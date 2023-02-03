ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles

By Matthew McGavic
The Cardinals hope to build on their first ACC win of the season when they host the Seminoles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fresh off of finally capturing their first win in ACC play this season, the Louisville men's basketball program will attempt to build on that win when they host Florida State in their first conference rematch of the season.

By no means did the Cardinals play a perfect game against Georgia Tech, committing 15 turnovers, but they did just enough to win against the Yellow Jackets. They shot noticeably better from the field than their visitors at 45.7 percent to 29.5 percent, and decisively won the rebounding battle at 46-32 to hand them a 68-58 win.

As far the Seminoles, things haven't gotten much better for them since taking down Louisville earlier this season. While that did kick off a stretch where they won four of six, Florida State has dropped five of their last seven contests heading into the matchup, are on a three-game losing streak, and most recently was dealt an emasculating 94-66 loss at NC State.

This will be the 52nd all-time meeting between Louisville and Florida State, with the Cardinals holding a 34-17 series advantage. When these two teams last faced earlier this season on Dec. 10, 2022, it was the Seminoles who decisively came out on top, winning 75-53 in Tallahassee.

Florida State Seminoles (7-16, 5-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (3-19, 1-10 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
  • TV: ESPN2 - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV ( link here ).
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst)

(Photo of Kamari Lands: Melina Myers - USA TODAY Sports)

