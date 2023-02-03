Again, this is click bait! They’re not ending SNAP benefits, they’re returning the amount received to pre-COVID levels. The amounts were increased during COVID!
as a taxpayers I am tired of having to support what I consider the breeders those who keep having kids and expect others, and the government to support them, welfare. and the free loaders those who claim disability, like my neighbor with a bad back but when she thinks no one is watching she has no issues. if the need is really there yes the help should be there, but because of those few it does blur the whole thing for others.
what about us seniors that need that increase I guess we go back to eating cat and dog food you people will get there soon and then you will see how it is to live on nothing.
Comments / 26