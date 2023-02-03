Audra State Park outside Buckhannon, West Virginia has been a popular destination for summer fun since well before it opened as a state park all the way back in 1950. And it’s not hard to see why: it’s a beautiful, refreshing natural oasis perfect for hiking and swimming and picnicking and camping. But what is less known about this treasured state park is what a must-see gem it is in the winter season as well. Pull out your warmest clothes. Find yourself a walking stick tipped for ice. And then head out for an adventure to Audra State Park in the coldest months of the year, where you’ll find this popular summer destination completely transformed into a magnificent West Virginia ice palace.

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO