ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers great Steve Smith Sr. tears into Matt Rhule: 'He thought he was in college'

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2ilr_0kbDrbHN00

You don’t know what you got until it’s gone. But now that the Carolina Panthers have gotten themselves a new head coach, we certainly know what’s gone now.

And that’s Matt Rhule, who was a small topic of conversation for Steve Smith Sr. on the latest episode of his Cut To It podcast. When asked by co-host Coley Mick what he’d look for in a head coach, the franchise legend brings up what he wouldn’t want—and what he wouldn’t want is what Rhule brought to the Panthers.

“Now, I’m listening to him make this whole media tour,” Smith Sr. said of Rhule. “He’s talking about what kind of coach he’s gon’ be, what kind of players he want. I find it very interesting . . . Mr. Bojangles over there changing his tune now in Nebraska when I saw him up close here in Carolina and I’m going, ‘Wow, this dude is a college coach trying to run an NFL team like these his boys.’ He thought he was in college. He thought he could control everything.

“Man, I heard so many stories about Matt Rhule and what he was trying to do and orchestrate. He thought he was at college where he could tell the ticket office what to do, he could tell these guys what to do, ‘Hey, I need these guys to be on advertisements, I don’t want these guys. These guys are okay to interview, these guys are not.’

“And people are starting to write reports and articles about what we’re saying on our podcast, so ‘preciate it. I thank you. But I’m telling you, Matt Rhule did some things in the pros that he thought he was in college and it didn’t fly well.”

Why you’re very welcome, Smitty. Oh, and thanks for the shoutout!

Here’s the sound bite in its entirety:

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’

Sean Payton, the newly appointed head coach of the Denver Broncos, will look to turn around a dreadful first season with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm. He detailed that a big part of the changes he will bring will be in “bringing the winning culture” back to Denver. Payton officially signed a five-year Read more... The post Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vibe

Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit

Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas fans react to Alabama OC hire Tommy Rees

The Alabama Crimson Tide finally hired an offensive coordinator. Tommy Rees leaves Notre Dame to become Bill O’Brien’s replacement in Tuscaloosa. Frankly, the move is a surprising one given he has merely had relatively moderate success at the college level. Rees has coordinated the Notre Dame offense since 2020. In those three seasons, the team only once eclipsed 35 points per game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement

Kirk Herbstreit tends to have a good eye for football talent. So when he speaks up about a player it's worth listening to.  Herbstreit has coined former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener as this year's possible Brock Purdy.  What does he mean by that? He means Haener could be this ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans settle for Kentucky QB Will Levis in ESPN mock draft

The Houston Texans want Bryce Young, but so do the Indianapolis Colts. According to Matt Miller, whose latest mock draft appeared in ESPN, the Colts trade with the Chicago Bears to take No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL draft. Indianapolis then uses that selection to take Bryce Young. The Colts give up their 2023 first- (No. 4 overall), second- (No. 35 overall), and fourth-rounders along with a 2024 third-rounder to pick first.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: All signs point to potential 49ers defensive coordinator candidate landing with Vikings

One potential candidate for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job appears to be heading to the Minnesota Vikings. Mike Klis, of 9News in Denver, reported the Broncos have released defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from his contract despite their efforts to keep him in Denver. Klis also reported “all signs point to Evero as (Vikings’) DC.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers win race to land highly-touted defensive coordinator

The Carolina Panthers have swooped in to land one of the most highly sought-after defensive coordinators of the hiring cycle. Former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has agreed to join Frank Reich’s staff in Carolina. Evero had interest from elsewhere, but ultimately chose Carolina. The #Panthers are hiring Ejiro Evero as their defensive coordinator, per... The post Panthers win race to land highly-touted defensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
264K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy