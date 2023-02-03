Read full article on original website
appenmedia.com
Jenkinsburg man arrested for possessing stolen gun
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police arrested a Jenkinsburg, Ga., man after they found a stolen handgun during a traffic stop on Jan. 24 on Holcomb Bridge Road. An officer pulled over the vehicle when he noticed the tint on the front window was too dark to see the driver, a violation of Georgia law. The officer ran the plates and found the driver had multiple warrants out in different jurisdictions.
appenmedia.com
Teens charged with 23 felonies in Dunwoody car burglary spree
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Five teenagers arrested by Dunwoody police in connection with a spree of local vehicle burglaries have each been charged with more than two dozen felony counts. Authorities announced Jan. 31 that four 17-year-old suspects from Conyers, Norcross, Stockbridge, and an unidentified 15-year-old, have been charged with...
appenmedia.com
Traffic stop uncovers stolen firearm in car
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County deputies arrested a man for possession of marijuana and a stolen firearm during a traffic stop for speeding on Ga. 400 Jan. 21. Brandon Wilson, 38, of Snellville, was clocked at almost 20 miles over the speed limit when he was pulled over. According to the sheriff’s report, Wilson hesitated but finally stopped on northbound Ga. 400 at Majors Road.
Area briefs include arrest in Athens, indictments in Gainesville
A Flowery Branch woman faces charges after a shooting that began with an argument over a barking dog.
Father shoots son during argument outside Bartow County restaurant, police say
An argument on Saturday evening led to a father shooting his son outside a north Georgia restaurant on Saturday, according to Adairsville police.
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta man’s car stolen after altercation
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police reports said a man was found lying unconscious in the street on Willshire Glen in Alpharetta Jan. 14, after receiving reports of possible shots fired in the area. Police located the man at about 4 a.m. near 2035 Willshire Glen, as he was regaining...
appenmedia.com
Thieves burglarize vehicle repair facility
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police responded to a burglary report at AAA Mansell Car Care Plus on Mansell Road Jan. 13. Reports said thieves entered the facility through its front window, which was smashed-in with a rock, and several vehicles had been entered using keys kept in the facility.
appenmedia.com
Armed driver eludes Milton police after pursuit
MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a yellow 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Jan. 29 at around 5:40 p.m. traveling northbound on Cogburn Road. The suspect continued after police activated emergency equipment, the police report said, and made a right on Oakstone Glen. After ignoring police for some time, the suspect made a left onto North Stone Close, where he pulled into a driveway.
Police identify suspect that critically injured 2 people at Gainesville shopping center
Police are searching for a 42-year-old who allegedly shot two people outside a shopping center.
appenmedia.com
Roswell couple reports threat on their lives
ROSWELL, Ga. — A husband and wife at Creekside Way told Roswell officers on Jan. 26 that a man in a white hoodie banged on their apartment door around 1 a.m. stating “I’m going to kill you.”. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man...
WSB Radio
‘Super’ speeders on the rise in metro Atlanta
“We’ve seen a substantial increase of the speed - of the number itself as opposed to just people speeding,” a metro sheriff's department tells WSB.
appenmedia.com
Babysitter reports burglary at neighbor’s residence
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to a babysitter’s report of a burglary at a neighboring home on Walnut Lane on Jan. 25. The babysitter told police she saw two young men in white hoodies enter the home and run out of the house with a television box. Police...
Gwinnett man arrested after using laser pointer to ‘mess with’ police helicopter
He told police he didn't know it was illegal.
appenmedia.com
Sandy Springs hides first suspected murder of 2023
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs officials have confirmed police are investigating a homicide following an incident Jan. 29. Appen Media first learned a homicide occurred in Sandy Springs through information gathered at a meeting of city officials Jan. 30. The information was later confirmed in reports obtained through open records requests.
appenmedia.com
Wallet thefts reported at Alpharetta restaurant
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were called to Rumi’s Kitchen in Alpharetta Jan. 14, after it was reported that thieves had stolen several wallets from restaurant patrons. Officers were notified that a woman’s wallet had been stolen between 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. at either Rumi’s Kitchen on Avalon Boulevard or at a nearby business. However, while taking the report, officers learned that two other people had belongings stolen while eating at Rumi’s Kitchen.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Multiple items taken during entering auto sprees, including guns and wallets
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Sunday, Jan. 15 – Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Sunday, January 15, 2023. ZONE 1. Arrest – 54-year-old Snellville man was arrested in...
Monroe Local News
Update: FBI declines to comment on ongoing investigation involving Bold Springs area search warrants
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) – The large law enforcement activity reported in the Bold Springs area of Walton County on Wednesday morning is part of an ongoing FBI investigation, according to Maj. Scott Whisnant, public information officer with Walton County Sheriff’s Office. “The Sheriff’s Office is...
WSB Radio
GBI says North GA deputies not wearing body cameras when unarmed man was shot and killed
Many departments that don’t use cameras are in rural areas, like Gordon County, where funding can be an issue.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Missing roommate was in jail; juveniles shooting BBs at trailer; vehicle pursuit ends in arrest; medical and mental health issues
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 19 – 26, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Missing Adult –...
Concerned parents want massage parlor shut down following bust that landed employee in handcuffs
Jasmine Massage promotes a variety of services, but when an undercover agent walked through the doors recently an employee was arrested, accused of offering the agent more than what the business promotes.
