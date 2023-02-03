Read full article on original website
WOOD
Gale Warnings – Warmer Than Average
Winds will be increasing in West Michigan. Small Craft Advisories will be up later today on Lake Michigan. Those flip to Gale Warnings from 10 pm this evening until 10 AM tomorrow (Tue.) morning. Gusts could reach 30-40 mph inland and 40-45 mph at Lake Michigan. Today looks dry. We’ll...
fox2detroit.com
Video: Crystal clear ice forms on Lake Superior
DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're more than halfway through winter and in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Lake Superior has frozen solid several inches thick, making it possible to not only walk on top of the Great Lake - but see to the bottom. In a video uploaded to YouTube by Chelsey...
fox2detroit.com
Frozen Lake Superior forms remarkably clear water
Winter has truly settled in Up North, where Lake Superior has frozen crystal clear. Video Credit: Chelsey Lynn Tweedale via Storyful.
Frigid temperatures followed by spring-like warmth in Michigan
Temperatures near zero with brutal wind chills will end soon. In fact, some spring-like warmth will quickly surge back into the state of Michigan by the time we head into next week.
WATCH: Extremely Rare 'Diamond Dust' Falling From The Sky In Michigan
That's not snow you're seeing.
Michigan’s weekend weather: The robust warm-up begins
We have a big warm-up on the way this weekend. There will be just a few areas that face a quick shot of snow. Friday evening will be very cold with temperatures plunging below zero by a few degrees. By Saturday morning the southwest wind will start bringing in much warmer air.
Is winter toast? Brutal Arctic cold may be done after Saturday morning
It’s only February, but indications are the weather pattern is going to turn warmer-than-normal for at least a few weeks. Some enhanced long-range modeling shows the warmer-than-normal temperatures could even last into early March. This means we might feel winter’s last near-zero or below-zero temperatures Friday night. First...
10 Items Every Michigander Should Own to Survive Winter
If this is your first time experiencing Michigan winter, you're in for a treat! Welcome to the state where Hell literally freezes over. Although it can vary from year to year there's at least one thing you can count on during winter in Michigan: lots and lots of snow. So far our friends Up North in the Keweenaw Peninsula have seen over 145 inches of snow-- and counting!
fox2detroit.com
Polar plunge, Duel in the D, Winter Love Fest, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Spend your weekend bundled up outside or hop in a cold pool to help the Special Olympics. Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. HOMES Brewery Campus at 112 Jackson Plaza in Ann Arbor. Take an icy dip this weekend to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan. You can do the plunge or make a donation without getting in the water.
International Space Station captures frozen tundra in Detroit as it flies over SE Michigan [WATCH]
The International Space Station flew over Southern Michigan and Southern Ontario on Thursday, and captured the frozen landscape that is Metro Detroit. The video was on NASA’s live feed, and shows plenty of the white stuff spanning across the region.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
Cities across Michigan open warming centers to fight frigid temperatures
Multiple warming centers are opening their doors to help fight the cold weather this weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) previously had issued a windchill advisory for Friday morning, when windchills up to 15 degrees below zero were expected. The wind chill advisory expired but temperatures only got up to the mid-teens Friday afternoon. The wind was expected to decrease but windchills will remain in the negatives and below zero, according to the NWS. ...
Tips to keep your vehicle functioning as arctic air moves into Michigan
As Arctic air moves into Michigan, AAA is reminding drivers of tips to keep their cars safe during the winter.
Up North Voice
Good morning Northern Michigan!
On this date in Michigan history, in 1988 the Brook Trout was officially designated as the state fish. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and / or online. We are also a full-service commercial design and printing house. Our specialty...
fox2detroit.com
Mackinac Island in running for best US island again -- How to vote
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Mackinac Island is again running to be named the best island in the continental United States. Magazine Travel + Leisure is asking readers to rate islands based on activities, things to see, natural spaces, food, and more. "We feel immense pride in the businesses,...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 1 Snowiest in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
sooleader.com
Michigan revs up for first-ever 'free weekend' for snowmobiling
First it was free fishing weekend, then free off-roading. Now outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy Michigan’s first ever Free Snowmobiling Weekend, which debuts Feb. 11 and 12. Grab your friends and ride 6,000-plus miles of the Department of Natural Resources’ designated snowmobile trails, public roads and public lands (where authorized) on back-to-back days.
Michigan's Black Lake sturgeon fishing season lasts 65 minutes
Michigan's shortest fishing season lasted 65 minutes Saturday. The 2023 lake sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County began at 8 a.m. and ended at 9:05 a.m. The harvest limit for the season was six lake sturgeon. Officials close the season either when the sixth fish is harvested or five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day.
Michigan Woodchuck Woody Predicts Early Spring On Groundhog Day
Every year, when groundhogs day comes around, we get the same old thing. Every single headline pops up that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow apparently and we are going to have six more weeks of winter instead of an early spring. Every year we get the same result, and every year this groundhog curses us with more winter. I think it’s high time somebody does something about it.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made
There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
