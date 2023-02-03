JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man informed Johns Creek Police Jan. 28 that a minor rapper promised to feature him in a song in exchange for $700. He sent the money to the rapper through Apple Cash Jan. 27 and has not received any further communication. The man said he believes he is being scammed because when he searched for the rapper on social media, he saw posts that said the rapper had swindled other people.

