Indiana State

New York Post

Biden administration tried to hide Chinese spy balloon from American public

President Biden and his administration knew for nearly a week that a Chinese spy balloon was hovering in U.S. airspace — but kept the incursion secret, fearing it would derail Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Republicans expressed “outrage” over the president’s refusal to act. “Communist China’s surveillance balloon violates international law and threatens our homeland,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island) told The Post. “It’s an outrage that the Biden Administration spotted this balloon days ago as it was flying over the Aleutian Islands and did nothing about it,” she said. “The president has not...
MONTANA STATE
Mediaite

Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
MONTANA STATE
msn.com

Laptop email suggests Hunter Biden read newspapers, not classified documents

“When I read the email, very, very detailed analysis of what’s happening in Ukraine. Actually, far more detailed than anything I got as a U.S. senator from the State Department as a scene setter prior to going into Ukraine or any other foreign country. This information was obviously fed to Hunter.”
Syracuse.com

Biden mentions Chinese spy balloon during Syracuse visit

During his visit to Syracuse Saturday, President Joe Biden gave a quick answer when reporters asked about the Chinese spy balloon hovering over the U.S. “We’re gonna take care of it” he said, according to a New York Times reporter traveling in a press pool with the president and his son, Hunter Biden.
SYRACUSE, NY
Axios

China crashes Biden's State of the Union speech

China will be an uninvited guest at President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, as he takes credit for a resilient economy, celebrates record-low unemployment, and previews a broader domestic agenda. Why it matters: The stakes are high for Biden as he emphasizes a series of accomplishments...
WASHINGTON STATE

