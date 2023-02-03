Read full article on original website
appenmedia.com
Jenkinsburg man arrested for possessing stolen gun
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police arrested a Jenkinsburg, Ga., man after they found a stolen handgun during a traffic stop on Jan. 24 on Holcomb Bridge Road. An officer pulled over the vehicle when he noticed the tint on the front window was too dark to see the driver, a violation of Georgia law. The officer ran the plates and found the driver had multiple warrants out in different jurisdictions.
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta man’s car stolen after altercation
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police reports said a man was found lying unconscious in the street on Willshire Glen in Alpharetta Jan. 14, after receiving reports of possible shots fired in the area. Police located the man at about 4 a.m. near 2035 Willshire Glen, as he was regaining...
coosavalleynews.com
Cartersville Woman Steals, Forges and Cashes Check
Dynesha Allisa Moore, 25 of Cartersville, was arrested in Rome after reports said she stole a check, forged it and then cashed it for $500. Reports added that the incident occurred back on October 42022. Authorities went on to add that Moore sent a text to another person admitting the...
coosavalleynews.com
Rockmart Woman Jailed in Rome when Police Find Stolen Gun, Drugs
Jaweah Labryn Hamilton, 33 of Rockmart, was arrested in Rome after police said they found her in possession of a stolen gun during a traffic stop near the intersection of Lombardy Way and Maple Road. Police said that Hamilton admitted ownership of the gun after being stopped for running a...
Father shoots son during argument outside Bartow County restaurant, police say
An argument on Saturday evening led to a father shooting his son outside a north Georgia restaurant on Saturday, according to Adairsville police.
appenmedia.com
Thieves burglarize vehicle repair facility
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police responded to a burglary report at AAA Mansell Car Care Plus on Mansell Road Jan. 13. Reports said thieves entered the facility through its front window, which was smashed-in with a rock, and several vehicles had been entered using keys kept in the facility.
appenmedia.com
Teens charged with 23 felonies in Dunwoody car burglary spree
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Five teenagers arrested by Dunwoody police in connection with a spree of local vehicle burglaries have each been charged with more than two dozen felony counts. Authorities announced Jan. 31 that four 17-year-old suspects from Conyers, Norcross, Stockbridge, and an unidentified 15-year-old, have been charged with...
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Woman Drives Children Around Town to Break into Cars
Jennifer Gail Johnson, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she transported numerous juveniles to homes around Floyd County to commit vehicle break-ins. Reports added that a total of four individuals participated in the break-ins, which totaled 14 vehicles. Police added that among the items, five firearms...
appenmedia.com
Traffic stop uncovers stolen firearm in car
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County deputies arrested a man for possession of marijuana and a stolen firearm during a traffic stop for speeding on Ga. 400 Jan. 21. Brandon Wilson, 38, of Snellville, was clocked at almost 20 miles over the speed limit when he was pulled over. According to the sheriff’s report, Wilson hesitated but finally stopped on northbound Ga. 400 at Majors Road.
appenmedia.com
Wallet thefts reported at Alpharetta restaurant
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were called to Rumi’s Kitchen in Alpharetta Jan. 14, after it was reported that thieves had stolen several wallets from restaurant patrons. Officers were notified that a woman’s wallet had been stolen between 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. at either Rumi’s Kitchen on Avalon Boulevard or at a nearby business. However, while taking the report, officers learned that two other people had belongings stolen while eating at Rumi’s Kitchen.
Gang member wanted by DeKalb County arrested by Atlanta police, officials say
Atlanta police arrested a teenager after he was found with an altered gun, black ski mask and glass puncher.
69-year-old restaurant owner attacked by Grubhub driver picking up order, metro Atlanta police say
Grub Hub is responding after police accused one of their food delivery drivers of attacking and robbing a Sandy Springs Restaurant owner.
appenmedia.com
Roswell couple reports threat on their lives
ROSWELL, Ga. — A husband and wife at Creekside Way told Roswell officers on Jan. 26 that a man in a white hoodie banged on their apartment door around 1 a.m. stating “I’m going to kill you.”. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man...
WSB Radio
‘Super’ speeders on the rise in metro Atlanta
“We’ve seen a substantial increase of the speed - of the number itself as opposed to just people speeding,” a metro sheriff's department tells WSB.
appenmedia.com
Babysitter reports burglary at neighbor’s residence
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to a babysitter’s report of a burglary at a neighboring home on Walnut Lane on Jan. 25. The babysitter told police she saw two young men in white hoodies enter the home and run out of the house with a television box. Police...
appenmedia.com
Deputies arrest stepson in firearms theft incident
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Jan. 20 for allegedly stealing three firearms and several boxes of ammunition from his stepfather’s garage. A man called law enforcement Jan. 13 reporting that when he arrived at his home on Royston Way in Cumming,...
coosavalleynews.com
Romans Arrested After Drug Bust by Metro
Two Romans, Donald Ray Whatley, 61, and Kerry Lee Garrett, 60, were arrested by the Rome Metro Drug Task Force this week after a search at a 208 E20th Street home led officers to find methamphetamine and glass smoking devices. The search was conducted just after midnight on Saturday. Both...
appenmedia.com
Armed driver eludes Milton police after pursuit
MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a yellow 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Jan. 29 at around 5:40 p.m. traveling northbound on Cogburn Road. The suspect continued after police activated emergency equipment, the police report said, and made a right on Oakstone Glen. After ignoring police for some time, the suspect made a left onto North Stone Close, where he pulled into a driveway.
appenmedia.com
Man arrested in Alpharetta home invasion
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police arrested a man in a suspected home invasion with shots fired at Sommerset Lane on Feb. 2. Police confirmed no one died on the scene, but the condition of the home’s resident is unknown. Officers received several calls around 10 p.m. about a...
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Felon Found with Gun, Projectiles
Joseph Ray Turley, 30 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found illegally in possession of a firearm and projectiles during a search on Tower Road. Reports said that Turley is a convicted felon, thus not allowed to possess weapons. Authorities went on to say that...
