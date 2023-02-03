Read full article on original website
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta man’s car stolen after altercation
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police reports said a man was found lying unconscious in the street on Willshire Glen in Alpharetta Jan. 14, after receiving reports of possible shots fired in the area. Police located the man at about 4 a.m. near 2035 Willshire Glen, as he was regaining...
appenmedia.com
Jenkinsburg man arrested for possessing stolen gun
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police arrested a Jenkinsburg, Ga., man after they found a stolen handgun during a traffic stop on Jan. 24 on Holcomb Bridge Road. An officer pulled over the vehicle when he noticed the tint on the front window was too dark to see the driver, a violation of Georgia law. The officer ran the plates and found the driver had multiple warrants out in different jurisdictions.
appenmedia.com
Thieves burglarize vehicle repair facility
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police responded to a burglary report at AAA Mansell Car Care Plus on Mansell Road Jan. 13. Reports said thieves entered the facility through its front window, which was smashed-in with a rock, and several vehicles had been entered using keys kept in the facility.
appenmedia.com
Traffic stop uncovers stolen firearm in car
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County deputies arrested a man for possession of marijuana and a stolen firearm during a traffic stop for speeding on Ga. 400 Jan. 21. Brandon Wilson, 38, of Snellville, was clocked at almost 20 miles over the speed limit when he was pulled over. According to the sheriff’s report, Wilson hesitated but finally stopped on northbound Ga. 400 at Majors Road.
appenmedia.com
Babysitter reports burglary at neighbor’s residence
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to a babysitter’s report of a burglary at a neighboring home on Walnut Lane on Jan. 25. The babysitter told police she saw two young men in white hoodies enter the home and run out of the house with a television box. Police...
appenmedia.com
Armed driver eludes Milton police after pursuit
MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a yellow 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Jan. 29 at around 5:40 p.m. traveling northbound on Cogburn Road. The suspect continued after police activated emergency equipment, the police report said, and made a right on Oakstone Glen. After ignoring police for some time, the suspect made a left onto North Stone Close, where he pulled into a driveway.
appenmedia.com
Deputies arrest stepson in firearms theft incident
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Jan. 20 for allegedly stealing three firearms and several boxes of ammunition from his stepfather’s garage. A man called law enforcement Jan. 13 reporting that when he arrived at his home on Royston Way in Cumming,...
appenmedia.com
Wallet thefts reported at Alpharetta restaurant
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were called to Rumi’s Kitchen in Alpharetta Jan. 14, after it was reported that thieves had stolen several wallets from restaurant patrons. Officers were notified that a woman’s wallet had been stolen between 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. at either Rumi’s Kitchen on Avalon Boulevard or at a nearby business. However, while taking the report, officers learned that two other people had belongings stolen while eating at Rumi’s Kitchen.
appenmedia.com
Sandy Springs hides first suspected murder of 2023
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs officials have confirmed police are investigating a homicide following an incident Jan. 29. Appen Media first learned a homicide occurred in Sandy Springs through information gathered at a meeting of city officials Jan. 30. The information was later confirmed in reports obtained through open records requests.
appenmedia.com
Man accuses rapper of reneging on deal
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man informed Johns Creek Police Jan. 28 that a minor rapper promised to feature him in a song in exchange for $700. He sent the money to the rapper through Apple Cash Jan. 27 and has not received any further communication. The man said he believes he is being scammed because when he searched for the rapper on social media, he saw posts that said the rapper had swindled other people.
appenmedia.com
Roswell church will turn Kohl's site into 15-acre multi-use development
ROSWELL, Ga. — Eagles Nest Church in Roswell is moving forward with a multi-use development plan after purchasing the vacant Kohl’s lot on Holcomb Bridge Road for $13 million in December. The 15.5-acre site was once home to Kohl’s, a Rite-Aid, Petco and Moe’s – all now shuttered....
appenmedia.com
Milton seeks public opinion for Big Creek Greenway connections
MILTON, Ga. — In hopes to proactively link up parts of Milton via multi-use paths to the Big Creek Greenway, the city is looking to use federal grants to help pay for the project. As part of the grant application process, the city is inviting public comment over the...
appenmedia.com
Pet of the Week: Janga
Janga (ID# 49442305) - Without a doubt, Janga is one handsome and smart 2-year-old pup. He's got golden fur with black accents on his face. He loves running around outdoors and appreciates a treat or two or three. As an Ozzie Albies sponsored pet, he's a big Braves fan who thoroughly enjoys playing catch.
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta Polar Bear Plunge raises nearly $118,000
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The temperature in Alpharetta was 34 degrees the morning of Feb. 4, but that didn’t stop 29 teams from taking the plunge at Wills Park Pool. Saturday was the fifth annual Polar Bear Plunge, a fundraising event hosted by the Alpharetta Rotary Club. Individuals and teams dove into the 47-degree water by donating to one of the participating organizations or causes.
appenmedia.com
Residents, leaders push back against antisemitic flyers
DUNWOODY, Ga. — State and Perimeter area leaders took to social media Feb. 5 to denounce an antisemitic flyer distributed in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs over the weekend. Officials said the flyer, which contained multiple antisemitic messages and slogans, was found on driveways in several Dunwoody and Sandy Springs neighborhoods Sunday morning.
appenmedia.com
Organization for aging parents offers Atlanta programs
ATLANTA, Ga. — Adult Children of Aging Parents, known as ACAP, has established a Metro Atlanta chapter of the educational nonprofit aimed at educating adult children about how best to care for their aging parents. The Metro Atlanta chapter will be led by 16 professionals from different services areas...
appenmedia.com
“Little Women” coming to Sandy Springs Act3 Playhouse
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Act3 Productions in Sandy Springs will kick off a new year of performances Friday, Feb. 17, with the musical, “Little Women.”. The beloved coming-of-age story by Louisa May Alcott will be presented over three weekends through Sunday, March 5, showcasing a cast of veteran and new actors with Act3 Productions.
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Cities may cede election decisions to six people
The process for which Alpharetta, Roswell and Johns Creek officials are changing the way nearly half a million people can cast ballots this November stinks. The cities are relying – seemingly entirely – on a report generated by an exploratory committee sanctioned by the Milton City Council last year.
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra sets ‘Symphonic Tapas’ concert
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director Grant Gilman, will present “Symphonic Tapas” Feb. 24. Held at Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, the concert offers a wide selection of musical tapas, all with a Hispanic flair. Music from Georges Bizet’s “Carmen,” one of...
