bucsdugout.com

Tensions growing between Ji-man Choi, Pirates

Even though the 2023 season is still months away, the Pittsburgh Pirates have already drawn the ire of one of their newest players. According to Jeeho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency, first baseman Ji-man Choi was “deeply hurt” with the team’s decision to submit a medical objection that would keep him off Korea’s roster for the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

3 Astros players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t

These three Houston Astros players will have a better year in 2023 while these other two will be just as good if not worse. It’s good to be a Houston Astros fan. The defending champions of Major League Baseball look poised to have a serious shot at repeating in 2023. No ball club has been better than them over the last few seasons. They are always, at the very least, in contention for a title.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

5 Phillies who won’t be on the Opening Day roster but will have an impact in 2023

These five Philadelphia Phillies players won’t be on the Opening Day roster but will have an impact on the season. The Philadelphia Phillies don’t have too many major roster decisions to make before Opening Day. There are a few spots for a reliever or bench player to sneak in. Spring training competitions will be lighter than in some past seasons. This is usually the case for contending teams. Starting gigs are tougher to find.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Braves: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 prospect to win another World Series

The Atlanta Braves report to spring training this month with one goal on their mind — to find their mojo. Another chance at the World Series awaits if they can do so. Despite losing Dansby Swanson this offseason, the Braves rank near the top of most analysts’ MLB Power Rankings, and for good reason. Atlanta improved this winter, especially with addition of Sean Murphy, one of the best catchers in baseball.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

New Era 2023 MLB Spring Training hats available now

Hey there baseball lovers! 2023 MLB Spring Training is just around the corner and it’s time to prep for the season. And New Era has some new lids out. Baseball is (almost) back. 2023 MLB Spring Training is about to begin, with pitchers and catchers reporting next week and games starting at the end of the month.
Pgh Hockey Now

Hextall: Tuning Out Sullivan? Pack Your Bags

CRANBERRY — Ron Hextall had a chance Sunday to say that he has no concerns that any of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ players are tuning out Mike Sullivan, their coach for more than seven years. He passed. But Hextall also left no doubt that if he determines any player...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

5 ways Pedro Grifol can manage the White Sox better than Tony La Russa

At the time of the Tony La Russa hiring, the main rationale for bringing on the then-76-year-old was his championship track record as a head coach. Many said that his prowess in managing games would more than make up for any clubhouse rifts stemming from the age gap between La Russa and his players.
CHICAGO, IL
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Retvrn

For the third time in his life, Carlos Beltrán has signed a contract with the New York Mets, this time not as an all star center fielder or an undefeated manager, but as a special assistant to the general manager. One of the perks of being a very good...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their group of non-roster invitees to 2023 Spring Training, which is comprised of 27 players and includes a blend of top prospects, veterans and organizational depth. Notable Dodgers prospects invited to big league camp are Landon Knack, Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone. Miller and Stone...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

