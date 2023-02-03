ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Athenaeum

New chicken restaurant coming to High Street this spring

Morgantown is getting some southern hospitality this spring with a new chicken finger restaurant moving in downtown. Layne’s Chicken Fingers, a Texas-based restaurant, has plans to open next to Chipotle on High Street in late spring this year, according to company officials. The Morgantown location will be the first...
MORGANTOWN, WV
gotodestinations.com

Finding the Best Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is known for its diverse food scene, with many restaurants serving various cuisines worldwide. Craving a classic Margherita pizza? A bowl of comforting pasta, or a hearty meat dish, finding the perfect Italian restaurant can be a challenge. To make things easier, we’ve scoured the city in search of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyInYourState

The Little-Known Park In West Virginia That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter

Audra State Park outside Buckhannon, West Virginia has been a popular destination for summer fun since well before it opened as a state park all the way back in 1950. And it’s not hard to see why: it’s a beautiful, refreshing natural oasis perfect for hiking and swimming and picnicking and camping. But what is less known about this treasured state park is what a must-see gem it is in the winter season as well. Pull out your warmest clothes. Find yourself a walking stick tipped for ice. And then head out for an adventure to Audra State Park in the coldest months of the year, where you’ll find this popular summer destination completely transformed into a magnificent West Virginia ice palace.
BUCKHANNON, WV
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
connect-bridgeport.com

French Creek Freddie Says Early West Virginia Spring

Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. "When it comes to predicting the weather, Freddie’s a pro,” said Trevor Moore,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Web Site Lists Four Best Roller Skating Rinks in West Virginia and One is Short Road Trip North on I-79

Editor's Note: At one time, there were multiple skating rinks in the area, including Skate World in Bridgeport. While there are fewer options, our friends at bestthingswv.com has listed the four best places to skate in West Virginia. And one of them is Skate-A-Way, located in Fairmont. The address is 718 Carlone St, Fairmont, WV, United States, West Virginia. You can call them at 304-365-5587.
FAIRMONT, WV
OnlyInYourState

This Greenhouse And Restaurant In West Virginia Is The Most Enchanting Place To Eat

Reedsville, West Virginia is a small town in western Preston County, a little less than half an hour southeast of Morgantown. And tucked away in Reedsville, West Virginia, you’ll find one of the county’s oldest family-owned and operated businesses: Modern Homestead, a Tatham family greenhouse, café, gift shop, and historic inn all rolled together into one enchanting destination you’ll want to experience for yourself at the very next opportunity.
REEDSVILLE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy