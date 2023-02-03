Read full article on original website
Police: Estranged husband dead after fatally shooting wife in Chesterfield
A shooting left one person dead and two people injured Sunday night in the northern part of Chesterfield County, police said.
Violent week in Chesterfield: Two deadly shootings in three days
Within the past week, two people have been killed in two separate shootings in Chesterfield. The shootings took place just three days apart.
1 dead, 2 injured in Chesterfield shooting
Police in Chesterfield are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near the 6700 block of Amster Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
Nelson Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrest In Saturday Night Police Pursuit
Nelson deputies made an arrest Saturday evening after a short police pursuit. According to a post on the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office page,. “Mr. Thomas Wayne Board, JR, age 39, of Hilltop DR, Madison Heights, VA, rammed a Sheriff’s Office vehicle after the deputy initiated the traffic stop on Mill LN at at 10:25PM. Deputies continued to pursue the vehicle on and off road with the assistance of the Virginia State Police. MR Board was taken into custody at 10:29 after he crashed the vehicle, which was previously reported stolen from the Lynchburg area. The deputy who was rammed and MR Board received injuries as a result of this incident. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.”
One injured, 1 charged in domestic-related stabbing near Henrico High School
One person is in the hospital and another person has been charged in connection to a stabbing that took place in a neighborhood near Henrico High School.
Nelson County deputy injured; man charged with attempted second degree murder after car chase
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Nelson County deputy is recovering from injuries after a pursuit Saturday night. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was conducting surveillance on criminal activity in Afton when the deputy attempted to stop a black 2011 Hyundai Azera. The driver of that...
Vigil honors Chesterfield man slain near apartment
A candlelight vigil was held for the 24-year-old man who was shot and killed just a few hundred feet from his apartment door.
Richmond residents calls for safety after second pedestrian accident in one week on VCU campus
A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a car on VCU's campus on Thursday evening. This happened just one week after another pedestrian crash on campus resulted in a student's death.
Waynesboro Police looking for shoplifting suspect
Anyone who believes they recognize the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Waynesboro Police at 540-942-6675.
Charlottesville Police arrest January homicide suspect
The Charlottesville Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that took place a few blocks away from the University of Virginia's campus in late January.
‘It sounded really loud, really close’: Neighbor reacts to officer-involved shooting in Goochland
A neighbor heard gunfire from office-involved shooting in Goochland.
Henrico Police investigating Kirkstone Circle homicide
The Henrico County Police Division is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in a home on Kirkstone Circle Thursday night.
Chesterfield Police: Man tried to cash fraudulent check for more than $4,500
The man was described by police as a white man between 25 and 30 years of age with a stocky build. He was wearing a gray jacket, burgundy shirt, blue jeans, and a gray and white ballcap.
Police: Man who tried to 'peer into windows' also wanted for other incidents
Authorities are warning the public that there has been a new sighting of a man wanted for peeping into the windows in a Richmond neighborhood.
Suspect arrested in Grove Street homicide
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Charlottesville Police Department (CPD) detectives have arrested 38-year-old Charlottesville resident, Tadashi Demetrius Keys, for the January 28, 2023 murder of 36-year-old Charlottesville resident, Eldridge Vandrew Smith. Keys is charged with Code of Virginia 18.2-32: Second degree murder and Code of Virginia 18.2-308.2: Possession of firearm by...
Charlottesville man facing murder charge for Grove Street shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says a man has been arrested for a shooting that occurred last weekend on Grove Street. According to police, 38-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keys of Charlottesville has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On...
Residence struck in 10th Street NW shots fired incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Another shots fired incident in the city, this time no one hit — but a residence was struck. Charlottesville Police responded shortly after 10 Thursday night to the 200 block of 10th Street NW — which is near Wertland — and found shell casings at the scene, but no injuries.
Waynesboro man arrested for possession of fentanyl, cocaine, meth, weed, guns
A Waynesboro man is facing several charges after he was found with fentanyl, cocaine, meth, marijuana and guns.
Sister searches for killer months after deadly double shooting in Hopewell
In June 2022, a man and a woman were shot to death inside a vehicle in Hopewell. Now, the woman's sister is making an urgent plea to see the killer brought to justice.
Chesterfield police arrest man, woman in connection to deadly shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield County arrested two Friday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened early Thursday morning. Chesterfield County Police Department says officers responded to the 4800 block of Burnt Oak Drive for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived around 12:49 a.m.,...
