5 ways video game adaptations can learn from The Last of Us
The first season of The Last of Us on HBO is going down as one of the best video game adaptations of all time, even if it’s not perfect. Whether you believe the lousy reputation video game adaptations have is justified or not, these first few episodes of the series serve as the premier examples of how to adapt a game properly. As such, it’s worthwhile to break down what other video game adaptations can learn from The Last of Us.
Knock at the Cabin review: Bautista elevates Shyamalan’s familiar apocalypse
“Knock at the Cabin standout Dave Bautista elevates M. Night Shyamalan's apocalyptic thriller.”. Great performances from the cast, especially Dave Bautista. Fast pace keeps tension high and mounting throughout. Cons. Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan’s career has been a roller coaster of sorts. A string of early, successful thrillers fueled his...
6 things we hope to see in DC’s upcoming Green Lantern series, Lanterns
James Gunn recently announced the films and TV shows part of the first chapter of his DC Universe, one being the long-awaited HBO Max series about the Green Lanterns, Lanterns. Described by fellow DC films co-head Peter Safran as “a huge, HBO-quality event,” this upcoming streaming show is the culmination of the Green Lantern Corps project that has been in development hell as far back as 2014.
Marvel Snap is dangerously close to becoming a pay-to-win game
Marvel Snap is undoubtedly one of the best free-to-play mobile games on the market. With over 14 million downloads and counting, it’s clear that the quality, as well as the casual and card game nature of the title, are doing a great job at keeping a sustained interest among players.
Fall Out Boy concert in Fortnite: start time, island code, and more
Fall Out Boy is the latest band to hold a concert within Fortnite. The band will be doing an encore of the set it performed at iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO event in January, which included songs like Uma Thurman and Dance, Dance. It will all be taking place within one specific Fortnite Creative map. If you want to see Fall Out Boy perform this concert within Fortnite, this is when and how to see it.
Over 100 PlayStation VR2 games are in development, Sony says
Sony has released a massive FAQ about the PlayStation VR2 on the PlayStation Blog ahead of the headset’s February 22 launch. It reveals some key new details about games for the platform, namely that over 100 PS VR2 titles are in development, and that Sony doesn’t plan on giving its games physical releases for now.
Wordle today: Answer and hints for February 5 (#596)
Trying to solve Wordle #596 on February 5, 2023, but hit a dead end? We have the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle right here. However, before you start guessing blindly, you might want to check out our Wordle tips for some techniques and starting words that could help you solve it yourself. If you’re still having trouble, check back here for the answer to today’s Wordle.
Forspoken settings: change these settings for a better experience
The trend of modern games featuring more robust options and accessibility settings makes games like Forspoken a better experience for all. While PC players are used to a suite of customization settings to tweak, console gamers are still getting used to them for the most part. While developers can’t be expected to predict the best default options for every player, there are a few here that we feel confident most people will want to at least consider changing. Here are the best settings you should change in Forspoken to make your time in Athia more enjoyable.
Forget the Steam Deck — this modded Android phone is a gamer’s dream
Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 is one of the most divisive devices out there. On one hand, its dual-screen design has won laurels, and there’s a very small bunch of loyal enthusiasts that swear by its productivity tricks. But there are a whole bunch of practical flaws with the camera, battery life, and UI departments that kept this phone-tablet hybrid from realizing its true potential.
Forspoken necklaces: all necklace locations and abilities
RPGS, whether action or turn-based, typically have some sort of gear or equipment system that lets you add some nice buffs or special perks to your character. In Forspoken, one of the main forms of gear is simple necklaces, but instead of just being fancy jewelry, these pieces of bling have powerful effects. Picking which one to wear out will come down to more than what matches your outfit, so here are all the necklaces in Forspoken, what they do, and how to get them.
