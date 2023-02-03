Read full article on original website
Related
Missing Missouri children found in Florida grocery store nearly a year after abduction, police say
Police in High Springs, Florida, located two children who were allegedly abducted by their noncustodial mother last year in Missouri after a "routine" vehicle tag check.
1470 WFNT
Burton, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfnt.com
Comments / 0