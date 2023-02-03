Today’s famous birthdays list for February 3, 2023 includes celebrities Warwick Davis, Isla Fisher

Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.

2 DAYS AGO