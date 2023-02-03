ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 8

Jbd1
2d ago

yea they told mr to just pay mine. are you serious i dont make that much in 3 months i have other bills aswell

Reply
6
Gabriel Brubaker
2d ago

bill was $2000, filled a complaint, and magically it went down to 275 . It was an estimate error pretty bad estimate!

Reply
5
 

iheart.com

No Specific Timetable For PPL Investigation

(Harrisburg, PA) -- A spokesman for the state Public Utilities Commission says its Bureau of Consumer Services is reviewing all consumers complaints about unusually high PPL bills. Nils Hagen-Frederiksen says the process of helping individual customers will be conducted at the same time as a broader investigation is staged by the Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement. However, he added in a statement late last week that's there's no specific timetable for that investigation. He only said that I and E will conduct the review in what he calls a "timely manner." Also, P-P-L has said it would waive all late fees for January and February and that power would not be shut off for non-payment through March 31st.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video

A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fatal Fire Overnight in York County

The coroner has been called to the scene of an overnight fire in Fairview Township, York County. Firefighters responded to the scene on the 300 block of Thorley Road around 1:15 A.M.
YORK COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

Commonwealth buys Susquehanna River islands to conserve, keep public

This summer, two unique pieces of real estate splashed onto the sales market in Harrisburg—they now have a new owner. In January, the commonwealth purchased Independence and Bailey’s islands, both located in the middle of the Susquehanna River near the Harvey Taylor Bridge, with the intention of conserving the land.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Frontier Airlines flies out of 3 Pa. cities and is now offering a cheap unlimited summer pass

It is still chilly outside and summer is still a few months away, but no doubt there are plenty of folks in Pennsylvania already dreaming of taking that summer vacation. If that sounds dreamy, Frontier Airlines might have a deal that could make that goal a little more affordable. Because the carrier, which flies out of Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, recently announced that it is slashing the cost of its GoWild! Summer Pass from $999 to $399.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

State police announce DUI checkpoints in central PA

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Snyder County during Mardis Gras weekend. Troopers tell Eyewitness News DUI checkpoints and roving DUI patrols will be set up in areas with high DUI-related areas. If you are driving and see any emergency vehicles stopped on the road with […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police: Undetonated explosive device found in Cumberland County

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — Around 9 a.m. Sunday, New Cumberland police were called to the 500 block of Brandt Avenue for an undetonated explosive device. The State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section responded and took possession of the device for further analysis. Police say several residents were displaced...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Farmer-Forecaster Eric Finkenbinder Sees Weather Changing

EAST EARL, Pa. — Eric Finkenbinder has more reasons than most people to pay attention to the weather. He’s the chief meteorologist at TV station ABC27 in Harrisburg, and he works on his family’s beef and crop farm in Perry County. Finkenbinder also writes weather commentary for...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Code Blue Alert issued in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services has issued a code blue alert as an arctic front drops temperatures in south-central Pennsylvania. Video list above: Extreme weather caught on camera. The code blue alert will remain in effect until Sunday at 8 a.m. According to...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
wmmr.com

4 Pennsylvania Hospitals Make ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’ List

If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Pennsylvania, there’s a new list out that names four regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Maryland woman arrested for three PA bank robberies, $15,000 found at home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Maryland woman has been taken into custody and had her house searched after a string of robberies in South Central Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland robbed two Franklin County banks. The first robbery took...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
DELCO.Today

‘Smile,’ Workers With Bad Teeth Can Now Work at Sheetz

A Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Wawa rival Sheetz is abandoning a “smile” policy that kept workers from being hired who had “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth,” writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The policy also required existing...
CARLISLE, PA

Comments / 0

