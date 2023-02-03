Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
We Return to These Favorite North Georgia Hiking Trails for Changing Seasons and SceneryDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Related
appenmedia.com
Roswell couple reports threat on their lives
ROSWELL, Ga. — A husband and wife at Creekside Way told Roswell officers on Jan. 26 that a man in a white hoodie banged on their apartment door around 1 a.m. stating “I’m going to kill you.”. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man...
appenmedia.com
Deputies arrest suspect in Hindu temple theft
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Deputies arrested a 34-year-old man Jan. 18 for the burglary of a Hindu temple in Cumming last year. Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies responded April 17, 2022, to a possible theft at the temple on Shiloh Road. A witness told deputies five individuals entered the temple, and one requested the temple pray for them because they were having “baby issues.”
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Felon Found with Gun, Projectiles
Joseph Ray Turley, 30 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found illegally in possession of a firearm and projectiles during a search on Tower Road. Reports said that Turley is a convicted felon, thus not allowed to possess weapons. Authorities went on to say that...
appenmedia.com
Jenkinsburg man arrested for possessing stolen gun
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police arrested a Jenkinsburg, Ga., man after they found a stolen handgun during a traffic stop on Jan. 24 on Holcomb Bridge Road. An officer pulled over the vehicle when he noticed the tint on the front window was too dark to see the driver, a violation of Georgia law. The officer ran the plates and found the driver had multiple warrants out in different jurisdictions.
Former Alpharetta officer to face potential charges in 2021 K-9 attack
A Fulton County grand jury will consider criminal charges against a former Alpharetta police officer in March, according...
coosavalleynews.com
Cartersville Woman Steals, Forges and Cashes Check
Dynesha Allisa Moore, 25 of Cartersville, was arrested in Rome after reports said she stole a check, forged it and then cashed it for $500. Reports added that the incident occurred back on October 42022. Authorities went on to add that Moore sent a text to another person admitting the...
coosavalleynews.com
Rockmart Woman Jailed in Rome when Police Find Stolen Gun, Drugs
Jaweah Labryn Hamilton, 33 of Rockmart, was arrested in Rome after police said they found her in possession of a stolen gun during a traffic stop near the intersection of Lombardy Way and Maple Road. Police said that Hamilton admitted ownership of the gun after being stopped for running a...
appenmedia.com
Man accuses rapper of reneging on deal
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man informed Johns Creek Police Jan. 28 that a minor rapper promised to feature him in a song in exchange for $700. He sent the money to the rapper through Apple Cash Jan. 27 and has not received any further communication. The man said he believes he is being scammed because when he searched for the rapper on social media, he saw posts that said the rapper had swindled other people.
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta man’s car stolen after altercation
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police reports said a man was found lying unconscious in the street on Willshire Glen in Alpharetta Jan. 14, after receiving reports of possible shots fired in the area. Police located the man at about 4 a.m. near 2035 Willshire Glen, as he was regaining...
appenmedia.com
Teens charged with 23 felonies in Dunwoody car burglary spree
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Five teenagers arrested by Dunwoody police in connection with a spree of local vehicle burglaries have each been charged with more than two dozen felony counts. Authorities announced Jan. 31 that four 17-year-old suspects from Conyers, Norcross, Stockbridge, and an unidentified 15-year-old, have been charged with...
WSB Radio
‘Super’ speeders on the rise in metro Atlanta
“We’ve seen a substantial increase of the speed - of the number itself as opposed to just people speeding,” a metro sheriff's department tells WSB.
Monroe Local News
Update: FBI declines to comment on ongoing investigation involving Bold Springs area search warrants
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) – The large law enforcement activity reported in the Bold Springs area of Walton County on Wednesday morning is part of an ongoing FBI investigation, according to Maj. Scott Whisnant, public information officer with Walton County Sheriff’s Office. “The Sheriff’s Office is...
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Woman Drives Children Around Town to Break into Cars
Jennifer Gail Johnson, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she transported numerous juveniles to homes around Floyd County to commit vehicle break-ins. Reports added that a total of four individuals participated in the break-ins, which totaled 14 vehicles. Police added that among the items, five firearms...
appenmedia.com
Thieves burglarize vehicle repair facility
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police responded to a burglary report at AAA Mansell Car Care Plus on Mansell Road Jan. 13. Reports said thieves entered the facility through its front window, which was smashed-in with a rock, and several vehicles had been entered using keys kept in the facility.
Gwinnett man arrested after using laser pointer to ‘mess with’ police helicopter
He told police he didn't know it was illegal.
appenmedia.com
Traffic stop uncovers stolen firearm in car
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County deputies arrested a man for possession of marijuana and a stolen firearm during a traffic stop for speeding on Ga. 400 Jan. 21. Brandon Wilson, 38, of Snellville, was clocked at almost 20 miles over the speed limit when he was pulled over. According to the sheriff’s report, Wilson hesitated but finally stopped on northbound Ga. 400 at Majors Road.
Father shoots son during argument outside Bartow County restaurant, police say
An argument on Saturday evening led to a father shooting his son outside a north Georgia restaurant on Saturday, according to Adairsville police.
WATCH LIVE: News conference with the family of activist shot and killed at site of training center
Live news feed, courtesy of Channel 2 Action News.
appenmedia.com
Deputies arrest stepson in firearms theft incident
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Jan. 20 for allegedly stealing three firearms and several boxes of ammunition from his stepfather’s garage. A man called law enforcement Jan. 13 reporting that when he arrived at his home on Royston Way in Cumming,...
appenmedia.com
Sandy Springs hides first suspected murder of 2023
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs officials have confirmed police are investigating a homicide following an incident Jan. 29. Appen Media first learned a homicide occurred in Sandy Springs through information gathered at a meeting of city officials Jan. 30. The information was later confirmed in reports obtained through open records requests.
Comments / 2