Temp workers to receive more rights in New Jersey
Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed legislation that aims to increase the rights, and likely the pay, of temporary workers in the Garden State. The Murphy Administration says the law bolsters support for a workforce predominantly comprised of immigrants and people of color. With the new law, temp workers must...
How Ocean County, NJ plans to spend millions in American Rescue Plan Act funds
🔵 Ocean County has received more than $25-million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. 🔵 How Ocean County plans to spend the federal money allocated to assist residents and businesses. 🔵 Ocean County Commissioners welcome public input on how to spend the money. Ocean County Commissioners have...
