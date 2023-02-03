Read full article on original website
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta man’s car stolen after altercation
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police reports said a man was found lying unconscious in the street on Willshire Glen in Alpharetta Jan. 14, after receiving reports of possible shots fired in the area. Police located the man at about 4 a.m. near 2035 Willshire Glen, as he was regaining...
appenmedia.com
Thieves burglarize vehicle repair facility
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police responded to a burglary report at AAA Mansell Car Care Plus on Mansell Road Jan. 13. Reports said thieves entered the facility through its front window, which was smashed-in with a rock, and several vehicles had been entered using keys kept in the facility.
appenmedia.com
Jenkinsburg man arrested for possessing stolen gun
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police arrested a Jenkinsburg, Ga., man after they found a stolen handgun during a traffic stop on Jan. 24 on Holcomb Bridge Road. An officer pulled over the vehicle when he noticed the tint on the front window was too dark to see the driver, a violation of Georgia law. The officer ran the plates and found the driver had multiple warrants out in different jurisdictions.
appenmedia.com
Teens charged with 23 felonies in Dunwoody car burglary spree
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Five teenagers arrested by Dunwoody police in connection with a spree of local vehicle burglaries have each been charged with more than two dozen felony counts. Authorities announced Jan. 31 that four 17-year-old suspects from Conyers, Norcross, Stockbridge, and an unidentified 15-year-old, have been charged with...
appenmedia.com
Wallet thefts reported at Alpharetta restaurant
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were called to Rumi’s Kitchen in Alpharetta Jan. 14, after it was reported that thieves had stolen several wallets from restaurant patrons. Officers were notified that a woman’s wallet had been stolen between 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. at either Rumi’s Kitchen on Avalon Boulevard or at a nearby business. However, while taking the report, officers learned that two other people had belongings stolen while eating at Rumi’s Kitchen.
Father shoots son during argument outside Bartow County restaurant, police say
An argument on Saturday evening led to a father shooting his son outside a north Georgia restaurant on Saturday, according to Adairsville police.
appenmedia.com
Armed driver eludes Milton police after pursuit
MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a yellow 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Jan. 29 at around 5:40 p.m. traveling northbound on Cogburn Road. The suspect continued after police activated emergency equipment, the police report said, and made a right on Oakstone Glen. After ignoring police for some time, the suspect made a left onto North Stone Close, where he pulled into a driveway.
69-year-old restaurant owner attacked by Grubhub driver picking up order, metro Atlanta police say
Grub Hub is responding after police accused one of their food delivery drivers of attacking and robbing a Sandy Springs Restaurant owner.
appenmedia.com
Roswell couple reports threat on their lives
ROSWELL, Ga. — A husband and wife at Creekside Way told Roswell officers on Jan. 26 that a man in a white hoodie banged on their apartment door around 1 a.m. stating “I’m going to kill you.”. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man...
appenmedia.com
Deputies arrest stepson in firearms theft incident
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Jan. 20 for allegedly stealing three firearms and several boxes of ammunition from his stepfather’s garage. A man called law enforcement Jan. 13 reporting that when he arrived at his home on Royston Way in Cumming,...
appenmedia.com
Man arrested in Alpharetta home invasion
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police arrested a man in a suspected home invasion with shots fired at Sommerset Lane on Feb. 2. Police confirmed no one died on the scene, but the condition of the home’s resident is unknown. Officers received several calls around 10 p.m. about a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Southeast Atlanta restaurant burglarized three times in 10 days
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A brazen thief has been caught on surveillance video cameras, breaking into Hotto Hotto Ramen and Teppanyaki in the Peoplestown Neighborhood of Southeast Atlanta. We’re told he took around $1,500 worth of alcohol not once, but three times within a 10-day timeframe. Owner,...
Driver dead, multiple people injured after car crashes into Gwinnett County mobile home
It is unclear if the people injured were in the car or inside the mobile home at the time of the crash.
WSB Radio
‘Super’ speeders on the rise in metro Atlanta
“We’ve seen a substantial increase of the speed - of the number itself as opposed to just people speeding,” a metro sheriff's department tells WSB.
appenmedia.com
Sandy Springs hides first suspected murder of 2023
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs officials have confirmed police are investigating a homicide following an incident Jan. 29. Appen Media first learned a homicide occurred in Sandy Springs through information gathered at a meeting of city officials Jan. 30. The information was later confirmed in reports obtained through open records requests.
Former Alpharetta officer to face potential charges in 2021 K-9 attack
A Fulton County grand jury will consider criminal charges against a former Alpharetta police officer in March, according...
Car shot up in busy Cobb County shopping center, police say
The shopping center has several restaurants and a Publix grocery store in it.
Concerned parents want massage parlor shut down following bust that landed employee in handcuffs
Jasmine Massage promotes a variety of services, but when an undercover agent walked through the doors recently an employee was arrested, accused of offering the agent more than what the business promotes.
Mailboxes disappearing from metro Atlanta neighborhoods, police searching for thieves
Neighbors say they woke up and found their mail on the ground, but no mailboxes.
Co-owner of popular Atlanta lounge killed in shooting at his nightclub, police say
ATLANTA — The co-owner of a popular Atlanta lounge is dead after he was shot and killed at his nightclub early Saturday morning, according to police. The victim was identified as Michael Gidewon, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner. His age has not yet been released. A security...
