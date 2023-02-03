Read full article on original website
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
MLive.com
Michigan State hopes A.J. Hoggard can spark late-season run
NEW YORK – Michigan State has seen A.J. Hoggard at his best this year, when the junior point guard went more than a month while barely turning the ball over and had the Spartans’ offense operating at a high level. For the Spartans to break out of a...
MLive.com
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan teams entering important stretch of regular season
It was a good weekend for Michigan athletics. The men’s and women’s basketball teams each beat a rival, while the hockey team swept its series. With about a month left in the regular season, the teams are playing for different things. We discuss the latest results and what to watch for going forward on the latest episode of the Wolverine Confidential podcast.
MLive.com
4-star linebacker will be ‘field general’ for Michigan State
EAST LANSING – Jordan Hall was on an official visit at Michigan State and had seen enough. The 2023 four-star linebacker from IMG Academy in Florida committed to the Spartans in June and was going to wait to announce it. But the following day, while he was at coach Mel Tucker’s house alongside Michigan State players, coaches and other recruits, Hall decided to go public with his decision in a commitment shared via social media.
MLive.com
Down a star player, Michigan basketball still posts perfect week, soars in poll
The Michigan women’s basketball team won both of its games this past week and moved up six spots in Monday’s AP top-25 poll to No. 12. Michigan did it without star guard Laila Phelia, who was sidelined with a lower leg injury and remains day to day. After...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball, fighting for its season, takes a rivalry win and moves on
ANN ARBOR -- Juwan Howard laughed before the question was finished. His Michigan team had just defeated Ohio State on Sunday, 77-69, for a second straight win that improved the Wolverines’ record to 13-10 overall and 7-5 in the Big Ten. The head coach was asked if he’d discussed...
MLive.com
Hunter Dickinson powers Michigan past Ohio State for important win
ANN ARBOR -- As Michigan warmed up before Sunday afternoon’s game against Ohio State, one Wolverine staff member called the contest a “must win.” Michigan needs to string together some wins late in the season, and protecting home court is especially important. The Wolverines delivered on Sunday,...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State (2/5/23): Free live stream, tipoff time, channel
Michigan will shoot for a winning streak for the first time in a month against a Big Ten rival. The Wolverines host a slumping Ohio State squad on Sunday afternoon to start a three-game homestand. Watch Michigan basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial) | Paramount+. Michigan bounced back from a...
wcsx.com
Fox Blunders MSU Spartans, Naming Them Wolverines on National TV
Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
Look: Tom Izzo Names The Big Ten's "Second Best" Team
At 14-9 and having lost five of their last seven, Michigan State are no locks to make the NCAA Tournament. But while his team may not be No. 1, head coach Tom Izzo knows for a fact who the No. 2 team in the conference is. Speaking to the media after yesterday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers, Izzo declared ...
MLive.com
Two former Michigan State stars help National team to win in Senior Bowl
Jayden Reed and Bryce Baringer picked up a win in their last game wearing a Michigan State helmet. The former All-American Spartans helped the National team to a 27-10 win against the American squad in the Senior Bowl on Saturday at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. Reed...
WILX-TV
Spartans Shut Out Notre Dame To Open Homestand
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State scored an important 3-0 victory over Notre Dame on Friday night at Munn Ice Arena. MSU snapped a four-game winless streak against the Irish, and look for a weekend sweep in Saturday’s matinee. Spartan goaltender Dylan St. Cyr – a Notre Dame...
‘It was magical:’ Tom Izzo talks about adopting his son Steven
The coach said anybody considering adoption should go through with it, calling it a positive life-changing experience.
Michigan Football & Jim Harbaugh, QB Coach, Juwan Howard & Hoops, National Signing Day
Michigan basketball is hanging in there, and it's officially the offseason for football, but there's still always something to talk about.
MLive.com
Cast a vote for the Jackson area Athlete of the Week
JACKSON -- With a new week comes a new poll for Athlete of the Week in the Jackson area. As the wrestlers crowned their conference champions, basketball teams entered the home stretch and hockey saw the Lumen Christi-Jackson United rematch, there were plenty of big games to go around.
MLive.com
No. 1 Detroit Catholic Central hockey surges past No. 2 Houghton, 5-2, in MIHL Showcase
TRENTON -- The third period could have gotten off to a better start for the Detroit Catholic Central hockey team on Friday evening. The saving grace is that it ended how they had hoped. Carrying a 3-1 lead into the third period over No. 2-ranked Houghton, No. 1 Catholic Central...
Flint-area basketball highlights; Hamady shocks Carman-Ainsworth; Ty Kolhmann tallies No. 1,000
FLINT – One of the topics of conversation in the Grand Blanc locker room Friday after the Bobcats beat Davison in the Flint-area game of the night was a matchup across town between Hamady and Carman-Ainsworth. The Bobcats heard that Hamady was beating the Cavaliers.
5th Quarter: CAAC Blue boys return to Friday nights; Pair of unbeatens stay perfect
Our Big Game is out at DeWitt where the Panthers will be trying to avenge a loss from earlier this season.
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday, February 3
JACKSON -- Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday, February 3. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
Michigan’s Best Diner For ‘Down Home’ Food Has 2 Locations
Michigan is full of delicious restaurants, pubs, sports bars and diners with fantastic "down home" food (more on that momentarily). Take a look at some of the most recent spots featured nationally and state-wide for having great food + popular national spots wanting to open-up in Michigan:. Michigan Best Reuben...
