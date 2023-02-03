The February 2023 issue of Railway Track & Structures is now available digitally, with a cover story about Brightline and Progress Rail each completing an important project. In the Editor’s Notebook, you’ll read about our plans to focus more on project stories from vendors and railroads. Project stories are among the best tools for learning about rail maintenance-of-way and keeping infrastructure in top shape. Moreover, we believe the best way to describe a project is to use the project plan as an outline so you can cover the major milestones, and compare how construction went vs. the plan. I’ve spoken with several vendors and a couple of railroads about this, and the reaction has been positive. We aim to have about six of these types of stories per year, and they will be separate and unrelated to the Top Projects competition in our June issue.

