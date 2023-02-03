Read full article on original website
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit CityEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
At a Detroit airport, US police discovered a juvenile dolphin's skull inside abandoned luggage.Sherif AbdelazizDetroit, MI
Michigan - Whether you are looking to grab a drink or dance to some of Detroit's most incredible beats, you'll find what you're looking for at some of the city's best speakeasies. These places offer an eclectic mix of music and entertainment, from blues to rock to country, and there's something for everyone.
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
fox2detroit.com
3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Video Shows U-haul Truck Erupting In Sparks On Michigan Highway
A video has recently surfaced from a few months back that shows a U-haul truck flying down the highway with a blown front tire and a blaze of sparks blasting out the back end. The video {shown below} was captioned with the headline, "On the Lodge with it," which regardless of what area of Detroit it was shot at, kind of fits. In fact, I think anytime you see something ridiculous in the Detroit area on the highway, the term "We On The Lodge Wid It" will always gonna come up.
HopCat opens Monday in Royal Oak, plans Livonia spot for midsummer
The wait is over for the opening of a returning bar and restaurant to Royal Oak. HopCat, with its well-known signature Cosmik Fries, is back in downtown Royal Oak after more than a two-year absence. The gastropub's former Royal Oak home closed in 2020. At the time, its parent company,...
People couldn't ignore what was happening at Girl Scouts event in Detroit
Kashya Baldwin enjoys a snow day just as much as the next kid. When Baldwin, a sixth grader at River Rouge STEM Academy, was asked whether her school had canceled any days following a recent winter storm, the words “Oh yeah!” flowed from her lips, ending in a broad smile.
Dancing Pine Korean Steakhouse to open as anchor restaurant at Sakura Novi development
Sakura Novi, an Asian-themed mixed-use development, announced it has signed a lease with a high-end Korean steakhouse as a tenant. Dancing Pine Korean Steakhouse will be an anchor tenant among its collection of Asian-themed restaurants. ...
tourcounsel.com
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets | Shopping mall in Michigan
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, formerly Great Lakes Crossing, is a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, United States. The site of the mall was originally to have been occupied by a different mall called Auburn Mills, which was never built due to financial issues of its intended developer, Western Development Corporation. Great Lakes Crossing was built on the site and opened in 1998.
Bodies of 3 Michigan-based rappers missing nearly 2 weeks found, ID'd
Three bodies found in a vacant Detroit-area apartment building have been identified as those of three aspiring rappers who went missing nearly two weeks ago, police said Friday.
fox2detroit.com
'Setting a standard;' Detroit principal offers young people guide to growing up
Wyatt L. Jones was born in Detroit. He's since taken his talents into the educational sphere to help young aspiring kids. Now, with a new book, he's taking that to the next level. It's called The Urban Playbook.
3 Michigan restaurants rank in top 100 in the entire country on annual Yelp list
It’s a big list foodies look forward to every year. Yelp just released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. and three Michigan eateries have made the cut on the app’s 10th listing of this kind, including a current James Beard Award semifinalist. To...
fox2detroit.com
At least 40 hydrants broken into for brass inside across Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The city of Detroit wants to send a message about brass metal in fire hydrants being targeted by thieves. Reports of hydrants being broken into and brass being stolen are on the rise. "Very disappointed this is a safety issue," said Bryan Peckinpaugh, spokesman for the...
Contaminated site of former downtown Ann Arbor gas station, car wash to be turned into condos, shops
The site of a former gas station in downtown Ann Arbor, contaminated by petroleum and an underground storage tank, is getting new life, thanks to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Michigan’s Best Diner For ‘Down Home’ Food Has 2 Locations
Michigan is full of delicious restaurants, pubs, sports bars and diners with fantastic "down home" food (more on that momentarily). Take a look at some of the most recent spots featured nationally and state-wide for having great food + popular national spots wanting to open-up in Michigan:. Michigan Best Reuben...
Detroit 7-Year-Old Celebrates Black History With Impressive Educational Videos
Detroit’s Rosie White, 7, enjoys celebrating notable figures for Black History Month. White has been making videos, with the help of her mother, to give brief history lessons on iconic African Americans who transcend culture. White’s impersonations have even garnered the attention of the celebrities she’s imitating as a...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Detroit, Michigan
Got some spare time while staying in Motor City? Add some of the best day trips from Detroit to your trip plans. With easy access to fascinating towns across Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, you’ll find more than enough to fill your itinerary. Lose yourself in vintage-style destinations like Bay...
Detroit Riverwalk in running for best in the nation title, third year in a row
The USA Today poll has 20 cities listed in the running for the coveted title, including Chicago, Boston, Nashville, New York, and Tampa Bay, to name a few.
Detroit’s Corktown has a new adult-use dispensary
Liberty Cannabis now offers recreational sales
From vacant lots to thriving shops, downtown Milan is booming
MILAN, MI – Milan is shaping up to be Washtenaw County’s own little boom town. On a recent January day, Martina Bode and Laurie Key traveled to the city -- 14 miles south of Ann Arbor -- from Livonia and Rochester in suburban Detroit for some shopping. The women were drawn to Milan because of businesses like Life is Sweet Bakery & Cafe and Lavender Lane on Main, which sells products made from fresh lavender.
