ideastream.org
After pandemic setbacks, new plan calls for big investment in Cleveland preschools
Cleveland’s preschools — and families with young children — were hit hard by the pandemic, and the numbers bear that out, according to a new report from Cleveland nonprofit PRE4CLE. Enrollment in “high-quality” preschools — defined as schools that receive between three and five stars from the...
ideastream.org
Northeast Ohio gas lawnmower rebate programs provide incentives for switching to electric
Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
How does your property tax bill compare? See the new rates for every place in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Property tax rates vary widely in the seven-county region that makes up Greater Cleveland, from close to $4,000 a year per $100,000 of home value in some eastern suburbs of Cleveland to less than half of that in several townships that don’t provide many of the same services as cities.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
ideastream.org
Ohio City drop-in center for unhoused youth wins zoning approval
A drop-in center for young people experiencing homelessness in Ohio City will move forward after the Cleveland Board of Zoning Appeals voted today to grant necessary code variances, despite opposition from some of the building's neighbors. Those opponents, including former Cleveland Housing Court Judge Ron O'Leary, who lives next door,...
akronohiomoms.com
FREE Prom Dresses for Akron, Ohio Girls at Princess Night Project
Hey moms! I want to share a wonderful opportunity for the high school girls in our community. Altrusa International of Akron is hosting their annual Princess Night Project, where girls can choose the prom dress of their dreams for FREE!. This year’s event is taking place on March 11th at...
ideastream.org
Cleveland rally brings residents, local officials together to discuss transit equity needs
Cleveland residents and elected officials gathered at Public Square Saturday, to raise awareness for equitable public transit improvements needed in the region. Transit Equity Day took place on Feb. 4, Rosa Parks' birthday, to honor her contributions to the civil rights movement and the year-long Montgomery Bus Boycott. Clevelanders for...
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day
A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Meet friends for a pint at these Cleveland breweries
Whether after work or on the weekends, there’s nothing better than meeting friends for an ice-cold pint of beer. If you’re in the Cleveland area, here are three places where you can sip everything from lagers to pale ales:
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo returns to I-X Center March 24-26
The Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo will return to the I-X Center in Cleveland from March 24-26. Over 300 vendors are expected to participate, according to the event’s website. There are more than 225 vendors signed up, Rosanna Hrabnicky, show manager, told the Cleveland Jewish News. The exhibitors present...
cleveland19.com
6th car crashes into same Cleveland neighborhood yard in 3 months while exiting I-90
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth time in three months, a car exiting I-90 has crashed into a yard on West Boulevard in Cleveland. It was in November when a speeding truck exiting the interstate slammed into a West Boulevard home, destroying the porch and narrowly missing the gas meter. Just minutes before that crash family members were sitting on the porch that was destroyed.
‘Will I be next?’: Stolen Kias, Hyundais flooding Cleveland impound lot
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is a pattern at the gates of Cleveland’s vehicle impound lot each day: Kia, Hyundai, Kia, Hyundai. One after another, they are towed in with an occasional Ford or Chevy breaking the flow. The cars inside of the lot on Quigley Road reflect a...
The Macaron Tea Room at Eton Will Permanently Close This Month
Broadview Heights will remain open
Cleveland Scene
The Most Quintessential Cleveland Dates You Can Go On
If you've dated in Cleveland, you've had your ups and downs. Mainly downs. Okay let's move on. Anyway, if you've dated in Cleveland you've also definitely done all if not most of the following, because they're so utterly Cleveland to their core, and because they're fun and proven winners. Haven't done them all? Check off one on your next date night.
'Rent The Chicken': Lodi farm's service growing in Northeast Ohio
LODI, Ohio — Stephen Andrews loves chickens. You'll see and hear them wandering his Medina County farm, along with goats and a few ducks. "Chickens are the gateway animal to farm life", Andrews says while gently cuddling a 4-month old-pullett. He then whispers to the bird, "What do you think about that?"
Cain Park summer stage offerings to include ‘Rent,’ ‘Fun Home’: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- February is surely the coldest month of the year, but the folks at Cain Park are encouraging us to look ahead to warmer times. To get us started, they have announced two productions scheduled for the Cleveland Heights park’s Alma Theater this summer. They are the rock musical “Rent” and the introspective “Fun Home.”
tourcounsel.com
Great Lakes Mall | Shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio
Great Lakes Mall is a shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio on Mentor Avenue (U.S. Route 20), approximately 20 miles (32 km) northeast of Cleveland. The mall now has 126 stores. The anchor stores are Round 1 Entertainment, Dillard's, Planet Fitness, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Firestone and Macy's.
Airbnb your backyard: private dog park rentals are taking off in Cleveland area
CLEVELAND, Ohio—When it comes to making money off your underutilized space, the latest trend isn’t for humans -- but for dogs. Sniffspot is an online platform for individuals to offer up their backyards or other outdoor spaces to humans who rent them on an hourly basis for the benefit of their canine companions.
Hear moving stories about houses changing places in Chagrin Falls: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- If these houses could talk as well as they walk, they would tell you about their moving experience. More than 40 houses and other buildings have been moved from their original location in and around Chagrin Falls. Learn about them at a program 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Chagrin Falls Historical Society& Museum.
Cleveland City Councilman Mike Polensek Wants to Ban TikTok From City Phones. Only One Currently Has the App Downloaded
"This is a tool of division," the councilman claimed
