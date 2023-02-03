ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
appenmedia.com

Jenkinsburg man arrested for possessing stolen gun

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police arrested a Jenkinsburg, Ga., man after they found a stolen handgun during a traffic stop on Jan. 24 on Holcomb Bridge Road. An officer pulled over the vehicle when he noticed the tint on the front window was too dark to see the driver, a violation of Georgia law. The officer ran the plates and found the driver had multiple warrants out in different jurisdictions.
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

Teens charged with 23 felonies in Dunwoody car burglary spree

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Five teenagers arrested by Dunwoody police in connection with a spree of local vehicle burglaries have each been charged with more than two dozen felony counts. Authorities announced Jan. 31 that four 17-year-old suspects from Conyers, Norcross, Stockbridge, and an unidentified 15-year-old, have been charged with...
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

Traffic stop uncovers stolen firearm in car

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County deputies arrested a man for possession of marijuana and a stolen firearm during a traffic stop for speeding on Ga. 400 Jan. 21. Brandon Wilson, 38, of Snellville, was clocked at almost 20 miles over the speed limit when he was pulled over. According to the sheriff’s report, Wilson hesitated but finally stopped on northbound Ga. 400 at Majors Road.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Alpharetta man’s car stolen after altercation

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police reports said a man was found lying unconscious in the street on Willshire Glen in Alpharetta Jan. 14, after receiving reports of possible shots fired in the area. Police located the man at about 4 a.m. near 2035 Willshire Glen, as he was regaining...
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Thieves burglarize vehicle repair facility

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police responded to a burglary report at AAA Mansell Car Care Plus on Mansell Road Jan. 13. Reports said thieves entered the facility through its front window, which was smashed-in with a rock, and several vehicles had been entered using keys kept in the facility.
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Armed driver eludes Milton police after pursuit

MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a yellow 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Jan. 29 at around 5:40 p.m. traveling northbound on Cogburn Road. The suspect continued after police activated emergency equipment, the police report said, and made a right on Oakstone Glen. After ignoring police for some time, the suspect made a left onto North Stone Close, where he pulled into a driveway.
MILTON, GA
appenmedia.com

Roswell couple reports threat on their lives

ROSWELL, Ga. — A husband and wife at Creekside Way told Roswell officers on Jan. 26 that a man in a white hoodie banged on their apartment door around 1 a.m. stating “I’m going to kill you.”. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man...
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

Babysitter reports burglary at neighbor’s residence

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to a babysitter’s report of a burglary at a neighboring home on Walnut Lane on Jan. 25. The babysitter told police she saw two young men in white hoodies enter the home and run out of the house with a television box. Police...
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

Sandy Springs hides first suspected murder of 2023

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs officials have confirmed police are investigating a homicide following an incident Jan. 29. Appen Media first learned a homicide occurred in Sandy Springs through information gathered at a meeting of city officials Jan. 30. The information was later confirmed in reports obtained through open records requests.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
appenmedia.com

Wallet thefts reported at Alpharetta restaurant

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were called to Rumi’s Kitchen in Alpharetta Jan. 14, after it was reported that thieves had stolen several wallets from restaurant patrons. Officers were notified that a woman’s wallet had been stolen between 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. at either Rumi’s Kitchen on Avalon Boulevard or at a nearby business. However, while taking the report, officers learned that two other people had belongings stolen while eating at Rumi’s Kitchen.
ALPHARETTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy