Johns Creek, GA

Roswell couple reports threat on their lives

ROSWELL, Ga. — A husband and wife at Creekside Way told Roswell officers on Jan. 26 that a man in a white hoodie banged on their apartment door around 1 a.m. stating “I’m going to kill you.”. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man...
ROSWELL, GA
Deputies arrest suspect in Hindu temple theft

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Deputies arrested a 34-year-old man Jan. 18 for the burglary of a Hindu temple in Cumming last year. Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies responded April 17, 2022, to a possible theft at the temple on Shiloh Road. A witness told deputies five individuals entered the temple, and one requested the temple pray for them because they were having “baby issues.”
CUMMING, GA
Rome Felon Found with Gun, Projectiles

Joseph Ray Turley, 30 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found illegally in possession of a firearm and projectiles during a search on Tower Road. Reports said that Turley is a convicted felon, thus not allowed to possess weapons. Authorities went on to say that...
ROME, GA
Jenkinsburg man arrested for possessing stolen gun

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police arrested a Jenkinsburg, Ga., man after they found a stolen handgun during a traffic stop on Jan. 24 on Holcomb Bridge Road. An officer pulled over the vehicle when he noticed the tint on the front window was too dark to see the driver, a violation of Georgia law. The officer ran the plates and found the driver had multiple warrants out in different jurisdictions.
ROSWELL, GA
Cartersville Woman Steals, Forges and Cashes Check

Dynesha Allisa Moore, 25 of Cartersville, was arrested in Rome after reports said she stole a check, forged it and then cashed it for $500. Reports added that the incident occurred back on October 42022. Authorities went on to add that Moore sent a text to another person admitting the...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Rockmart Woman Jailed in Rome when Police Find Stolen Gun, Drugs

Jaweah Labryn Hamilton, 33 of Rockmart, was arrested in Rome after police said they found her in possession of a stolen gun during a traffic stop near the intersection of Lombardy Way and Maple Road. Police said that Hamilton admitted ownership of the gun after being stopped for running a...
ROME, GA
Man accuses rapper of reneging on deal

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man informed Johns Creek Police Jan. 28 that a minor rapper promised to feature him in a song in exchange for $700. He sent the money to the rapper through Apple Cash Jan. 27 and has not received any further communication. The man said he believes he is being scammed because when he searched for the rapper on social media, he saw posts that said the rapper had swindled other people.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
Alpharetta man’s car stolen after altercation

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police reports said a man was found lying unconscious in the street on Willshire Glen in Alpharetta Jan. 14, after receiving reports of possible shots fired in the area. Police located the man at about 4 a.m. near 2035 Willshire Glen, as he was regaining...
ALPHARETTA, GA
Teens charged with 23 felonies in Dunwoody car burglary spree

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Five teenagers arrested by Dunwoody police in connection with a spree of local vehicle burglaries have each been charged with more than two dozen felony counts. Authorities announced Jan. 31 that four 17-year-old suspects from Conyers, Norcross, Stockbridge, and an unidentified 15-year-old, have been charged with...
DUNWOODY, GA
Rome Woman Drives Children Around Town to Break into Cars

Jennifer Gail Johnson, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she transported numerous juveniles to homes around Floyd County to commit vehicle break-ins. Reports added that a total of four individuals participated in the break-ins, which totaled 14 vehicles. Police added that among the items, five firearms...
ROME, GA
Thieves burglarize vehicle repair facility

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police responded to a burglary report at AAA Mansell Car Care Plus on Mansell Road Jan. 13. Reports said thieves entered the facility through its front window, which was smashed-in with a rock, and several vehicles had been entered using keys kept in the facility.
ALPHARETTA, GA
Traffic stop uncovers stolen firearm in car

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County deputies arrested a man for possession of marijuana and a stolen firearm during a traffic stop for speeding on Ga. 400 Jan. 21. Brandon Wilson, 38, of Snellville, was clocked at almost 20 miles over the speed limit when he was pulled over. According to the sheriff’s report, Wilson hesitated but finally stopped on northbound Ga. 400 at Majors Road.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Deputies arrest stepson in firearms theft incident

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Jan. 20 for allegedly stealing three firearms and several boxes of ammunition from his stepfather’s garage. A man called law enforcement Jan. 13 reporting that when he arrived at his home on Royston Way in Cumming,...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Sandy Springs hides first suspected murder of 2023

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs officials have confirmed police are investigating a homicide following an incident Jan. 29. Appen Media first learned a homicide occurred in Sandy Springs through information gathered at a meeting of city officials Jan. 30. The information was later confirmed in reports obtained through open records requests.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA

