Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
Daily Athenaeum
New chicken restaurant coming to High Street this spring
Morgantown is getting some southern hospitality this spring with a new chicken finger restaurant moving in downtown. Layne’s Chicken Fingers, a Texas-based restaurant, has plans to open next to Chipotle on High Street in late spring this year, according to company officials. The Morgantown location will be the first...
The 2023 United Hospital Center Holly Ball concludes as the ‘cat’s meow’ of the year
The United Hospital Center's held its thirty-sixth annual "Holly Ball" at the Morris, beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Customers stunned as Kings in Allegheny Township permanently closes
For those who didn’t know, white sheets of paper taped Sunday to a glass front door told the story. “Attention Guests: Thank you for the opportunity to serve this community over the years,” one read. “Unfortunately, this location is now permanently closed.”. Judging by surprised and annoyed...
gotodestinations.com
Finding the Best Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is known for its diverse food scene, with many restaurants serving various cuisines worldwide. Craving a classic Margherita pizza? A bowl of comforting pasta, or a hearty meat dish, finding the perfect Italian restaurant can be a challenge. To make things easier, we’ve scoured the city in search of...
Magic Shine Auto Spa celebrates grand opening in Morgantown
Magic Shine Auto Spa opened in Morgantown on Wednesday, offering many services crucial to maintaining a clean vehicle.
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Park In West Virginia That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
Audra State Park outside Buckhannon, West Virginia has been a popular destination for summer fun since well before it opened as a state park all the way back in 1950. And it’s not hard to see why: it’s a beautiful, refreshing natural oasis perfect for hiking and swimming and picnicking and camping. But what is less known about this treasured state park is what a must-see gem it is in the winter season as well. Pull out your warmest clothes. Find yourself a walking stick tipped for ice. And then head out for an adventure to Audra State Park in the coldest months of the year, where you’ll find this popular summer destination completely transformed into a magnificent West Virginia ice palace.
West Virginia woman featured on Maybelline makeup ads after someone randomly noticed her eyelashes
A Bridgeport native secured a makeup modeling gig with Maybelline after someone randomly noticed her eyelashes.
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.
With hundreds of ufo sightings and countless stories of hauntings, Pittsburgh is ranked, the most supernatural city, in Pennsylvania. Greatlakestakes.com reports, that according to a recent study, Pittsburgh, had the most reported ghost and ufo sightings.
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West Virgina
WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.
Woman suing a bar after drinking too much, falling off a stool
A Westmoreland County bar is being sued by a woman who says she’s a quadriplegic because she was served too much alcohol and fell off a stool. Mary Jo Jordan says her injuries two years ago were caused by staff negligence at the Lone Star Inn
connect-bridgeport.com
French Creek Freddie Says Early West Virginia Spring
Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. "When it comes to predicting the weather, Freddie’s a pro,” said Trevor Moore,...
New energy headquarters opens in Bridgeport
Diversified Energy Company PLC, a natural gas production company, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their Bridgeport location to welcome in Next LVL Energy's new headquarters and training facility.
WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
‘The Godfather’ actor/singer coming to Clarksburg
An actor and singer known for his role in "The Godfather" will soon be arriving in downtown Clarksburg for a Godfather-themed weekend.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
Mannington, West Virginia trust featured on Good Morning America 3
An incredible story about a Marion County education trust is making national headlines.
connect-bridgeport.com
Web Site Lists Four Best Roller Skating Rinks in West Virginia and One is Short Road Trip North on I-79
Editor's Note: At one time, there were multiple skating rinks in the area, including Skate World in Bridgeport. While there are fewer options, our friends at bestthingswv.com has listed the four best places to skate in West Virginia. And one of them is Skate-A-Way, located in Fairmont. The address is 718 Carlone St, Fairmont, WV, United States, West Virginia. You can call them at 304-365-5587.
OnlyInYourState
This Greenhouse And Restaurant In West Virginia Is The Most Enchanting Place To Eat
Reedsville, West Virginia is a small town in western Preston County, a little less than half an hour southeast of Morgantown. And tucked away in Reedsville, West Virginia, you’ll find one of the county’s oldest family-owned and operated businesses: Modern Homestead, a Tatham family greenhouse, café, gift shop, and historic inn all rolled together into one enchanting destination you’ll want to experience for yourself at the very next opportunity.
Comments / 0