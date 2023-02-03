ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

This billionaire CEO skis 5 hours a day and ‘runs like a deer’. Now he has the same body fat percentage as Michael Phelps when he was training for the Olympics

By Eleanor Pringle
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g0SFe_0kbDqKVL00

Karp is no stranger to making company-wide announcements while wearing his beloved ski gear

Palantir’s CEO has long been known for his eccentricities—but they’ve more than paid off. Alex Karp is worth $1.4 billion after having co-founded the data mining firm in 2004, and this week revealed he has the same amount of body fat as a 28-medal winning Olympian.

The serial batchelor—whose company received early support from the CIA’s investment arm, In-Q-Tel—is well known for his commitment to fitness. In an interview with Axios this week, the Stanford Law School graduate revealed he skis for five hours or more a day.

This will come as no surprise to Palantir’s near-3,000 members of staff, as the company’s holiday greeting from Karp in 2021 featured him skiing through an alpine landscape before stopping for a chat, while still wearing brightly colored athletic gear and reflective sunglasses.

He added that he ploughs cross country for his ski regime—presumably from his home near the White Mountains in Grafton County, New Hampshire—and the trick to “running like a deer” is distance training: “You have to spend 90% of your time running like a snail.”

He advised those looking to emulate his routine to go the “slowest pace a human can run for as many hours as you can afford. And then once, preferably twice, a week, you’re doing [speed] intervals. You’re almost always moving like a snail—except for when you’re doing intervals and you’re going fast.

“It builds a cardio base so that when you race, you’re by far the fastest in the world. And that’s how they win.”

The result is that Karp now has just 7% body fat—that’s the same amount Michael Phelps had when he was competing in the Olympics to become the most decorated athlete of all time. However the pair differ in their diets.

What would Michael Phelps eat in a day?

Phelps reportedly ate anywhere up to 12,000 calories: for breakfast it would be three fried egg sandwiches, three chocolate chip pancakes, three pieces of French toast and a five-egg omelette. Lunch was half a kilo of pasta with two ham and cheese sandwiches, and dinner was a pound of carbonara pasta, a large pizza and gallons of energy drinks.

Karp on the other hand tends to treat himself more sparingly, saying he enjoys a “nice Danish” pastry every now and again, but has focussed on trying to give up the added sugar products he previously had in his office—such as chocolate bars—and stop adding sweeteners to his hot drinks. He said: “I don’t give things up forever. I have a special event, I eat sugar. If I’m traveling and someone has a really nice Danish, I enjoy every minute of eating it.”

The former philosophy student—who can apparently solve a Rubik’s cube in less than three minutes—does also enjoy a swim. According to Forbes, a cabinet in his office is stocked with 20 identical pairs of goggles, while he also practices the meditative art of Qigong every day. In the periods when he’s practiced martial arts like jujitsu and aikido, he was been known to put co-founders in “holds” while they walked through the office.

During his interview for Finish Line, Karp chatted while using resistance bands, adding that before the pandemic he “was already in reasonably good shape because [he] does tai chi, cross-country skiing, stretching”. But training in longer stints with short bursts has since become a “discipline” worth sticking to: “I saw results after 18 months—and especially huge results after 36 months.”

Learn how to navigate and strengthen trust in your business with The Trust Factor, a weekly newsletter examining what leaders need to succeed. Sign up here.

Comments / 90

jon carpenter
3d ago

data mining... so this guy made a billion dollars taking your info from sites and selling it to marketing firms... this guy is part of the reason you get 20 robo calls a day and thousands of spam messages a week. and we celebrate him? hell no!

Reply(8)
81
John C
3d ago

If we were all billionaires we could train like this to but someone has to work for a living.

Reply(13)
34
Moni B.
2d ago

That's all awesome for him! He could still get hit by a car tomorrow or develop cancer. So if he's living his best life and not hurting anyone else, more power to him!

Reply
6
Related
iheart.com

US Freestyle Skier Kyle Smaine Dies At Age 31 While Skiing

United States freestyle skier Kyle Smaine died at the age of 31 after being caught in an avalanche while skiing in Japan on Sunday (January 29), his family confirmed to NBC News. Smaine, of Lake Tahoe, California, posted that he was in Japan for the "unbelievable snow quality," according to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tracey Folly

Personal trainer grabs woman's fat rolls with both hands, tells her 'to shake the fat off' when asked about equipment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Whether you're a personal trainer or a personal trainer's client, I think you will agree that grabbing onto another person's back fat with both hands and shaking it around for any reason is inappropriate. The only exception would be if someone actually invites you to clutch their fat rolls, jiggle them around, and then make comments about them. Trust me, I don't think you have to worry about that.
Fortune

$40k a post within three months of fame: Welcome to the world of the influencer, the most sought-after career which can ‘vanish overnight’

Being a YouTuber or influencer like Tik Tok star Addison Rae is the "dream job" for American teams - but it's a grueling road to success. Press trips, glitzy parties, free products and massive fees. It’s no wonder a career in social media is now the dream job for the majority of American teens. Yet in between the highlights are some very real-world concerns: longevity, ethics and authenticity.
Fortune

A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fortune

Fortune

271K+
Followers
12K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy