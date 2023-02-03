Read full article on original website
Inside A Beaver Lodge in Winter
Throughout the autumn, when the water around its primary lodge remains open, the beaver (Castor canadensis) scours the shore near and far in search of those select woody plants on which it relies for food. These items are severed at their base and floated to the area just outside the main entrance to the family’s winter shelter and then pushed underwater as deep as possible.
Stunning videos capture the full scope of Southern ice storm
The winter storm in the South left an ice-glazed trail of destruction and chaos in its wake. Videos captured during the event showed the hazards of travel while others showed how residents took advantage of the ice. A winter storm caused widespread disruptions across the southern United States this week...
Class A Drives Down Freeway With Storage Tray Fully Out
You never know what you’ll encounter when traveling on the open road. Whether resulting from a simple mistake or a careless driver, a dangerous situation can develop in the blink of an eye. Recently, one Class A driver made a significant, easily avoidable mistake. Instead, they risked major damage...
Dealing with Metal Roof Penetrations
A watertight seal is critical to the long-term, leak-free performance of a metal roof. Metal roofs are an outstanding waterproof building component, as long as they don’t get penetrated. But they will be penetrated during installation, either to accommodate another building component or possibly an accident. Pipes, vents, supports, skylights and other roof protrusions are where leaks can develop due to their penetrations. Since penetrations are literally holes in a roof, and since holes in a roof cause leaks, it is critical that all penetrations be properly flashed and sealed to redirect water and prevent the possibility of it trickling into a roofing system.
Now On Line: Railway Track & Structures February Digital Edition
The February 2023 issue of Railway Track & Structures is now available digitally, with a cover story about Brightline and Progress Rail each completing an important project. In the Editor’s Notebook, you’ll read about our plans to focus more on project stories from vendors and railroads. Project stories are among the best tools for learning about rail maintenance-of-way and keeping infrastructure in top shape. Moreover, we believe the best way to describe a project is to use the project plan as an outline so you can cover the major milestones, and compare how construction went vs. the plan. I’ve spoken with several vendors and a couple of railroads about this, and the reaction has been positive. We aim to have about six of these types of stories per year, and they will be separate and unrelated to the Top Projects competition in our June issue.
What Turkeys Do To Make It Through Tough Winters
Winter can be especially tough on wildlife. While most mammals either have thick fur or even hibernate and most birds fly south for the season, turkeys don’t have or do any of that. So how do those big birds make it through harsh winter conditions throughout parts of the country that get windy, cold, and snowy this time of year?
