little more affordable. Because the carrier, which flies out of Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, recently announced that it is slashing the cost of its GoWild! Summer Pass from $999 to $399.
State police announce DUI checkpoints in central PA
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Snyder County during Mardis Gras weekend. Troopers tell Eyewitness News DUI checkpoints and roving DUI patrols will be set up in areas with high DUI-related areas. If you are driving and see any emergency vehicles stopped on the road with […]
WGAL
Police: Undetonated explosive device found in Cumberland County
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — Around 9 a.m. Sunday, New Cumberland police were called to the 500 block of Brandt Avenue for an undetonated explosive device. The State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section responded and took possession of the device for further analysis. Police say several residents were displaced...
Lancaster Farming
Farmer-Forecaster Eric Finkenbinder Sees Weather Changing
EAST EARL, Pa. — Eric Finkenbinder has more reasons than most people to pay attention to the weather. He’s the chief meteorologist at TV station ABC27 in Harrisburg, and he works on his family’s beef and crop farm in Perry County. Finkenbinder also writes weather commentary for...
Tax Credit Of $250 Approved For Hundreds Of Americans - See If You Qualify
A select group of residents of Dauphin County, Pennsylvania will be getting a $250 tax credit. The credit is for volunteer emergency first responders and was approved by the county commissioners. This credit is a thank you to people for protecting the community by volunteering their time. (source)
Avian Flu hits Lancaster County, poultry farmers should take steps to protect flocks
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has confirmed avian flu in Pennsylvania and a total of 36,000 birds are affected in this outbreak. One commercial flock and one backyard flock in Lancaster County where confirmed to have been affected by the virus on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and […]
WGAL
Code Blue Alert issued in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services has issued a code blue alert as an arctic front drops temperatures in south-central Pennsylvania. Video list above: Extreme weather caught on camera. The code blue alert will remain in effect until Sunday at 8 a.m. According to...
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County
Emergency dispatchers say a crash involving three vehicles slowed traffic in the westbound lanes of Route 30 Sunday afternoon. The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. between the Harrisburg and Manheim Pike exits. Lancaster City Police are investigating.
wmmr.com
4 Pennsylvania Hospitals Make ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’ List
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Pennsylvania, there’s a new list out that names four regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
local21news.com
Maryland woman arrested for three PA bank robberies, $15,000 found at home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Maryland woman has been taken into custody and had her house searched after a string of robberies in South Central Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland robbed two Franklin County banks. The first robbery took...
Retired postal service inspector opens campaign for Lebanon County district judge seat
Michael Corricelli, a former Air Force officer and retired federal agent, said Friday he will run for an open magisterial district judge seat covering the Palmyra and several surrounding Lebanon County municipalities. “I have dedicated my life to serving our country and community,” Corricelli said Friday in a release announcing...
‘Smile,’ Workers With Bad Teeth Can Now Work at Sheetz
A Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Wawa rival Sheetz is abandoning a “smile” policy that kept workers from being hired who had “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth,” writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The policy also required existing...
