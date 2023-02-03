ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street

E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool

2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February

Certain industrial stocks should do well in a high-inflation environment. Lockheed Martin has been a defense contractor with the U.S. government for decades. Union Pacific is one of the sole railroad operators on the West coast. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

Strong earnings and a positive free-cash-flow outlook make AT&T a compelling opportunity. Aside from the hedging value that precious metals provide, Barrick Gold is among the best operators in this sector. Regional banks have been pushed to the wayside, but NYCB stock is worth a look at these levels. You’re...
Motley Fool

2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

More than 80% of Kinder Morgan's expansion projects support lower carbon energy. Those investments should enable these energy companies to grow their earnings and shareholder returns in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
LOUISIANA STATE
Motley Fool

Why Daseke Stock Is Surging Today

The company got a big boost from its buyback program. It expects to pivot its capital allocation strategy this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Why Plug Power Stock Fell 5% Today

Hydrogen fans predict that hydrogen gas could be a $12 trillion market by 2050. Europe alone may invest 240 billion in converting to hydrogen. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is looking at important short- and long-term catalysts ahead. DexCom leads in the development of an innovative technology to helps diabetes patients. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy With Decades of Passive Income Potential

Philip Morris International and McDonald’s are both brands that are well-known around the world. The dividends paid by both appear to be sustainable and could have more growth ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Twilio Stock?

Investors turned away from the stock as losses continued to increase. The company has restructured its business in a bid toward profitability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Was I Wrong? This Hot Stock Has Already Doubled in 2023

Peloton went from stock market darling in 2020 to a cautionary tale by the end of 2022. The company brought in a new CEO last year who is in the midst of executing an impressive turnaround. There's still work to do, but investors have a renewed optimism for Peloton stock,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy